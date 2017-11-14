Frankie’s Italian Bistro – North Kingstown, RI Posted by gaytravelinformation on November 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Frankie’s Italian Bistro | 1051 Ten Rod Road, North Kingstown, RI 02852 | 1-401-295-2500

Born out of our love of fine wines and delicious food, Frankie’s Italian Bistro will become the premiere location for fine dining in South County. After traveling the world and sampling different cuisines, we decided to make our way back home and bring the world to us.

Our biggest challenge was finding the right high-quality ingredients for the dishes we wanted to serve. Hence, our gardens were chosen, we use hydroponically grown produce from urban farms. We are dedicated to offering only the finest and freshest foods. All of our meats, poultry and seafood are all natural, antibiotic and GMO free. We have also taken great care in assembling a team of only the best chefs, and experienced kitchen, dining, and wait staff.

MENU:

Click HERE to download menu

WINE LIST:

Click HERE to view Frankie’s Italian Bistro’s wine list.

RESERVATIONS:

You can reserve a table at Frankie’s by clicking HERE.