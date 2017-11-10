St. Moritz Lodge & Condominiums – Aspen, CO Posted by gaytravelinformation on November 10, 2017 · Leave a Comment

St. Moritz Lodge & Condominiums | 334 W Hyman Ave, Aspen, CO 81611 | 1-970-925-3220

Unsurpassed Quality and Value in Aspen, Colorado

The St. Moritz Lodge is a friendly, European–style lodge which offers our guests a comfortable and relaxed atmosphere at an affordable price. We are located at the foot of Shadow Mountain, in the quiet West end of town.

We offer an array of accommodations, from our lodge rooms and rooms with kitchenettes, to our 1 and 2 bedroom condominiums. For the economy minded traveler, we offer economy Aspen lodging in our private hostels with shared baths, as well as shared hostel rooms.

The St. Moritz is located only 2 blocks away from Aspen’s convenient transportation system and the free skier shuttle. On-Site & Off-street parking is also available.

Remember the St. Moritz Lodge, “Aspen’s Affordable Choice”. Come and enjoy yourself, life is great.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

St. Moritz Lodge has a variety of accommodations.

AMENITIES:

Start your day with a delicious enhanced continental breakfast, after the days activities relax in the pool/whirlpool, or decompress in the steam room. Afternoon gatherings; Winter time, offering white wine, spiced cider, cookies and popcorn; Summer time it’s white wine, chilled lemonade and cookies. All of this, and more, is available to you.

Complimentary enhanced continental breakfast

(Thanksgiving to April 15 & Memorial Weekend to October 15th)

Outdoor heated pool / whirlpool

Daily housekeeping service

Steam Room

Free High Speed WI-FI

Book Library

Flat Screen /HD TV /Cable / HBO

Guest Laundry

Afternoon Snacks

BBQ Grills

Free Local & US Calls

Check-in: 4:00 PM

Check-out: 10:00 AM

Children 17 and under – No charge when sharing with parent

No Pets Allowed

Extra Person Charge – $20.00 per night

All units have refrigerators

Group Rates

State Tax – 11.3% (Subject to Change)

Any Day Arrival

Non Smoking

