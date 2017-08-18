The Lodge at Woodloch – Hawley, PA Posted by gaytravelinformation on August 18, 2017 · Leave a Comment

The Lodge at Woodloch | 109 River Birch Lane | Hawley, PA 18428 | 1-800-WOODLOCH

Awaken Your Senses at The Lodge at Woodloch | Premier All-Inclusive Destination PA Spas

The Perfect Weekend Getaway from New York City

The Lodge at Woodloch embraces a philosophy of personal awakening. As so many individuals get swept up in the whirlwind of life, our luxury Poconos resort gives you an opportunity to shift from your everyday routine and re-focus on yourself. You are able to reconnect to creative and stress-relieving outlets that will continue to benefit you long after you leave.

An escape to The Lodge will allow you to re-discover your passions or uncover new hobbies, and to leave feeling re-invigorated and re-energized. By offering choices for relaxation, fitness and wellness classes, outdoor adventures, creative discovery workshops, cooking demonstrations and wine tastings as well as opportunities for personal development through unique speakers and events, a pathway to awakening is beckoning.

Amazing Location – Discover a tranquil woodland retreat just 95 miles from the New York City and Philadelphia metro areas. The Lodge at Woodloch is located in the – Discover a tranquil woodland retreat just 95 miles from the New York City and Philadelphia metro areas. The Lodge at Woodloch is located in the Northeast Lake Region of Pennsylvania , in the Pocono Mountains.

A True Escape – Located on over 400+ pristine woodland acres with a private 15-acre lake, The Lodge at Woodloch offers a private, adult-only retreat like no other.

Where Nature Nurtures – The Lodge at Woodloch teams with mother nature for a truly nurturing experience. With a focus on sustainable living, featuring locally grown produce and meats, including produce and herbs from one of our – The Lodge at Woodloch teams with mother nature for a truly nurturing experience. With a focus on sustainable living, featuring locally grown produce and meats, including produce and herbs from one of our three on-property gardens , as well as carefully selected organically-minded spa-product partners.

Inspiring Service – With an unpretentious approach to luxury, guests feel as though they are at their own private country estate when visiting. The Lodge has been honored with – With an unpretentious approach to luxury, guests feel as though they are at their own private country estate when visiting. The Lodge has been honored with numerous industry awards for spectacular service and recognized as one the country’s best destination spas.

Learn more HERE.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Luxury Pennsylvania Accommodations Await You

Escape to your own private country estate, or so it will seem… in the quiet wing where our guest rooms and suites nest. Each of our 58 rooms offer the simple luxuries and warm comforts expected at an award-winning Pennsylvania resort.

Each and every room features a private veranda where you can relax in the swivel rocker to watch the sun rise over the lake, or a quiet evening listening to the restorative sounds from the Rock Garden Waterfall. A chance to have a private moment with nature- listening, breathing, seeing the natural wonders that surround us.

All destination spa guest rooms and suites feature an approach to luxury that is simple and uncomplicated. The comforts of all you are accustomed to with the quality and attention to detail that can be sensed the moment you walk in the doors. The design was thoughtful of the time and place with subtle hints of nature and our unique location while aware that guests are visiting for self discovery and relaxation.

All guest rooms and suites offer:

Down comforters

A choice of feather or hypo-allergenic pillows

An in-room refrigerator

Rocky Mountain hardware fixtures

Locally inspired furniture

Marble bathrooms with double granite sinks

Oversized showers with rain showerheads

Private water closet

Luxury Adult-Only Accommodations at The Lodge

At The Lodge at Woodloch, each of our 58 very special accommodations offers the warm comforts of a private country estate. Guests can choose from the selection of rooms and suites such as the Veranda Deluxe, Veranda Junior Suite or a Veranda One-Bedroom Suite and can further customize their stay by selecting all-inclusive rate packages at either the Intro to Spa Rate Package or the Complete Spa Package.

A Secluded and Intimate Hideaway among Hotel Luxury Spas

So that it would always feel exclusive and personal, we designed The Lodge at Woodloch with just 58 rooms and suites – each a bright, airy, spacious and comfortable stylish retreat. Book luxury spa resort reservations through this site for exclusive rates.

Learn more about available room types HERE.

SPA:

Awaken your body, mind and spirit at this Northeast Pennsylvania escape.

Special announcement for spa guests!

The Lodge is a sanctuary for the senses. Whether relaxing in the co-ed Whisper Lounge, enjoying the Aqua Garden’s HydroMassage waterwalls or activity pool with floor to ceiling windows surrounded by nature, you can choose to be as active or relaxed as you wish. Our luxury adult-only Poconos spa offers a unique selection of expert body treatments, massages, facials and salon services designed to create heightened levels of relaxation and well-being. Bring a special companion for customized spa treatments for two – a soothing, healing and romantic experience that promotes synergy and togetherness.

Soaring walls of windows invite the outdoors in to bring you in harmony with nature. Covered porches with rocking chairs and sunny terraces beckon you to lounge and relax. Cozy fireplaces invite a leisurely afternoon nap soothed by the warm glow of the hearth. Find a path that suits you and only you through our custom spa offerings. Our Spa Concierge will personalize an itinerary specific to your needs and desires. Whether transforming your lifestyle with our Fit & Fab Wellness Management Program or a quick day-escape through our lavish Day Spa Packages, your path of discovery will leave you yearning for more.

Luxury Spa Facilities & Services

27 Treatment Rooms for customized face and body treatments

Private Men’s and Women’s Spa Retreats, include Signature private shower/changing rooms Separate Men’s and Women’s saunas, steam rooms, and whirlpools Private Men’s and Women’s fireplace lounges

Co-ed Whisper Lounge – with a fireplace and an outdoor porch with rocking chairs

Spa Boutique – Featuring spa wear, face and body products, books, CDs, DVDs, jewelry and more

Aqua Garden, includes: Co-ed soaking pools with heated Hydromassage WaterWalls Indoor Pool especially designed for aqua classes

and water volleyball Outdoor Horizon Edge Whirlpool for year-round use

Three MindBody Studios for aerobics, yoga , meditation, and more

CardioWeight Studio – Full cardio equipment selection, resistance weights, free weights

Dedicated Pilates training area

Amenities For Your Spa Experience

Razors and shaving cream

Plush Terry-cloth robes

Spa sandals

Blow dryers and curling irons in the grooming area

Shampoo, conditioner, hand lotion and grooming amenities

Tote bags and water bottles

For your convenience an 18% service charge is automatically added to all spa packages, services, consultations and alcoholic beverages. Additional gratuities are not necessary or expected.

Learn more about The Lodge at Woodloch’s Spa HERE.

DINING:

Artfully Crafted Organic and Locally Grown Spa Cuisine

Elevated amongst the tree tops with glimpses of the glistening private lake, TREE Restaurant and Bar offers a diverse menu that is anything but the ordinary spa cuisine. With a focus on starting with only the best ingredients, the chef team hand selects naturally-raised meats and fish and organic, locally grown vegetables. With three functioning gardens on property, you can bet that the fresh flavors that only nature can create are the highlight. The floor to ceiling windows and soaring beams allow the great outdoors to create the environment throughout the seasons. All package stays include three artfully crafted gourmet meals daily with dinner on your day of arrival and lunch on your day of departure, plus energizing snacks offered throughout the day at our tea bars and lounges. Our state-of-the-art Chef’s Kitchen offers cooking and baking demonstrations throughout the week as well as special-event dinners and special guest chef partnerships. Special dietary needs can be accommodated by sharing in advance of your arrival. Learn more HERE. ACTIVITIES: Find Your Passions and Reinvigorate Your Sense of Self With Our Wide Range of Activities, Classes and Adventures Along your journey of awakening, you will find unique classes, workshops and adventures to help reinvigorate your sense of self. Identify your passions that you left behind when the pressures of life got in the way, remember your outlets that made you who you are and brush up on your hobbies that enrich your life. Surrounded by the beauty and bounty of Northeastern Pennsylvania, our resort offers a variety of fun indoor and outdoor activities that are spiritual, therapeutic, uplifting and energizing. Whether you’re looking to rekindle your energy level and fit lifestyle or spend quiet time meditating in the solitude of the woods, trekking mountain trails, indulging in a spiritual spa retreat, or taking in a round of golf or swing at tennis, our Spa Concierge can create a rejuvenating and refreshing experience that promotes health, wellness, cleansing and balance. With so many enriching things to do in the fern-carpeted woodlands of the Pocono Mountains, all stress slips away. Fitness Classes BOSU, Cardio Blast, CIZE, Core Fusion, Country Heat, Drums Alive, Indo-Row, Kettlebell Boot Camp, Rock Bottom, Shockwave, Spinning, TRX, Zumba, and more. MindBody classes include Ashtanga Yoga, Chair Yoga, Chi Gong, Deep Healing Chi Gong, Dream Shifting Journey, Journaling for Self-Discovery, Meditation to Quiet the Mind, Walking Meditation, and more. Aquatic Aqua Jogging, Aqua Tabata, Aqua Toning, Hydro Challenge, and more. Outdoor Adventure Hiking, Mountain Biking, Kayaking, Nature Walks, Snowshoeing, Cross-country skiing and more. Creative Discovery Watercolor Painting, Drawing, Mosaics, Pastels, and more. Culinary Exploration Cooking and Baking Demonstrations, Special Chef’s Events, Wine Tasting, Wine Pairing and more. Sports Golf and Tennis (available at Woodloch Springs and Pines). *One-on-one Consultations and Personal Training are also available in most of the above-listed programs. Classes and activities subject to change. Our Resort’s Luxury Amenities & Activities Mountain lake resort featuring over 400 private acres of woodland gardens and waterscapes

Living Room with stone fireplace

Library with outdoor lake-view porch perfect for inspirational and recreational reading

TREE – 100-seat gourmet restaurant serving sumptuous, healthy cuisine

Chef’s Kitchen – featuring artful cooking demonstrations and chef-hosted dinners

Art Studio – offering painting and creative arts classes

Meeting/Presentation Rooms with large screen TV’s, large windows and rooms with fireplaces

Private Championship Golf – Award-winning 18-hole course is adjacent at sister property, Woodloch Springs Country Club

Tennis Courts at sister property Woodloch Pines Resort, an award-winning family resort

Approximately five miles of paved and non-paved Nature Trails throughout the property

Private 15-acre lake – kayaking, paddle boarding, and fishing

Complimentary Wireless Internet Access Learn more about activities HERE. GROUPS & MEETINGS: Meetings That Inspire, Retreats That Reignite and Gatherings That Unify… The Lodge at Woodloch features several unique meeting and event spaces as well as the flexibility of thinking outside of the box for gatherings. From formal Pennsylvania meeting rooms to flexible space featuring fireplaces and intimate gardens or a Firecircle Retreat to an outdoor teambuilding, the options to inspire are limitless. With the luxury of proximity to major metropolitan areas such as New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia, The Lodge at Woodloch offers intimate and luxurious meeting suites in Pennsylvania that will provide the background for meetings that inspire, retreats that reignite and gatherings that unify. An escape that promotes health, wellness and personal awakening at its core, allows for more productive, inspired and meaningful gatherings. Our full service staff can help customize an itinerary specific to your needs. From outdoor teambuilding adventures to gourmet chef-led presentations to meeting breaks shaped specifically for your group to help energize or relax…your next gathering will set new standards. Learn more HERE. WELLNESS PROGRAMS: The Lodge at Woodloch has a wide net of experts and resources. Tap the best to learn skills, hobbies and habits that will stick with you long after you leave. Learn more HERE. SPECIAL OFFERS & PACKAGE DEALS: For up-to-the-minute package deals at Lodge at Woodloch click HERE.