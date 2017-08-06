Pelican Grand Beach Resort – Fort Lauderdale, FL Posted by gaytravelinformation on August 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Pelican Grand Beach Resort | 2000 North Ocean Blvd | Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305 | 800-525-6232

Fort Lauderdale’s premier waterfront resort Pelican Grand Beach Resort. From the moment you arrive at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort you will savor the breathtaking views of being directly on the sand in Fort Lauderdale Beach, enjoying the premier choice among Fort Lauderdale Beach hotels.

Our accommodations and amenities transcend the ordinary hotels on Fort Lauderdale Beach as this hotel takes you back to old Florida grandeur.

Sitting right on the Atlantic Ocean, this Florida beach resort features a beautiful zero entry pool, Fort Lauderdale’s only Lazy River and private beach.

ROOMS & SUITES:

AMENITIES:

Experience Florida’s and Ft. Lauderdale’s premier choice among Fort Lauderdale hotels on the Beach with its own private stretch of paradise. At Pelican Grand Beach Resort, we offer oceanfront accommodations and fun for every age. Take a ride along our Lazy River or splash in our zero entry pool.

Relax at the beach with our complimentary chairs and umbrellas as you watch the tides change while having friendly beach attendants and waiter look after your every need. Enjoy beachfront dining at OCEAN2000 or bask in the warm Florida sun on our large veranda set with relaxing rocking chairs. There are countless ways to relax at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort! We also have a helpful staff to ensure a comfortable, worry-free stay. Our 500-foot private beach and elegant 100% nonsmoking resort features old-style elegance and service reminiscent of historic Florida resorts. For Fort Lauderdale vacations, meetings and romantic getaways, let our Florida family beach resort treat you to a wonderful stay! Learn about the resort’s amenities HERE. EAT + DRINK: Culinary delights await you at Pelican Grand Beach Resort’s waterfront Fort Lauderdale restaurants. Enjoy some of the premier restaurants in Fort Lauderdale at Pelican Grand Beach Resort. We serve culinary seafood classics, freshly made cocktails, and more. Whether you are dining at the OCEAN2000, the Oceanfront Verandah, OCEAN2000 Lounge, Ice Cream/Coffee Emporium, the pool and beach or enjoying private dining on your guestroom’s balcony, the Atlantic Ocean and Fort Lauderdale Beach are never out of your site! Learn more HERE. SPA: The boutique spa at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort is known as the intimate luxury spa. Telling the compelling story of the Swedish lifestyle. At PURE Spa we are doing things a bit different. We put effort to find the essence of a truly great spa experience. We have we found it, so will you. Learn more HERE. WEDDINGS: Get married on the beach at one of our romantic wedding venues in Fort Lauderdale. Every wedding is unique and a Fort Lauderdale beach wedding offers romance beyond fairly tales. Imagine exchanging vows as the Florida sun slowly sets over the sparkling waters. Then dance the night away in one of our elegantly appointed ballrooms. Learn more HERE. MEETINGS: Our venues in Fort Lauderdale are sure to be a perfect fit for your next meeting, private party or event. Creating lasting memories for you and yours… Whether planning a reunion, birthday party, or even a bridal shower; you can sit back, relax, and enjoy the occasion knowing that our personalized event services will attend to every detail from a small barefoot beach barbecue to a large formal rooftop dinner. The Pelican Grand offers breath taking oceanfront venues in Fort Lauderdale, flexible and creative menus, an intimate indoor ballroom and the detailed services of our professional event planners. Learn more HERE. ACTIVITIES: Take in all that is Fort Lauderdale, Florida. While visiting the Pelican Beach Resort, be sure to explore the many activities and Florida attractions surrounding Fort Lauderdale. Whether you have a passion for golf, fishing, shopping, wildlife viewing, boating, the beach or the arts, you’ll find plenty of choices to enrich your Florida experience. Rain or shine, indoors or out, there is something for everyone. Learn more HERE. PACKAGE DEALS + OFFERS: For up-to-the-minute package deals to Pelican Grand Beach Resort click HERE.