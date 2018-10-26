Beaver Run Resort + Conference Center – Breckenridge, CO Posted by gaytravelinformation on October 26, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Beaver Run Resort + Conference Center | 620 Village Road Breckenridge, Colorado 80424 | 1-800-525-2253

RELAX, ESCAPE, ENJOY.

These are the building blocks of the atmosphere we’ve created at Beaver Run Resort and Conference Center. Solidly built on ensuring your Breckenridge, CO vacation, getaway or conference reaches beyond your expectations, our team is driven to provide the highest levels of service to our guests by offering upscale Breckenridge accommodations all within our property.

Wrap yourself in comfort after a long day on the slopes of Breckenridge Mountain in the quiet of our campus, pamper yourself at our onsite, luxurious Breckenridge spa, or take a brisk 3 block walk to historic Main Street in the Town of Breckenridge. Or, walk out the door and explore hundreds of acres of National Forest access that make Breckenridge a year-round outdoor playground and meeting destination. Beaver Run is committed to ensuring your Breckenridge Lodging experience is relaxing and memorable.

ROOMS:

Beaver Run Resort features 515 slopeside guest accommodations including everything from hotel rooms, open layout studios, one and two bedroom condominiums, as well as large executive and specialty suites.

All of our guests can experience the hotel amenities such as concierge services, on-site dining options, complimentary wireless internet, ski rentals and lift ticket office, spa and more.

HOTEL AMENITIES:

Beaver Run Resort is Breckenridge’s full service, slope-side resort that makes vacationing in the Rocky Mountains fun, adventurous, luxurious, and convenient. Be sure to take advantage of all our included amenities, as well as additional services we offer to give you everything you need right here.



With on-site rentals, ski school and daycare at the top of the list, there’s so much more that make Beaver Run a great place to stay…child and adult ski school on-site, daycare on-site, clothing and accessory store on-site, 4 restaurants and deli/mini store, spa and oxygen bar, most units with full kitchen, complimentary indoor mini golf are just a few more reasons Beaver Run is the place to stay while in Breckenridge.

DINING:

Complement your stay with an extraordinary dining adventure. From grab-and-go to gourmet feasts, all dishes on property are prepared with the finest ingredients and served at the upmost quality.

With our talented culinary team, you’ll find every meal sensational as well as fresh and convenient.

SPA:

Restore your body and mind at the Spa at Beaver Run. Using all natural products, our licensed and experienced staff will listen to your needs and deliver a personalized experience to relax and rejuvenate your body.

Unwind, relax and enjoy the ambiance of the Rocky Mountains at the Spa at Beaver Run.

ACTIVITIES:

Colorado is known for it’s plethora of activities no matter the season. Starting off with our winter season, we have not only some of the nicest snow lining our slopes but we are based at the bottom of Peak 9 of the Breckenridge Ski Resort.

While you’re here on property, you will be able to rent your ski and snowboarding gear and purchase your lift tickets making it really easy for us to be your one stop shop.

WEDDINGS:

Nestled at the base of Peak 9 of Breckenridge Ski Resort, Beaver Run Resort is the largest conference center under one roof in Breckenridge. Our resort’s professional wedding sales manager can assist in coordinating your wedding ensuring it is nothing less than a success. From setting a room block, to planning your dinner menu our specialist will make sure your time here at our resort is memorable.

Your choices are vast and the service is as casual or luxurious as you wish. Wedding ceremonies, receptions, rehearsal dinners and brunches at Beaver Run Resort all have your satisfaction in mind with delicious selections displayed in a tantalizing fashion.

MEETINGS + GROUPS:

Meetings at Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center combine prime slope-side meeting space with easy mountain access right outside our doors.

Nestled at the base of Peak 9 of Breckenridge Ski Resort, Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center is the largest conference center under one roof in Breckenridge, Colorado. Our resort’s professional meeting planners will ensure your Colorado Mountain meeting is nothing less than a success. Our conference service staff can assist you planning anything from a small board retreat, to your corporate holiday party, a family reunion or a charity gala, if you can imagine it we can help you plan it. From pre-planning to follow through, in-house or outdoor activities, meetings to extra-curricular events, our staff will help plan a productive and memorable experience for your group.

