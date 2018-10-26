Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach – Florida Posted by gaytravelinformation on October 26, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach | 100 Coronado Dr Clearwater, Florida 33767 | 1-727-281-9500

The Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach is the newest and most relaxing of all the Clearwater Beach hotels lining the tranquil Gulf shore.

Warm and inviting with a splash of excitement, the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach is just steps away from all the world-class activities and sights that the destination has to offer.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

The brand-new, modern décor of your room is inspired by the pristine sugar-white sands, the azure waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the warm trade winds that welcome you each day.

The resort’s 15-story tower offers breathtaking views of the entire area, giving you a unique perspective to help plan your day’s activities.

The Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach offers 343 well-appointed guestrooms, each with a spectacular view of the water or nearby marina.

In addition, you’ll find these magnificent Clearwater Beach accommodations provide the amenities and conveniences to keep up with your busy lifestyle or unplug and enjoy life in Clearwater, voted one of America’s Best Beaches.

AMENITIES:

From the moment you enter, our goal is to take your mind and spirit to where it needs to be. Forget everything and let yourself indulge in all that this brand-new world-class resort has to offer.

Your stay includes drifting away on the spacious sundeck along the sparkling outdoor pool and therapeutic whirlpool. Keep up your exercise and stretching regimen in the third-floor fitness center overlooking the shimmering waters of the pool, beach and Gulf. Take time to sample our selection of soothing treatments available from the healing hands of the therapists in our relaxing Pallavi spa.

Each room is impeccably decorated and outfitted with the latest in comfort and convenience features. What makes us really stand out is our personable, attentive staff, ready with everything from dining recommendations to helping you book a romantic evening cruise. Whatever comforts you’ve imagined, you’re sure to find them all waiting for you here.

DINING:

At Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach, dining is a distinctive event. Our signature restaurant, Ocean Hai, offers the area’s only Asian-fusion cuisine and features local seafood and farm-raised fare, served in a refined, stylish atmosphere.

For casual meals any time, relax by the pool, nibbling on a full menu of your traditional favorites and sipping refreshing cocktails, courtesy of DocK’s Pool Bar & Grill. Start your morning with freshly brewed coffee, heavenly pastries and fresh fruit from eSKPades, our lobby barista and bar. Savor a leisurely meal in your room while reveling in the incredible view and gentle breezes off the Gulf with our 24/7 room service.

SPA:

Complete your Wyndham getaway with a relaxing experience at our spa sanctuary, specializing restoring balance and bringing lasting health and beauty benefits from head-to-toe.

Pallavi, meaning new leaf, is the guiding light behind all of our treatments and therapeutic rituals. Our 5,700 sq. ft. spa offers six treatment rooms perfect for your massage, facial or body treatment, including our couples suite with dual massage tables, couples spa tub and experience shower. Our relaxation room and full-service locker rooms with steam room and experience shower take relaxation to a new level. There’s no better place to turn over your new leaf for an hour, a day or a week.

WEDDINGS + EVENTS:

Start your journey together with a unique ceremony and location that will be celebrated long after that final toast.

The distinction and elegance of Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach begins with the tranquil seaside setting and extends to services and amenities that transform the vision of your special day. Our wedding specialists will be glad to assist you by incorporating your personal style to ensure your ceremony, reception and rehearsal dinner will be memorable.

MEETINGS:

One of a kind events begin with a world-class resort customized to your needs and focused on personalized services that consider every detail. Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach offers you and your guests Wyndham’s decades of experience in managing special events and wraps them in a complete package designed around this brand new resort. It all begins with 22,000 square feet of meeting space, including our Dunes Ballroom with over 10,000 square feet of event space with the ability to host up to 720 guests. You can also select from our eight different meeting rooms to create the ideal space and custom configurations for holding memorable company events or unforgettable group celebrations.

Through expert preparation, your meeting needs will be met with our impeccable service. Whether it’s audio/visual support, Internet access, business center services and, of course, delicious dining and refreshment options, our conference services team will be there to ensure that your event, large or small, casual to formal, is flawlessly executed. To help you take full advantage of this premier Clearwater event venue, they stand ready with suggestions and innovative options for your consideration. Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach is the place to showcase your requests and big ideas. We’ve been planning for them all along.

OFFERS:

