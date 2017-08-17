Cabonnay – Manchester, New Hampshire

Cabonnay | 55 Bridge Street | Manchester, NH | 844-946-3473

The Cabonnay Restaurant, Wine House, Art Gallery and Roofdeck Experience

Cabonnay is custom 9,000 sqft multi-level luxury dining experience located in the heart of Manchester NH. Guests are welcomed in a modern state-of-the-art building with a light-filled luxurious urban contemporary feel. They have several spacious dining rooms, an art gallery integrated throughout the space, an airy rooftop garden and patio.

At Cabonnay, luxury is found in spaciousness, and time spent with amazing food and wine and friends – while they have a large multi-dimensional experience, they only have approximately 150 seats for dining.

For Cabonnay it’s about comfort, quality and excellence in the food and service they provide – treating their guests well is what they excel at, and attention to detail and the individual experience of a guest takes priority for them.

It is important to note that Cabonnay is anything but stuffy. There is no judgement placed on style, race, gender/identification, political affiliation, religion etc.,. If you can enjoy great food, with great people, in an upscale manner, Cabonnay is the place for you.

Cabonnay’s Executive Chef, Angelina Jacobs, was born and raised in the New England area.

She comes from a long line of fishermen and clammers. She has always been in touch with nature, working on farms and in gardens her whole life.

As a result, she has close relationships with many farmers and fishermen in the area and is inspired by farm-to-table cuisine.

Chef Angelina creates simple but flavorful cuisines, often changing with the seasons, with the highest quality ingredients.

AWARDS: Cabonnay was voted Best Sensory Dining by New Hampshire Magazine 2017 and Best Fine Dining by Yankee Magazine: New England Guides 2017.