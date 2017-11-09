Salem Waterfront Hotel & Suites – Massachusetts Posted by gaytravelinformation on November 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Salem Waterfront Hotel & Suites | 225 Derby Street, Salem, MA 01970 | 1-978-740-8788

The award winning Salem Waterfront Hotel & Suites is located in historic Salem, and is within walking distance of Salem’s historic attractions.

ROOMS:

The award-winning Salem Waterfront Hotel and Suites, voted Best of North Shore Hotel six times and five time recipient of TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence, has 86 graciously appointed guest rooms and suites to accommodate the needs of all travelers. Our guest rooms and suites are the largest on the North Shore, and offer 21st century comfort and amenities – within a city steep in 17th century history.

All guests, upon arrival and during their stay, are treated to exemplary service and room amenities which have made Salem Waterfront Hotel & Suites a favorite for families, couples, corporate travelers and social catering clients. All of our guest rooms include:

Keurig brewers

Flat screen television sets

Wireless Internet access

IPod docking stations and work space

Local and toll free telephone service Comfortable down-alternative comforters and pillows

Luxurious Sferra bed linens

Cotton logo robes

Tarocco bath products

Hair dryers, iron/ironing board

AMENITIES:

Salem Waterfront Hotel & Suites is proud to offer services and amenities typically found only at hotels in major metropolitan cities. On the North Shore, we take pride in offering our guests exemplary service and amenities that no other establishments offer – such as our heated, indoor swimming pool, fitness center and Regatta Pub.

All of our guests are treated to complimentary:

Welcome refreshments upon arrival at 3:00 pm;

Coffee and tea daily from 6:00 am – 10:00 am;

IPADs for guest use;

Parking;

Wireless Internet access throughout the hotel and within their guest room;

Local transportation to restaurants and shops on Pickering Wharf via hotel golf cart;

Local Newspapers;

In-room amenities include:

Additional Amenities:

DINING:

Our award winning hotel is also home to one of the North Shore’s favorite restaurants – the Regatta Pub. The Regatta Pub serves American Fusion cuisine, as well as traditional comfort foods and fare, is readily available on our extensive breakfast, lunch and dinner menu.

Set waterside, the Regatta Pub is a relaxing atmosphere which provides both indoor and outdoor dining on our comfortable, colorful patio (seasonal). The Regatta Pub is the perfect restaurant for a family meal or cocktails with work colleagues.

WEDDINGS:

Thank you for considering the Salem Waterfront Hotel & Suites – recipient of Best of Wedding Venue Hall of Fame from The Knot and 6 Time Best of North Shore Hotel – to host the wedding of your dreams. Our professional wedding planners and caterers, led by our Chef, will assist you with each and every detail of your special day, to ensure that your wedding day will be memorable, sophisticated, and perfect.

The Salem Waterfront Hotel & Suites can host wedding receptions, rehearsal dinners, bridal showers, engagement parties and post-wedding brunches. Sitting waterside in historic Salem, we can also host outdoor wedding ceremonies, at our breathtaking site overlooking the glorious Schooner, Friendship, just steps away from our hotel

Couples have the choice of creating the wedding reception of their dreams via 4800 square feet of versatile, event space. From our chandeliered Maritime Ballroom to our Compass Room to our outdoor patio space, we can host weddings as large as 200 or as intimate as 25.

From your initial tour to your wedding toast, our staff is prepared to assist and collaborate with you to ensure that your wedding day will be remembered for the elegance couples deserve. To schedule a visit and enjoy lunch in our Regatta Pub, please contact our professional staff at 978-619-1115.

EVENTS:

There is always something exciting going on at Salem Waterfront Hotel & Suites!

PACKAGE DEALS & PROMOTIONS:

