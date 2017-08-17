Cabonnay – Manchester, New Hampshire
Cabonnay | 55 Bridge Street | Manchester, NH | 844-946-3473
The Cabonnay Restaurant, Wine House, Art Gallery and Roofdeck Experience
Cabonnay is custom 9,000 sqft multi-level luxury dining experience located in the heart of Manchester NH. Guests are welcomed in a modern state-of-the-art building with a light-filled luxurious urban contemporary feel. They have several spacious dining rooms, an art gallery integrated throughout the space, an airy rooftop garden and patio.
At Cabonnay, luxury is found in spaciousness, and time spent with amazing food and wine and friends – while they have a large multi-dimensional experience, they only have approximately 150 seats for dining.
For Cabonnay it’s about comfort, quality and excellence in the food and service they provide – treating their guests well is what they excel at, and attention to detail and the individual experience of a guest takes priority for them.
It is important to note that Cabonnay is anything but stuffy. There is no judgement placed on style, race, gender/identification, political affiliation, religion etc.,. If you can enjoy great food, with great people, in an upscale manner, Cabonnay is the place for you.
Cabonnay’s Executive Chef, Angelina Jacobs, was born and raised in the New England area.
She comes from a long line of fishermen and clammers. She has always been in touch with nature, working on farms and in gardens her whole life.
As a result, she has close relationships with many farmers and fishermen in the area and is inspired by farm-to-table cuisine.
Chef Angelina creates simple but flavorful cuisines, often changing with the seasons, with the highest quality ingredients.
AWARDS: Cabonnay was voted Best Sensory Dining by New Hampshire Magazine 2017 and Best Fine Dining by Yankee Magazine: New England Guides 2017.
HOURS:
- Monday (Closed)
- Tuesday (Closed)
- Wednesday (Open 2:00 pm – 11:00 pm)
- 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm – Light Fare Menu – available in all rooms and rooftop – Roofdeck open pending weather
- 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Dinner Menu – available in all rooms and rooftop – Kitchen closes at 10:00 pm
- 10:00pm – 11:00 pm – Drinks only – available in all rooms and rooftop – Restaurant closes at 11:00 pm
- Thursday (Open 2:00 pm – 11:00 pm)
- 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm – Light Fare Menu – available in all rooms and rooftop – Roofdeck open pending weather
- 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Dinner Menu – available in all rooms and rooftop – Kitchen closes at 10:00 pm
- 10:00pm – 11:00 pm – Drinks only – available in all rooms and rooftop – Restaurant closes at 11:00 pm
- Friday (Open 2:00 pm – 11:00 pm)
- 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm – Light Fare Menu – available in all rooms and rooftop – Roofdeck open pending weather
- 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Dinner Menu – available in all rooms and rooftop – Kitchen closes at 10:00 pm
- 10:00pm – 12:00 pm – Drinks only – available in all rooms and rooftop – Restaurant closes at 12:00 pm
- Saturday (Open 2:00 pm – 11:00pm)
- 2:00 pm – 5:00 pm – Light Fare Menu – available in all rooms and rooftop – Roofdeck open pending weather
- 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm – Dinner Menu – available in all rooms and rooftop – Kitchen closes at 10:00 pm
- 10:00pm – 12:00 pm – Drinks only – available in all rooms and rooftop – Restaurant closes at 12:00 pm
- Sunday (Open 11:00am – 7:00pm)
- 11:00 am – 3:00 pm – Full Brunch Menu
- 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Dinner Menu – available in all rooms and rooftop – Kitchen closes at 7:00 pm
PAYMENT:
CREDIT CARD ONLY facility with touch-pad table side guest check out. NO CASH IS NEEDED.
DRESS:
Look nice – Comfortably Elegant / Dressy – No Baseball Caps, No T-Shirts, No Sweatshirts, No Flip-Flops.
PARKING:
Ample city parking. Parking spaces available directly across building on Bridge street, Pearl street lot, Victory Garage – see map here!
CUISINE:
Unique American Contemporary foods created from scratch daily by Executive Chef: Angelina Jacobs
DESSERT:
Sinful, elegant, artful and custom creations.
WINE:
Cabonnay is an urban winehouse – Different wines – No common stock. Custom wine list frequently enhanced
COCKTAILS & BEER:
As Cabonnay is a wine-focused restaurant they have SELECT Cocktails and Beers: Custom creations changing frequently. No fake mixers.
PRICE: $$ – $$$
(NO) KIDS:
Only with private events and bookings – Adult artful environment with complex food profiles not suitable for kids.
NO HIGH CHAIRS – Under 21 must be accompanied by an adult.
THE CABONNAY DINING EXPERIENCES:
Cabonay has 5 distinct room/dining experiences each dedicated to a unique memorable restaurant environment blending comfort, space, sound and visual stimulation for your individual enjoyment.
PLEASE NOTE : ALL MENU’S ARE AVAILABLE THROUGHOUT THE RESTAURANT IN ALL ROOMS
Bliss Bar – Ideal chill space for meeting friends.
A silvery contemporary visually engaging art bar for 24 people seated in soft comfort. There are partial reservations; individually or together enjoy yourself on a first come first served basis.
From hand crafted wines to uniquely distilled spirits your palate will thank you. If you are not able to enjoy the full Cabonnay dining room experience in Fantasy Dining, Oasis Dining, or our Conservatory Room, you can feast on a specially designed bar menu. (Limited Reservations – Walk In Wait List)
Cabonnay’s bronze signature main dining room boasts 30 cushioned armed chairs perfect for your leisurely personal dining experience. Enjoy a private conversation and beautifully unique fine dining presentations, while enveloped in soothing sounds and wine country video projections with stimulating visuals. This space is ideally prepared for couples and parties of 4. Main dining coursed menu served. (Reservations Only)
Cabonnay’s floating floral intimate second level dining room, is accessed by their grand staircase or elevator.
With 22 seats overlooking the garden roof-deck, guests can enjoy soothing music, winter and summer vistas and city views. This salon is ideal for couples, parties of 4 and/or 6, and is designed to immerse you in a garden environment all year around, while you enjoy elegant dining creations. Main dining coursed menu served. (Reservations Only)
Oasis – Ideal for parties of 7 or more and events
Cabonnay’s grand golden second level private dining room is ideal for parties of 8 or more and private event space. This petite ballroom boasts mountain views accompanied by the sounds and visuals of tranquility, urban art, digital stimuli or your favorite get-away. Your larger sophisticated gathering will have all the intimacy of a private room, with the culinary creations of unmatched quality. Main dining coursed menu served nightly. Prix-fix for large parties and private wine dinners. (Reservations Only)
Atmosphere Roof-Deck Chill-space
This resort roof-deck with select umbrellas and living garden walls boasts 30 comfortable seats for a refreshing outdoor experience, winter or summer. The food offerings are the same as Bliss Bar. When you think outdoor dining, you will think Atmosphere! (Limited Reservations – Walk-In Wait List)
To learn more about Cabonnay be sure to visit their web site: http://www.cabonnay.com.
