Tavolo Wine Bar + Tuscan Grille | 289 Atwells Ave, Providence, RI 02903 (401) 274-6000 | 970 Douglas Pike, Smithfield, RI 02917 (401) 349-4979

Warm Ambiance, Attentive Service and Honest Food

Since 2005, with an amazing team of Chefs and energetic onsite owners, Tavolo is well known for the quality of its classic Italian dishes as well as creative and exciting specials. Authentic and Innovative Italian Cuisine Since 2005, Tavolo has been serving authentic and innovative Italian cuisine along with grilled steaks, seafood and hand crafted desserts. Since 2005, with an amazing team of Chefs and energetic onsite owners, Tavolo is well known for the quality of its classic Italian dishes as well as creative and exciting specials. Big City dining without the big City prices. Wine and Craft Beer Our extensive wine and craft beer list offers an unprecedented line up of craft beers and fine wines catering to all customers. From unique local specialty craft brews to the national trendy beers, our craft beer list has over 50 beers including large format bottles for sharing. The wine list was developed to provide customers the ideal balance between overbearing “fancy” wine lists and the one page cookie cutter option. Our list boasts over 400 wines at a range of styles and price points that compliments our cuisine. The atmosphere is stylish and friendly. Whether it’s an important business lunch, an upscale dining experience to savor, or that intimate celebration for two, you owe it to yourself to choose Tavolo. We also are available for group meetings, private parties/celebrations and corporate events from 10 people to 160 people. View catering options HERE. MENU + ONLINE ORDERING: Click HERE for Tavolo’s menu and online ordering options. SPECIALS + PROMOTIONS: 50% off Wine Bottles Mondays. Every Monday we are offering 50% off all our full bottles of wine priced under $75. This offer is valid at the bar and the dining room. Can not be combined with groupon or other discount offers. We have over 100 wines to choose from that qualify for this discount! Wednesday nights starting at 6pm we will have live smooth jazz entertainment with local entertainers including Billy Musto and others. There is no charge and we will be offering bar and drink specials. Everyday including weekends we offer $6 bar special appetizers from 3pm-6pm (Saturday and Sunday starting at 4pm). There are 9 different full size appetizer specials that we offer for $6 at our bar. Monday – Friday afternoons enjoy our 3 Course Prix-Fixe Lunch Specials $14.95 Sunday and Monday evenings enjoy our 3 Course Prix-Fixe Dinner Specials $29.95

BANQUETS + EVENTS:

Social Events

At Tavolo we specialize in hosting memorable social occasions. We offer showers, rehearsal dinners, and engagement parties as well as graduations, birthdays and anniversaries and everything in between. At Tavolo, you will work directly with one of owners, Sherri Mello, who will work with you to customize your event to meet your individual needs and desires. We offer an array of room setups and accommodations and menus that can be customized to your specific event and tastes. Our staff is trained with the utmost attention to detail to provide an exceptional experience. We can accommodate large gatherings or an intimate function with capacity from 10-160 guests. At Tavolo we do not charge a room charge for any of our functions.

Corporate Events

We offer the perfect setting for an offsite meeting or special corporate function with all the amenities you need to have a productive and successful business event. We offer luncheon and dinner events with a variety of menu option plans from casual to formal and in between. We have complimentary wifi and rentals available for audio visual equipment as needed. With our attention to detail we make sure that your event is a success no matter what the occasion.

SPECIAL EVENTS at TAVOLO WINE BAR + TUSCAN GRILLE

Click HERE for up-to-the-minute information on special events.