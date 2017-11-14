Pat’s Italian Restaurant – Johnston, RI Posted by gaytravelinformation on November 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Pat’s Italian Restaurant | 1200 Hartford Ave, Johnston, RI 02919 | 1-401-273-1444

Pat’s Italian Restaurant was established using all natural meats and the freshest ingredients to create some of the best recipes. I have heard from people in the industry that we have the best Italian dishes outside of going to Italy. We are considered one of the best Authentic Italian Restaurants in New England, and if you try our dishes, I strongly believe you would also agree.

Our tomato basil sauce was named the best sauce in Rhode Island by readers of the Providence Journal, and rated “Best Italian Restaurant” by the Observer. We are best known for our large portions and outstanding service. Our motto is “Nobody leaves this kitchen hungry.” Come in and join us, we will make you feel at home. We also have a new Lounge area we like to call Frankie’s Lounge where you can enjoy a cocktail before or after dinner and enjoy music from the 50’s.

MENU:

RESERVATIONS:

Reservations can be made online by clicking HERE.

ORDER ONLINE:

You can also order online by clicking HERE.