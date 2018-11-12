Gay Travel Information | The Godfrey Hotel – Boston, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on November 12, 2018 · Leave a Comment

The Godfrey Hotel | 505 Washington Street | Boston, MA 02111 | 1-617-804-2000

With a name that means “peace” and “welcome”, The Godfrey Hotel Boston is proud to welcome you! From the moment you arrive in downtown Boston, you and your companions will be impressed by the hotel’s iconic pre-war brick and stone façade.

Stepping through the door will reveal a sophisticated interior and unforgettable style that carries from their lobby into the accommodations.

LOCATION:

Experience all the energy of one of America’s most iconic cities from a vibrant new perspective at The Godfrey Hotel Boston. Located in the heart of Downtown Crossing, just one block from Boston Common and in the center of shopping, dining and theater entertainment opportunities, this luxury boutique hotel offers the perfect gateway to discover it all.

Stay at the center of Boston, with the city’s most vital attractions and corporations immediately at your door.

GUEST ROOMS:

Discover your element in the luxurious Godfrey Hotel Boston. The hotel’s stylish and thoughtfully appointed rooms and suites provide an array of amenities and special touches.

Amenities include complimentary, very fast Wi-Fi, Frette linens, 55″ Samsung LED HDTV, BOSE Bluetooth speaker and smartphone-to-TV media streaming.

Many also feature large windows that invite natural light and exciting views of the action of Downtown Crossing, downtown skyline and Boston Common.

All bathrooms offer large, glass enclosure showers, porcelain tile floors, well lit mirrors and exclusive Heeley bath products. Learn more about available room types HERE.

AMENITIES:

At The Godfrey Hotel Boston, you will discover what it’s like when every detail of your stay – from the accommodations to the location to dining – comes together seamlessly.

The hotels’ attentive and personable staff will take care of your every request with the intention of creating a memorable, refreshing experience for your stay. Inside your guest room or suite, or out around the hotel, every facet of your surroundings will delight and inspire! Designed to delight, The Godfrey Hotel Boston’s room + suite amenities include: Egyptian Cotton Linens by Frette

Exclusive Heeley Bath Products

Plush Robes and Slippers

Valet Laundry & Dry Cleaning Service

Well Designed Desk With USB Ports 55″ Samsung LED HDTVs

100+ HD Television Channels

Complimentary, Very Fast WiFi

Smart Phone Room Entry

Mobile Accessible Hotel Services

BOSE Bluetooth Speakers Cordless Telephone

Hairdryer

Digital In-Room Safe

Iron & Board

Single Serve Coffee Maker

Surround Light Bathroom Mirrors Hotel Amenities Include: Stylish, Intimate Lobby Bar George Howell Coffee Shop

Complimentary Bicycles (seasonally) 24-Hour Fitness Center Business Services

Executive Meeting Room Complimentary, Very Fast Wi-Fi

Valet Parking GEORGE HOWELL COFFEE: George Howell Coffee is located on the ground level of The Godfrey Hotel Boston, in Downtown Crossing. The cafe at The Godfrey features an espresso bar with two espresso machines, hand-poured single estate and micro lot coffees, and coffee cuppings open to the public. The cafe also offers coffee-tasting “flights,” specialty coffee-based creations, coffee brewer calibration clinic, group education coffee classes, and much more. In addition to offering their estate coffees, you can enjoy a wide selection of pastries, toast tartines and sandwiches made with local products and fine French tarts and desserts from Praline Artisanal Confections. The café offers a full retail section with a wide range of coffee brewing equipment on display and available for demonstration and purchase, as well as an extensive range of retail coffee beans. At their flagship location at the Godfrey, George Howell Coffee has built an esthetic environment combining contemporary art, including George’s beloved art of the Huichol Indians of Mexico, along with state of art coffee equipment producing exceptional coffee beverages. Learn more HERE.

GROUPS & EVENTS:

Productive Boston Business Travel at The Godfrey Hotel

The Godfrey Hotel Boston infuses the traditional downtown meeting experience with a modern style and energy all its own.

If you are traveling for a Boston business meeting or to attend an event at the Boston Convention and Expo Center, the hotel provides accommodations in the heart of it all. They also offer Business Center services and convenient amenities, including complimentary Wi-Fi. Group rates are also available for business travel groups. Learn more HERE. SOCIAL GATHERINGS: Close to Downtown Boston Wedding Venues Your unforgettable day. Your unwavering vision. Your signature style. For a wedding celebration where each detail must be utterly perfect and unequivocally yours, Discover Your Element with The Godfrey Hotel Boston. Strike the perfect tone for the life you’ve chosen to spend together. The hotel is located near many beautiful wedding venues in Boston, making it simple for you, your friends and family to travel from our hotel to your chosen ceremony site. After the final dance, guests will return to the hotel’s vividly imagined interiors to enjoy shimmering views of the Boston skyline, upscale dining and more. For years to come, your remembrances of this day’s events will spark a rich sense of anticipation for those special moments still ahead. SPECIAL OFFERS: Downtown Boston Vacation Packages & Specials At The Godfrey Hotel Boston, they have hand-picked creative vacation packages and special offers to allow you to experience more of their new, exciting boutique hotel. Consider them their gift to you and just one more way they have ensured that you Discover Your Element. Learn more about available packages HERE. To learn more about gay friendly Godfrey Hotel Boston be sure to visit: http://www.godfreyhotelboston.com/.