Sheltered Nook on Tillamook Bay – Bay City, OR

Sheltered Nook on Tillamook Bay | 7860 Warren Street Bay City, Oregon 9710 | 1-(503) 805-5526

Your Escape from the Bustle

At Sheltered Nook on Tillamook Bay, life moves a little slower. Stopping and smelling the roses isn’t a luxury around here, it’s a requirement. Surrounded by towering trees that block out the noise, Sheltered Nook creates a peaceful sanctuary where folks can breathe in the coastal air and breathe out their problems.

When you’re here, then you’re Home

Owners Hank and Dee wanted to create a place where people could come and feel like part of a community. That’s why they decided to open up their home three years ago. While it has since evolved from a bed and breakfast to six individual tiny homes, a stay at Sheltered Nook still feels like coming home. Because people will always need a place where they can go and call their own.

Explore the Tinier Side of Life

Sheltered Nook features six uniquely-themed tiny homes. Each tiny home has only 385-square-feet of living space. The tiny homes are fully furnished with locally-made furniture, a TV, and all the cooking utensils you may need during your stay.

Dee and Hank even like to stock the cupboards with food and baking supplies. While tiny homes have become a trend for millennials, these tiny tiny homes are perfect for families, couples, and anyone interested in a thoughtful and respectful way of life.

Perfectly Situated in the Middle of it All

Sheltered Nook is located in the middle of the Tillamook Coast, making it a perfect spot to rest while you explore the many attractions of the area. Whether you’re looking for great fishing, kayaking, hiking, or family adventures they are all within reach of Sheltered Nook.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

AMENITIES:

Enjoy all the comforts of home inside your custom-built 385-square-foot tiny home. With three queen-sized beds, a completely-stocked kitchen with full-sized appliances, your own WiFi network and a smart DVD player, you won’t be lacking for anything during your stay with us.

Each tiny home boasts the same designer layout with a different theme. Themes include The Gardener, Beach Comber, The Birder, Mermaids, Gone Fishin’ and a sixth cabin that will be wheel chair friendly.

If you might need anything else, Dee is always happy to make a run to the store and make sure her guest’s tiny homes are stocked ahead of time with anything they like – just let her know when you’re making your reservation.

DISC GOLF:

A truly unique activity!

Enjoy a 9-hole game of disc golf on the coast at Sheltered Nook on Tillamook Bay.

THINGS TO DO:

You’ll never have a “bored” moment when on the Oregon Coast. From the outdoor enthusiast, to the beach goers, to the foodies and wine lovers, and fisherman, there is plenty to do.

Some times not knowing exactly what you want to do, is part of the fun of exploring new things to do. Disc golf is literally in our own backyard. So book your room and discover a new hobby, and rediscover an old lover. We’re waiting for you at the Sheltered Nook.

