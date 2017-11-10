Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt – Austin, TX Posted by gaytravelinformation on November 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt | 605 Davis Street, Austin, TX 78701 | 1-512-542-5300

Austin is all about warm people, good times and live music. We just can’t wait for you to experience it all. Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt is one of those downtown Austin hotels that brings the best boutique hotel experience home for you. Here, you’ll find a classy, laid back vibe that defines Austin cool.

A rough-around-the-edges kind of sophistication shows up everywhere from our decked-out accommodations to our splashy pool and deck. We’ve got plenty of cushy, worn-leathery spots for you to gather up before or after a night out.

Grab some elevated Austin grub at Geraldine’s or let us bring it right to you with 24/7 room service. Take off your hat – or don’t – and kick up your feet. You’ll definitely want to stay a while.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt is one of those Austin boutique hotels that just gets it. Whether you’re down to relax or rock, you’ll want to hang your hat in comfort and style.

We’ve got you covered. In crisp white linen with dark gray and blue accents, no less. Our 319 guestrooms are tastefully decked in dark woods and bronzes and fully teched with high-speed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth speakers.

AMENITIES:

Austin is a cool town, and our boutique hotel amenities will amp up your authentic Austin experience. Curated collections of craft beers and local music get you from the get-go. You’ll want to go play at the pool and lounges. Grab some sophisticated grub. Have a workout before you head out. Shine those boots. Enjoy wine hour in the evening and fresh coffee in the morning. Or, whenever you’re ready to start your day.

Services + Amenities

Kimpton Karma Rewards members get a $10 Raid the Bar credit, free WiFi, earn reward nights, get exclusive offers and more.

Yoga mat in every room, free of charge.

Full Service Rooftop Pool

Live Music at Geraldine’s

Luxury Atelier Bloem bath amenities

Onsite 24-hour fitness center

In-room dining

Valet parking ($42+ Tax / Night)

Social Hour

Morning Coffee + Tea Service

Pet-friendly accommodations – bring your loyal companion with you

Healthy Travel: Take one of Kimpton’s custom designed PUBLIC bikes for a ride around town.

EAT + DRINK:

WEDDINGS:

Your wedding day is the one time in your life when all your family and friends will be in the same place at the same time. To celebrate you. Whether your guests come from near or far, you all need to live it up.

Have a blast and make it beautiful. Austin wedding venues are not one-size-fits-all. Sure, we have beautiful backdrops in whatever size you need. What sets us apart is how extraordinarily special we make you feel. It’s your big day. You can’t trust that with just anybody. Whether the bride wears boots or glass slippers, our wedding planners love to help bring your vision to life.

Reception space for up to 550

Banquet seating for up to 430

Pre- and post-function spaces

Preferred group-block room rates

MEETINGS & EVENTS:

We think any good meeting room needs to spark creativity. From retreats to receptions, the best meeting spaces make you feel right at home. They’re somewhere you’d want to hang out for a while. Good thing we’re all about setting up creative venues. We’ve got up to 12,000 square feet of meeting space, spread out over 11 dedicated meeting rooms.

That’s not to mention all the other clever little areas just waiting for a quick sit-down and catch-up. Our stage welcomes artists all the time, which makes your down time more interesting. You’ll get to customize a totally inspired guest experience, including menus, seating arrangements and touching details that bring it all home. Plus, we’ve built in unlimited bandwidth, blazing fast Internet speed and top-notch audio/visual equipment, because you don’t want anything to slow you down.

SPECIAL OFFERS + PACKAGE DEALS:

We've got great Austin hotel deals for whenever you're ready to experience downtown Austin. Our offers and packages update all the time, so keep checking for the latest info!