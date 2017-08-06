Harbor Lights – Warwick, RI Posted by gaytravelinformation on August 6, 2017 · Leave a Comment

Harbor Lights | 150 Gray Street | Warwick, RI 02889 | 401-737-6353

DINING – EVENTS – GOLF – MARINA

Harbor Lights, located on scenic Warwick Neck, RI, is a one-of-a-kind destination property, open to the public, offering an unrivaled combination of recreational and social amenities, including boating, sailing, swimming, golf, dining, wedding + banquet facilities.

Centrally located and easily accessible by land or sea, this picturesque 72-acre estate is anchored by the Harbor Lights Marina, one of RI’s premier marinas, and the Harbor Lights Golf Club, one of RI’s most scenic golf courses and waterfront event venues.

At the center of the Harbor Lights experience is the our newly re-designed clubhouse, a modern-day interpretation of classic New England shingle-style architecture.

Our elegant Grand Ballroom, along with the Back 9 Grill, has the flexibility to accommodate receptions, parties, weddings and meetings of all sizes, from intimate gatherings to spectacular affairs of up to 275 guests.

The Seaside Terrace is the ideal choice for even larger gatherings or seaside ceremonies against the sweeping vistas and backdrop of Narraganset Bay.

Also available are the Front 9, an intimate setting for rehearsal dinners or celebration showers, the TikiBar, a casual bay-side location featuring our street-food meets shore-dinner hall TikiTruck, and Par + Tackle, a shabby chic post and beam seasonal restaurant with a farm-to-fork esthetic, perfect for rehearsal dinners and intimate receptions.

-New Infinity Pool + TikiBar

-Special Golf Rates + Privileges for slip holders

-Wi-Fi, Heated Restrooms, Showers, Laundry Facilities

-Dockside Water, Ice, Electrical Service

-Modern Fuel Depot serving diesel, 89, 91 & 93 octane

-Above-ground tanks to ensure contamination-free fuel

-On-site Pump-Out Facility

-70-ton Travel-Lift with Large Launch Bay

-Power Washing, Emergency Repairs, Inspections

-Highly-experienced Mechanics and Boat Repair Technicians

-Plentiful on-site Parking

-Winter Storage



DINING:

Harbor Lights features fresh, creative fare, full service bars, generous portions and pours, and flat-screen televisions in smart, casual dining atmospheres.

With golf course, patio and poolside seating, the Harbor Lights’ restaurants are also ideally suited to host parties, meetings, outings and functions of all sizes.

Learn more HERE.

EVENTS:

Harbor Lights, with it’s central bayside location and unmatched amenity package, may well be RI’s most distinctive destination for weddings, celebrations, parties, testimonials, fundraisers, galas and corporate gatherings.

At the center of your Harbor Lights experience is our newly re-designed clubhouse, a modern-day interpretation of classic shingle-style architecture. Click HERE for more information.

WEDDINGS:

Tying the knot should be the happiest moment of your life. Our professional wedding planners are dedicated to assuring it is, orchestrating every detail to help you create a celebration that is uniquely yours – a Harbor Lights wedding experience that will be the most unforgettable occasion of your new life together.

This is the perfect marriage of land and sea – a breathtaking backdrop for ceremonies, celebrations, and photographs sure to make your wedding the romantic, memorable day you’ve always dreamed of.

Harbor Lights’ unrivaled combination of natural beauty, boating, swimming, golf and country club dining and facilities will not only satisfy, it will inspire your most imaginative wedding plans.

Unlike other RI wedding venues, Harbor Lights is more than just a banquet hall. It’s your entire weekend of festivities perfectly packaged.

Think seaside ceremony overlooking the bay. Perhaps a golf outing before the big day. A pool party for attendants. A harbor cruise after the rehearsal dinner. If you can dream it, we can do it.

Learn more HERE.

ENTERTAINMENT CALENDAR:

For up-to-the-minute information on who is performing at Harbor Lights click HERE.

GOLF:

Harbor Lights plays nearly 6000 yards from the tips, making it an enjoyable challenge for golfers of every skill level.

It’s rolling fairways, expansive, undulating bent grass greens and stunning views of the Narragansett Bay make this a unique public 9 hole golf course.

Learn more HERE.

MARINA:

Simply a first-class Rhode Island marina, we offer season passes, transients and short-term vacationers a combination of recreational offerings second to none. When available, daily transients enjoy complimentary docking by calling ahead to dockmaster, channel 9 VHF.

Plan to spend the day or drop in for a round of golf, a swim, cocktails, a meal or to simply share a relaxing evening by the fire pits enjoying the stunning views and sunsets over Narragansett Bay.

Learn more HERE.