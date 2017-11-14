Sheepscot Harbour Village Resort & Spa – Edgecomb, ME Posted by gaytravelinformation on November 14, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Sheepscot Harbour Village Resort & Spa | 318 Eddy Rd, Edgecomb, ME 04556 | 1-207-882-4200

Water’s Edge at Sheepscot Harbour Village Resort & Spa has quickly become one of Maine’s top wedding destinations. We are set apart by several attractive advantages:

Directly across the river from the prettiest village in Maine – Wiscasset – yet set on the beautiful coast of Edgecomb, we are conveniently located in Midcoast Maine just 15 minutes from Boothbay, 40 minutes from Rockland and 45 minutes from Portland.

Offering two great spaces both with gorgeous water views, our first floor can accommodate 160 people, while the second floor space can accommodate up to 90 people.

We offer resort style accommodations, varying from single rooms to our very comfortable cottages. We also offer units with multiple bedrooms and full kitchens.

At Sheepscot Harbour Village Resort & Spa, we have a creative, experienced and professional team – a group that knows what to do, how to do it – and above all, how to make the experience easy and enjoyable for you. An experienced wedding planner will be by your side to assist with any and all important details.

The venue, the food, the setup and the breakdown of your special day are just a few of the many things included in a single, easy-to-work-with cost. Our packages offer a wide selection of options for you and will ease the planning process.

In addition to our all-inclusive packages, we also offer plated weddings, customizing each menu to your individual needs and wants. The award-winning chef at Sheepscot Harbour Village Resort & Spa will be sure to “wow” you and your guests with his incredible culinary creations.

LODGING:

Sheepscot Harbour Village Resort & Spa is located on Davis Island in Edgecomb, Maine, with acres of scenic shoreline along the Sheepscot River making it the ideal spot for a Midcoast Maine vacation rental. Our Inn Hotel, Lodge Suites & Cottage Rentals are perfectly situated to look out upon the “prettiest historic village in Maine” , the Wiscasset Village. The pristine landscaping, dotted by tall pine trees, includes a riverside gazebo, BBQ & picnic areas as well as a fireside gathering spot.

RESORT AMENITIES:

Brand new Island Spa -offering facials, massages, manicures, pedicures, wraps and more!

Indoor Heated Pool with chaise lounges and shower rooms

Relaxing Jacuzzi

Fitness Room

Beautiful Walking Trails to Fort Edgecomb Historic Site

Daily Continental Breakfast

Internet Cafe with wifi

Seconds from delicious Maine dining options, all overlooking the beautiful Sheepscot Harbor!

ATTRACTIONS:

Click HERE for a list of attractions near Sheepscot Harbour Village & Resort.

WEDDINGS:

Book Your Wedding with Sheepscot Harbor Village & Resort

Nestled in the heart of gorgeous Midcoast Maine, the Sheepscot Harbor Village and Resort offers to-be-weds a wealth of wedding amenities in addition to spectacular waterfront views. The venue is located in Edgecomb, Maine, which is roughly 45 minutes from Portland and moments from one of the most picturesque and quaint villages in New England: Wiscasset. This is an all-inclusive resort, meaning couples and their guests have access to not only the amenities on site, but also lodging for a weekend or longer. When it comes to the reception or ceremony, there are several options available to guests. Water’s Edge Banquet and Function Facility. This reception and banquet hall directly overlooks the nearby harbor, with views of the water and nearby Wiscasset Village. At its maximum, couples may take advantage of both floors of the banquet facility to host a reception for up to 200 guests. The space may also be divided by floor for a more intimate gathering or reception. There are also smaller rooms available for a rehearsal dinner or farewell brunch. The Sheepscot Room. This is a room located within the Water’s Edge Banquet and Function Facility that’s suitable for both a wedding ceremony and a reception. This room itself handles at its maximum 170 standing occupants but is recommended for ceremonies and receptions of 100 or less. Every space within the banquet facility features the waterfront and village view, as does this stunning room. On the Grounds. Couples are also welcome to host an outdoor wedding and ceremony and may use the Gazebo or the Green on the grounds. The venue staff is more than happy to set up chairs for an outside ceremony on the green, moving the party indoors for the reception at the banquet facility. What You Should Know Because this is an all-inclusive resort designed with weddings and events in mind, couples are offered many amenities when it comes to their wedding day. With each package, couples receive: Wedding ceremony included in rental at no extra cost

Bartender and waitstaff

Chiavari chairs

Round or long tables with linen choices

Dishes, glassware and flatware

Cake cutting As part of the all-inclusive rental of the Sheepscot room, couples also receive a wedding cake, band or DJ and florist. While these are from outside vendors, the venue pays for them because they’re included in the rental fee. A photo booth rental is also included in the price, as are gratuity and Maine state tax. Couples booking a ceremony and reception on-site also may book a rehearsal dinner with wait and bar staff for a reduced price. There are many choices when it comes to food at the Sheepscot Harbor Village and Resort and couples easily customize their menu from the many appetizer, dinner, soup and salad choices. Desserts and non-alcoholic beverages are also included in the package. Many of the menu items are centered around Maine lobster; however, there are many other delectable entrees, such as pineapple-glazed roast pork loin and baked ziti. The package is for a buffet-style dinner, but plated dinner options are available at an upcharge. Lodging is also available on-site and there is a two-night minimum from Memorial Day through Columbus Day. Those hosting a wedding receive a discounted rate and may choose from rooms in The Inn Hotel or the many cottages on the property. Guests that stay on-site have access to the grill, gazebo, picnic areas and fire pit. Extra Perks There’s a wealth of other perks available to couples when planning a wedding at the Sheepscot Harbor Village and Resort, including: Dance floor

Use of the Island Day Spa

Use of the pier and moorings

Use the Upper Deck of the banquet facility for s’mores and fireworks

Plan a Sunday brunch as part of your package

Have your own lobster bake on the grounds

Use of the swimming pool

Indoor function room for a bachelor or bachelorette party

Pricing The average wedding cost at Sheepscot Harbor Village & Resort for a Saturday night is $10,000 for 100 guests.

Please contact us at info@midcoastshvr.com for more information! We look forward to hearing from you!

Learn more about weddings at Sheepscot Harbour Village Resort & Spa HERE.

Resort Amenities

Special Day Spa Discount Packages for Wedding Parties – services include nails, massage & waxing.

Choose from one of our spacious, beautifully decorated waterfront cottages. Our units include 4 deluxe bedrooms including king sized beds, four showers & baths, with large eat-in kitchens. Stay with family but still have your own space to retreat to! Sip on your favorite cocktail on the deck looking out over the water. “Man Cave” units include a flat screen tv in each room, pool & card tables. Don’t forget to bring your favorite food to BBQ in the picnic area!

We offer an enclosed outdoor function area for large groups who wish to swim in the pool, have a large BBQ or Maine lobster bake!

In addition, our indoor function room is perfect for a special breakfast with everyone in your wedding party or for bachelor/bachelorette parties.

Wedding suites include two bedrooms and two baths, located only 75 feet away from the shore’s edge.

LEARN MORE HERE.

BANQUET FACILITY:

Waters Edge Banquet & Function Facility is your one stop destination for a Midcoast Maine wedding or reception venue, rehearsal dinners, corporate meetings, private parties, family gatherings and so much more! Our banquet rooms feature gorgeous views of the Sheepscot Harbor with spectacular sunsets and scenic views of historic Wiscasset Village.

The beautifully decorated interior, in a classic Maine cottage-style, captures the essence of what coastal Maine charm is all about. From intimate gatherings of 50 to 200, our spacious banquet and function rooms are equipped with everything you need for a smooth event. Our upper deck offers the perfect spot for lobster bakes, BBQs, s’mores at sunset and even fireworks!

Our facility is fully equipped with Audio/Visual equipment for your slideshows and presentations, LCD Projectors, Microphones (Handheld, Wireless & Lapel) & Powered Speakers.

LEARN MORE HERE.

SPA:

Learn more about Island Spa at Sheepscot Harbour Village Resort & Spa HERE.