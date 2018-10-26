Sportmen’s Lodge – Los Angeles, CA Posted by gaytravelinformation on October 26, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Sportsmen’s Lodge | 12825 Ventura Boulevard, Studio City, CA 91604 | 1-(877) 806-2279

The iconic Sportsmen’s Lodge is more than just another Studio City hotel. Their legendary halls pre-date the film industry, have been graced by the likes of Katherine Hepburn and Clark Gable, and offer today’s guest full-service accommodations only minutes from the best San Fernando Valley attractions. If you’re searching for the true Hollywood experience, Sportsmen’s Lodge is the answer and one of the premier Los Angeles landmarks. The hotel’s location is just minutes from Universal Studios, Burbank airport, Hollywood, Beverly Hills, couture L.A. shopping and numerous beaches.

When it’s time to relax, take a dip in their over-sized swimming pool, the largest in the San Fernando Valley, or enjoy drinks and dining at any one of their historic on-site restaurants. They also offer a variety of guest rooms and suites featuring patios and garden views, separate living areas or direct pool access.

Sportsmen’s Lodge is one of the most sought after event venues in all of Los Angeles. Choose from a variety of outdoor spaces featuring six acres of gardens, water features and towering redwoods. If indoors is more your style, they offer several elegant ballrooms, banquet spaces and boardrooms.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Enjoy an A-list stay at the iconic Sportsmen’s Lodge – where old-Hollywood tradition takes on a contemporary twist. Imagine what it must feel like to stay in the very location where entertainers such as Clark Gable and Bette Davis once lounged by pool. Add a dash of modern amenities, dining and guest spaces.

Now you’re beginning to understand their contemporary take on classic Hollywood glamour. This is what sets Sportsmen’s Lodge apart from other places to stay near Universal Studios and all of LA.

The focal point of our Hollywood, CA lodging is most definitely the spectacular, over-sized pool. Their pool is the largest in the San Fernando Valley and a favorite of not only guests but locals – yes, even the famous locals. Grab a mixed drink from the Pool Bar and bask in the California sunshine. You never know who you might spot. Other services include several celebrated restaurants, six acres of lush gardens, on-site hair salon and complimentary shuttle service to and from Universal Studios. View all of the hotel’s Services & Amenities.

Choose from 190 versatile guest spaces including Executive Rooms and Suites. Each deluxe accommodation offers a variety of amenities, such as complimentary Wi-Fi and exclusive bath products, and is 100% non-smoking for your comfort. Sportsmen’s Lodge guest rooms and suites are a unique combination of rustic, San Fernando Valley charm and Tinseltown polish.

SERVICES & AMENITIES:

The Sportsmen’s Lodge tradition of excellence is a true testament to their ability to remain hip and relevant while retaining our signature old-Hollywood glam. An oversized pool is the place to see and be seen. Free Wi-Fi access helps you stay connected. Their boutique hotel in Los Angeles offers guests a whole host of amenities for timeless Studio City stays.

Guests enjoy access to the largest pool in the San Fernando Valley as well as a Pool Bar area, Jacuzzi and plenty of lounge chairs and tables nearby. Pool access is free for registered hotel guests and $20 per person for visitors (pool entrance fees are subject to change without advance notice). Sorry, no pool toys allowed.

Feel free to explore the hotel’s six acres of quiet gardens. Or if you prefer explore the area, take one of their four bikes out for a spin. Bicycle rental is free and includes a helmet and lock, and they’re available on a first come, first serve basis.

They also offer a business center and adjacent full-service gym. Perhaps you’re interested in exploring Universal Studios – they provide guests with complimentary shuttle service and Universal Studios tickets available for purchase.

Avis Car Rental

Sportsmen’s Lodge is proud to announce their partnership with Avis Car Rental – providing hotel and event center guests discounted rates on car rental.

Other hotel amenities include:

100% Non-Smoking Comfort

Free Universal Studios Shuttle Service

Universal Studios Tickets Available

Free Wi-Fi Access

Business Center

Full-Service Gym Adjacent

On-Site Dining

6 Acres of Garden

Available Car Service to LAX or Burbank Airport

Extensive Meeting Facilities

Hotel Specials and Packages

Self Parking at an Additional Fee

LOCAL ACTIVITIES:

At Sportsmen’s Lodge, they make sure to cater to each whim of their guests, including filling them in on the best tourist attractions in Los Angeles. The lure of fame and fortune has drawn movie fans, celebrity gawkers, surfing enthusiasts, actors-in-waiting and every other hopeful under the sun to Los Angeles, or at the very least a glimpse into what the fuss is all about.

WEDDINGS / MEETINGS / EVENTS:

Completely renovated Los Angeles event venues and classic Hollywood charm are just the start of what Sportsmen’s Lodge has to offer the ambitious event planner. They are more than happy to provide show-stopping spaces, exceptional event amenities and an event-planning partner-in-crime to take care of all the details.

Get married beneath a towering redwood, in the shade of a latticed gazebo or atop a sun-drenched deck. Your weddingwish is their command.

They minimize stress for the bride-to-be by also offering reception space just steps away.

Of course they don’t only do weddings. Sportsmen’s Lodge would love to help you celebrate a milestone birthday, family reunion or bar/bat mitzvah.

Your event shines with high-tech audio/visual capabilities, individualized décor and assistance in booking all sorts of live entertainment. The hotel will also help you plan an old-Hollywood soiree for the ages.

Long gone are the days of the ho-hum corporate banquet or event. Sportsmen’s Lodge understands that corporate-event planners are looking for a special way to celebrate with their team and they are infinitely enthusiastic in helping you reach this goal. In fact, they offer discounted group rates, special upgrades for VIP guests and more. The hotel will guarantee your event is complete Wall Street chic, minus the insider trading.

Curiosity piqued? Please submit a Request for Proposal and the hotel will be happy to tell you more about their Los Angeles event venues.

PACKAGES:

Exclusive Hollywood Hotel Deals

Let Sportsmen’s Lodge put the perfect spin on your vacation with fun-inducing Hollywood hotel deals. A visit to Universal Studios is guaranteed to top-out your entertainment barometer, while their dining packages are a smart choice and highlight the best of Studio City.

Click HERE for a list of current deals!

Learn more about gay friendly Sportsmen’s Lodge by visiting – http://www.sportsmenslodge.com/.