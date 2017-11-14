Mango’s Tropical Cafe – Orlando, FL Posted by gaytravelinformation on November 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Mango’s Tropical Cafe | 8126 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819 | 1-407-673-4422

Mango’s Tropical Cafe is the largest, most exciting Restaurant, Banquet Facility & Nightlife Destination on Orlando’s International Drive. Located near the Orange County Convention Center and all the I-Drive Hotels & Resorts, you’ll want to entertain your guests in any one of Mango’s lavish, unique Private Party areas. Accommodating up to 2,000 guests, an unforgettable event experience awaits you at Mango’s!

The world famous Mango’s Dancers continue to entertain millions of guests each year and have been televised on ABC, CBS, Travel Channel and many others! We can accommodate your party of 2 to 600 seated guests for a luncheon, sit-down dinner or buffet. Would you like Salsa Lessons or a thrilling Michael Jackson Show for your party? No problem at Mango’s! At Mango’s, entertainment is paramount! Our live bands and dance performances are continuous throughout the entire venue.

Mango’s Tropical Cafe, now in its 25th fabulous year on South Beach’s iconic Ocean Drive, has hosted thousands of private parties for individuals, families, offices, as well as celebrity functions and special events for large multinational corporations. Mango’s Orlando, which opened in 2015, is a dream venue that “changes the game” on International Drive. Its decadent design across 55,000 square feet creates an epic experience people will always remember.

DINNER & SHOW:

Mango’s World Famous Dinner & Show, a three-course, prix fixe gourmet dining experience, is served nightly! The World Famous Mango’s Dancers and our incredible live band and DJs will entertain you like no other! This experience is for all ages, featuring the Michael Jackson Tribute, Celia Cruz Experience, Brazilian Samba Show, The Cuban Conga Show (featuring a customer Conga Line), and so much more!

Our shows run throughout the night from Sunday – Friday. On Fridays and Saturdays, we have two shows – one starting at 6 p.m. and another at 9 p.m. And they’re guaranteed to be spectacular!

SHOWS:

Celia Cruz Show

Cuban Conga Show

Hip Hop Show

Merengue Show

Michael Jackson Show

Salsa Show

NIGHTCLUB:

Orlando nightlife just got better! After dinner, bring your group of friends to celebrate an exciting night at Mango’s, THE PLACE to go out in Orlando! Every night of the week, enjoy incredible live music, amazing DJs, and a rocking dance floor across our eight bars. You’ll have an epic time like no other! Reserve your table to enjoy our MANGO’S NIGHT CLUB package today.

Main Bar VIP

Mojito Room

Havana Lounge

Vodoo Room

MENU:

Tantalize your taste buds with our Florribean Cuisine specializing in Latin and Caribbean comfort foods as well as American traditional favorites food from Burgers, Pastas, Wraps & most recently flat breads. Treat yourself to any of our exotic and refreshing hand-made specialty drinks, including a full variety of Exotic Mojitos, Daiquiris, Martinis and Cosmos.

SPECIAL OCCASIONS AT MANGO’S TROPICAL CAFE ORLANDO:

