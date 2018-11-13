Wickford on the Water – Wickford, RI Posted by gaytravelinformation on November 13, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Wickford on the Water | 85 Brown Street, Wickford, RI 02852 | 401-294-7900

THE BEST VIEW IN WICKFORD VILLAGE

Located in Wickford Village, Wickford on the Water is known for its creative specials, quality ingredients and beautiful views.

When you walk onto the deck of Wickford on the Water the stress rolls away and is replaced with a calm, relaxing feeling.

We really look forward to serving the locals on our deck and inside all year long.

Now that we have changed to a sit down restaurant, it will be our pleasure to seat you and allow you to relax and sip a cold drink while enjoying breakfast or our famous lobster roll that is stuffed with an unprecedented 1/2 pound of lobster meat.

Chef Denise will wow you with one of her Specials as well. We also have a full liquor license and can’t wait to offer our dinner menu on the deck once the weather is warmer.

Dinner will offer local seafood as well as some specials we have offered over the years at our other restaurants in Rhode Island.

Most of all we look forward to replacing our plastic utensils and plates with glass and china. See you on the deck and don’t be shy to say hi.

MENU:

Click HERE to view Wickford on the Water’s Menu.

HOURS

Monday: Closed

Tuesday-Thursday: 11am-3pm

Friday & Saturday: 11am-9pm

Sunday Brunch: 10am-3pm