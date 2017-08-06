Crepelicious – Barrington, RI Posted by gaytravelinformation on August 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Crepelicious | 60 Maple Ave | Barrington, RI 02806 | 401-337-5945

Crepelicious believes in serving only the freshest of desserts in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Our café was designed with a French style theme making you feel as if you have travelled to Paris.

All of our desserts are homemade and we offer daily and seasonal specials. Whether you are craving one of our signature dessert crepes, savory crepes, crepe cakes, honey toast, etc. It is always our pleasure to serve you and make your dinning experience one you will always remember and want to come back for.

Crepelicious offers so much more than just crepes. Yes, there is a wide variety of both sweet and savory but they also offer special desserts to order. Their signature cake the CREPE CAKE, is quite possibly the most delicious thing anyone has ever indulged in. (Think 10+ layers of thin crepe separated by fresh whipped cream.)

Previously, you would have to travel to New York City to enjoy the Crepe Cake, but the owners worked hard to master this unique creation and Crepelicious is the only place in Rhode Island where you can get it.

Sticking to the Parisian ambiance, Crepelicious is open till 9:00 pm, making it a great destination for a late evening stroll for dessert – you won’t be disappointed.

You may be surprised to know that Crepelicious hosts birthday parties and can cater your special event!

MENU:

Crepelicious uses only fresh ingredients and proudly serve Premium ice cream, Ghirardelli Chocolate, and Tea Forte.

Also available are gluten free crepes, crepe cakes and desserts!

Items include:

Dessert Crepe

Our Freshly homemade Dessert Crepe also have a Gluten-Free Recipe Available.

Crepe Cake Many Thin Layers of Crepes separated with Freshly Made Sweet Whipped Cream.

Special Dessert Our menu items contain wheat, egg, milk, and nuts (cashew, hazelnut, and almonds).

Beverages We use only fresh ingredients and proudly serve Haagen-Dazs, Ghiradelli, and Tea Forte. For complete menu listing click HERE. Learn more about gay friendly Crepelicious by visiting – http://www.crepeliciousri.com.