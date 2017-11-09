Wyndham Vacation Rentals Vail, Colorado Posted by gaytravelinformation on November 9, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Wyndham Vacation Rentals Vail, Colorado

Each year, outdoor enthusiasts are drawn to Vail Mountain & Vail Ski Resort. Every season, the largest ski resort in Colorado gives them exactly what they seek: abundant snow, 300 days of sunshine, and high-speed access to miles of groomed trails, pristine glades and six miles of Back Bowls™. Off mountain, Vail Village and Lionshead Village create a world-class resort town that includes an exciting array of dining, shopping and nightlife.

Wyndham Vacation Rentals offers Vail rentals with ski-in, ski-out accommodation at the Lion Square Lodge at the Gondola, while Montaneros lies just steps from the Vail Resort. Simba Run is another of our distinctive Vail lodging accommodations, and boasts the largest heated indoor pool in Vail. Gore Creek Place is the newest addition to our Vail properties. This luxury townhome is beautifully situated overlooking Gore Creek and just a 250 yard walk to the Eagle Bahn Gondola and Lionshead Village.

POPULAR LODGING:

Lion Square Lodge at the Gondola – Located in Lionshead Village adjacent to the Eagle Bahn Gondola, Lion Square Lodge grants ski-in/ski-out access to the Vail Mountain Base area. The Lodge offers a variety of accommodation types. – Located in Lionshead Village adjacent to the Eagle Bahn Gondola, Lion Square Lodge grants ski-in/ski-out access to the Vail Mountain Base area. The Lodge offers a variety of accommodation types.

The property’s comfortable hotel rooms sleep 2 to 4 people with a choice of one king-size bed or two queen beds. The 1- to 5-bedroom condominium units include a fully equipped kitchen, living room with gas fireplace, private balcony or patio, and a private bathroom for each bedroom. The Tower Residences at Lion Square are among the finest luxury Vail condominiums, boasting private elevator access, southern sun and spectacular unobstructed views of Vail Mountain.

Montaneros in Vail – Montaneros features the luxurious amenities and first-class services you would expected at the finest resort and boutique hotels, along with the advantages only a vacation condominium can provide.

The property offers 1- to 4-bedroom condos with room to sleep 2 to 10 people. In addition to its highly desirable Lionshead Village location and close proximity to the Eagle Bahn Gondola and Born Free Express chairlift, each condo at Montaneros offers a private balcony, gas log fireplace, full kitchen and housekeeping service.

GROUPS & MEETINGS:

The world-class event and meeting venues at Lion Square Lodge and Montaneros are perfect for corporate meetings, ski club outings, family reunions and destination weddings in Vail.

With its unparalleled mountain beauty and a variety of outdoor activities, Vail welcomes groups small and large. Event planners will appreciate the amenities, floorplans and one-stop convenience that help ensure each meeting is a success. A helpful Group Sales Manager can handle all the details of planning and booking meeting spaces, catering, activities and lodging for the entire group.

We also can recommend preferred vendors to provide a range of services for your event.

Group Types

• Meetings, Conferences & Corporate Retreats

• Destination Weddings

• Family Reunions & Social Events

• Ski Groups

Vacation Deals:

What better time to save on a ski vacation than right now? Grab a great vacation deal with money-saving offers on ski lodging in the Colorado Rockies. Check the Vacation Deals page for our best vacation deals, including savings on ski-in, ski-out lodging. Book your stay today, and be on the slopes in no time!

Explore Colorado Deals >

Learn more about Wyndham Vacation Rentals Vail by clicking HERE.