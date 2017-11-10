Hotel Angeleno – Los Angeles, CA

Hotel Angeleno | 170 N Church Ln, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | 1-310-476-6411

Newly renovated as of June 2016. Our multimillion dollar refurbishment features an entirely upgraded contemporary guest room product with hi tech and hi touch amenities such as a bluetooth media streaming hub and upgraded bathrooms. Our new partnership with Uber allows all hotel guests to request Uber at our Front Desk and have the charges billed directly to your room. The first hotel in Los Angeles with this Uber affiliation.

Hotel Angeleno is a Los Angeles luxury boutique hotel offering our guests a range of services and amenities to enhance your stay in Los Angeles.

At this luxury hotel in Los Angeles, each guest room offers private balconies, world-class amenities and a breathtaking view of the LA Cityscape.

From this boutique Los Angeles hotel, a quick ride will take you to iconic attractions like the Getty Center, Skirball Cultural Center, Santa Monica Promenade, Beverly Hills ,UCLA, and The Luskin Conference Center. After a full day of exploration, enjoy a meal at the hotel’s penthouse-level restaurant, West Restaurant and Lounge , touting stunning panoramic city views and fresh American cuisine.

Another part of the We are NOT Square culture is our new “Skip the Tip” gratuity free environment. At Hotel Angeleno and WEST Restaurant we compensate our employees so you don’t have to. From bartenders to bellman we have you covered, worry free so you can “Skip the Tip.” Centrally located at the crossroads of Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, Hotel Angeleno offers unparalleled views of Los Angeles with fantastic service, comfortable accommodations and a range of services and amenities . If you’re searching for boutique hotels in Los Angeles, Hotel Angeleno has an iconic, cylindrical exterior and unique, personalized service to match. We are not square!

Our “We are NOT Square” culture allows guests to enjoy Wifi, Daily Wine Hour and complimentary shuttle services within a 3 mile radius including Century City.

Hotel Angeleno is excited to be the first hotel to request Uber rides for hotel guests.Simply request Uber at the Front Desk and have the Uber charged directly to your room!

As part of our We are NOT Square service culture, all hotel guests receive the following complimentary services and amenities:

Daily Wine Hour from 5:30 pm – 6:30 pm

Complimentary WiFi

Complimentary Courtesy Car Service now serving Century City.*

Request Uber at the Front Desk and have Uber charges directly billed to your room! The first hotel In Los Angeles to feature this Uber Central service.

“Skip the Tip”, gratuity free hotel.

**Courtesy car service within a 3-mile radius of the hotel. Advance reservations required, call for details.

POOL + FITNESS:

Looking to feel the Los Angles poolside vibe? Take a break poolside and escape the rigors of the day. Our pool and complimentary fitness center are all you need. Enjoy cocktails poolside during the summer months and lounge at night with cocktails by the fireplace.

Our pool area is also open for poolside events such as cocktail parties, poolside brunches and fun themed Los Angeles boutique hotel poolside events. Call our Events and Catering Department for more information at: 310-481-7876. You may even see a mermaid if you are lucky.

Opening hours:

Pool Area, Monday-Sunday 8am – 10pm

​Fitness Center, Monday-Sunday 5am – 11pm

In addition, Hotel Angeleno also offers:

Lobby Cafe (opening hours: Monday-Sunday 6am – 7.30pm)

24-Hour Business Center

24-Hour Room Service

Pool & Fitness Center (opening hours: Monday-Sunday 8am-10pm)

WEDDINGS:

Los Angeles Wedding Venue

It’s our pleasure to help you plan your intimate wedding, rehearsal dinner, bridal luncheon, post wedding brunch or after party! If you’re looking for a Brentwood wedding venue, Westwood wedding venue or just a great Los Angeles wedding venue, Hotel Angeleno is a fantastic Los Angeles wedding venue offering romantic views for your perfect celebration.

MEETINGS + EVENTS:

Event and Meeting Space-Boutique Hotel Los Angeles

Looking for a hotel with unique space and dynamic views for your next event or meeting? Hotel Angeleno is a boutique hotel in Los Angeles able to accommodate a variety of events.

From small gatherings and meetings of 15 to company-wide celebrations of 350, our variety of spaces and options provide the perfect setting for a unique, “Not Square” event. We offer unique spaces with breathtaking views of the LA cityscape on floor 16 and 17, Hotel Angeleno is the perfect place for your next meeting or event. Our team of creative and experienced professionals will ensure that every detail is handled to perfection. With an extensive and delicious fully customizable catering menu we are a unique departure from the standard hotel banquet experience.

Ask our Events team about full or partial buyouts of the dynamic WEST Penthouse. The stunning views of this Los Angeles boutique hotel provide some of the most dynamic views of the west side. Corporate events, launch parties, post production parties, release parties let us handle your next event and ask about our turn key themed events as well. So, if you are planning a unique event with a view unlike no other contact our event team.

Also available for filming, location shoots and press junkets our We are NOT Square culture and iconic round exterior landmark have made us the location for many Films, TV shows and commercials.

Hotel Angeleno is now a gratuity free environment so you may “Skip the Tip” and service charges with our worry free pricing.

HOLIDAY PARTIES:

The holiday season is in full swing. You know what that means!

It’s time to start prepping for your corporate office Christmas party and personal celebrations. The hardest part of the planning process is determining the location. This year we’ve made it easy for you. If you want to make your holiday celebration a sensation, look no further! Whether you’re planning a fancy fete or small soirée, Hotel Angeleno is the perfect choice.

Make your Holiday event memorable, and unique with our dynamic event space with unparalleled views. Each of our private spaces is uniquely suited to accommodate parties from 15 to 300 guests.Our team of creative and experienced professionals will ensure that every detail is handled to perfection. With an extensive and delicious fully customizable catering menu we are a unique departure from the standard hotel banquet experience.

The holidays will be here before you know it! Our dates from November – January will book quickly, so make sure to get in touch with us to discuss our Holiday Package.

Are looking for space in Los Angeles to host your NYE party? Ask our Events team about our dynamic WEST Penthouse.

SPECIAL DEALS + OFFERS:

Hotel Angeleno Special Offers

Stay in tune with all the best hotel specials and discounts at Hotel Angeleno. Our specials and promotions are always changing so be sure and check back frequently.

Simply browse our NOT SQUARE promotions below and click through to book, or call 310-476-6411 to speak to a reservation agent today!

Book Direct and receive these exclusive savings and benefits

Complimentary WiFi

Complimentary Daily Wine Hour (5:30 pm-6:30 pm)

Complimentary Courtesy Shuttle (3 mile radius, including Century City)

Uber services, request Uber at the front desk and have all charges billed to your room!

“Skip the Tip”, Hotel Angeleno is a total gratuity free hotel.

Join the Inner Circle rewards program and receive 5-10% cash back and exclusive Inner Circle offers **

All part of the We are NOT Square culture.. pretty cool stuff!

THINGS TO DO IN LOS ANGELES:

There are so many things to do in Los Angeles, all located near Hotel Angeleno! This boutique hotel on Sunset Boulevard is located just 5 miles from Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, 1.5 miles to the UCLA campus, 0.4 miles to the Getty Center, 3.5 miles to the Skirball Cultural Center, 7 miles to West Hollywood, 15 miles to Universal Studios and 25 miles to Six Flags Magic Mountain.

