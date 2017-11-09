Mountain Lodge Telluride – Colorado Posted by gaytravelinformation on November 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Mountain Lodge Telluride | 457 Mountain Village Blvd, Telluride, CO 81435 | 1-970-369-5000

EXPERIENCE A STUNNING TELLURIDE MOUNTAIN RESORT

The spirit of the mountains is calling you to our luxurious mountain lodge in scenic Telluride. Nestled in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains, surrounded by acres of pristine ski terrain and majestic 14,000 foot peaks, our breathtaking resort exudes a chic, yet rustic charm that exudes serenity and luxury.

Beautiful guestrooms and suites and private log cabins feature warm Western design, balconies and modern lifestyle amenities. Designed with soft leather furnishings, rich wood accents and warm interiors, our mountain accommodations are an oasis of alpine elegance.

Enjoy classic tavern cuisine or après ski cocktails with dramatic mountain views by the fireplace at the View Bar & Grill. Kick back by the outdoor pool surrounded by the highest peaks in America. Celebrate your destination wedding or host a corporate retreat in our stylish indoor venues and stunning outdoor settings. Recharge in our fitness center, take a ski lesson or ask our concierge to help plan your winter and summer adventures. With ski in and out access to the slopes, Mountain Lodge Telluride also offers free shuttle service to Telluride Mountain skiing and Mountain Village shopping and entertainment. Escape to an enchanting all-season destination for your Colorado ski holidays and vacations.

GETTING HERE:

Situated in the breathtaking San Juan Mountains, Mountain Lodge Telluride is a spectacular all-season resort destination in the heart of Colorado. The perfect retreat for ski vacations, destination weddings and family adventures, we’re just minutes from world-class skiing, golf, Mountain Village shopping, dining, and culture. Hit the slopes at Telluride Ski Resort or explore cross-country trails from the Nordic Center. Get a thrill with a heli-skiing adventure or relax and enjoy a winter sleigh ride. Enjoy a serene day of fly fishing or experience whitewater excursions on the San Miguel River. Tee off at Telluride Golf Course or explore local trails on a mountain bike. Whether you want to ride the powder or soak in the hot springs, Telluride adventures are all within reach at our slope-side mountain resort.

ATTRACTIONS NEARBY Ski Rentals – On-Site

Telluride Ski Resort – 0.4 Mile

Telluride Gondola – 0.4 Miles

Telluride Helitrax – 0.6 Mile

River Rafting – 0.7 Mile

San Miguel River – 4 Miles Mountain Village – 1 Mile

Telluride Golf Course – 1.1 Miles

Telluride Regional Airport (TEX) – 6.2 Miles

Telluride Outside – 7.2 Miles

Boot Doctors – 7.2 Miles

Nordic Center – 7.6 Miles Dunton Hot Springs – 28.3 Miles

Circle K Ranch – 35.7 Miles

Roudy’s Telluride Horseback Adventures? – 36.5 Miles

Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ) – 67.7 Miles LEARN MORE HERE.

LODGING:

Intimate Telluride Lodging with Rustic Mountain Charm

Mountain Lodge Telluride invites you to experience the rustic elegance, Western allure and simple luxury of our Telluride accommodations. Richly furnished with soft leather furniture and a log cabin motif that evokes the spirit of Colorado, our charming lodge rooms, spacious suites, luxurious residences, and rustic log cabins offer a perfect retreat.

Designed with a blend of Western charm and modern chic, our Telluride lodging features gourmet kitchens, jetted tubs, cozy fireplaces, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Embrace the thoughtful style and warmth of this Telluride mountain oasis and enjoy the spectacular alpine views and fresh mountain breezes that beckon you to explore the great outdoors at our intimate Telluride resort. Relax on your private balcony overlooking rugged 14,000 -foot peaks or gaze at the stars against the velvety night sky.

AMENITIES:

Nestled on the slopes of Telluride Mountain, Mountain Lodge is a relaxing escape from the rigors of the outside world. Whether you’re visiting for a family vacation, a romantic getaway or an unforgettable destination wedding, our luxurious mountain lodge resort offers a rustic-modern atmosphere for relaxation and fun. Enjoy the convenience of our ski-in/ski-out lodging, condos and cabins, as well as on-site ski rentals. Plan your dream wedding in our charming indoor venues, poolside terrace or spectacular mountaintop settings. Dine on creative tavern cuisine and unwind with après ski cocktails by the stone fireplace at The View Bar & Grill. Lounge by the outdoor pool surrounded by blissful views of mountain peaks. With authentic mountain lodge ambiance and attentive service, you’ll have everything you need for making Rocky Mountain memories at our ski resort in Telluride, Colorado.

SERVICES Ski-In/Ski-Out Accommodations

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Grocery Shopping Service

Ski Rental Service – Christy Sports

Ski Lockers & Storage

Electric Car Charging Stations

Multilingual Staff Heated Pool & Hot Tub

Fitness Center & Steam Room

The View Bar & Grill

Meeting & Event Facilities

Shuttle Bus Service

Family Friendly Concierge Services

In-Room Spa Services

Pet Friendly Hotel

Free Shuttle to Gondola, Mountain Village Market, and Mountain Village Core

Hot Tub

Parking $20 per day

DINING: Breakfast Apres / Dinner Learn more about dining at Telluride Mountain Lodge HERE. WEDDINGS: Romantic Mountain Weddings in Telluride Mountain Lodge Telluride is a breathtaking wedding destination that offers an unspoiled Colorado mountain experience. Situated among six lushly wooded acres and panoramic views of sky-high alpine peaks, the Mountain Lodge is your window to the splendor of the San Juan Mountains. Whether you’re planning a romantic mountaintop ceremony, an festive poolside reception or a relaxing farewell brunch, our beautiful wedding venues and attentive staff make magic happen. Our expert planners and creative catering team ensure a flawless celebration that will keep your guests talking long after the plates are cleared and the music stops. Take Your Wedding Above & Beyond Surrounded by panoramic views of the majestic San Juan Mountains, our Telluride resort features stunning accommodations for you and your wedding guests. Our slope-side accommodations offer rustic Western elegance combined with modern conveniences and include a choice of lodge rooms and suites, luxurious condominiums, and mountain cabins. Whether your group consists of singles, couples or large families, our beautifully-appointed accommodations are perfect for wedding parties of any size. And everyone enjoys our outdoor heated pool and hot tubs, fitness center, complimentary wireless internet and free shuttle to the market, gondola and Mountain Village.

GROUPS:

Colorado Meetings & Events Inspired by Mountain Views

Views of San Juan Mountains inspire groups in 4,600 square feet of indoor and outdoor space at our mountain resort in Telluride, Colorado. With flexible spaces, a warm alpine ambiance and innovative services, Mountain Lodge Telluride is the perfect destination for special events, parties, groups, teambuilding retreats and stimulating meetings. Our mountain resort provides three unique meeting venues, catering, and an expert team that is dedicated to creating spectacular Colorado events. Celebrate on the beautiful Poolside Terrace, or gather in our restaurant with jaw-dropping views of the peaks. Perched on the majestic slopes, our luxury condos and cabins offers your group an extraordinary experience immersed in the beauty of our all-season resort. We are minutes away from Telluride Conference Center for larger events, Mountain Village and Telluride Mountain skiing. MEETING VENUES & SERVICES Mt. Emma Boardroom – 500 sq.ft.

Full-Service Catering

80″ Flat Screen TV

Luxury Accommodations

Meeting Packages Summit Meeting Room (seasonal) – 600 sq.ft.

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Professional Concierge

Team Building Activities

Restaurant & Lounge Poolside Terrace – 3,500 sq.ft.

Business Services

Valet Parking

Group Outings & Excursions

Pool & Fitness Center

SPECIAL DEALS & OFFERS:

Escape to the Mountains with Telluride Mountain Lodge’s Ski Resort Specials!

Abandon the day to day and escape to the mountains for a relaxing holiday or exciting ski trip at Mountain Lodge Telluride. From romantic weekend getaways to family ski vacations, our breathtaking mountain lodge offers an array of Colorado hotel specials. Enjoy our luxurious mountain view accommodations, fabulous dining and an unmatched location, just a gondola ride away from the scintillating slopes of Telluride Mountain. Situated in the heart of the San Juan Mountains, near charming Mountain Village, our Colorado resort is an idyllic destination for your alpine adventures.

For up-to-the-minute package deals and offers click HERE.

WINTER ACTIVITIES:

Discover Exciting Winter Activities and Ski Holidays in Telluride

Situated in Colorado’s San Juan Mountains, Telluride is a world-class destination for winter escapes and ski holidays. With luxurious slope-side lodging surrounded by a pristine wonderland of alpine trails and open space, Mountain Lodge Telluride is the perfect destination for your ski vacation and winter adventures. Joined to Mountain Village, our resort is a gondola ride away from Telluride Ski Resort, with instant access to 1,700 acres of terrain and 66 ski trails, including Telluride’s Revelation Bowl.. Experience unmatched downhill and cross-country skiing, snowboarding, and heli-skiing on Telluride’s legendary slopes and trails. Enjoy an exciting snowmobile excursion or bundle up for a romantic sleigh ride through magical winter forests. And if you ant a day off from the elements, Telluride is full of culture with art galleries and a local opera house that presents ballet, theater, symphonies and concerts through the winter. Telluride’s winter playground is all within reach of our mountain lodge resort.

SUMMER ACTIVITIES:

Discover Summer Fun Activities in Telluride

With its warm weather, beautiful mountain scenery and abundant outdoor activities, Telluride is so much more than just a winter playground. Escape to the mountains for a relaxing weekend or family vacation and enjoy fun outdoor recreation and exciting cultural experiences in Telluride and Mountain Village. Our charming mountain resort is perched in the center of an outdoor wonderland of trails, open spaces and spectacular mountain views. Hike or bike through picturesque alpine forests, mountain trails, and scenic meadows. Enjoy a day of horseback riding with friends and family. Cast a line to enjoy world-class fly fishing or go on a river rafting adventure. Hit the links at breathtaking alpine golf courses or relax in the natural hot springs. With its abundant art galleries, local opera house, concerts and festivals, Telluride offers many cultural diversions, too.