Saybrook Point Inn, Marina & Spa – Old Saybrook, CT

Saybrook Point Inn, Marina & Spa | Two Bridge Street | Old Saybrook, CT 06475 | 860-395-2000

The Saybrook Point Inn & Spa offers a little bit of everything to make your stay exceptional. Expect an attentive staff to greet you at arrival and assist in finding the perfect accommodations with brilliant views to match, and this is just the beginning.

Discover the true meaning of revitalization and relaxation at our spa or find your perfect stride in our state-of-the-art fitness center. Savor the fresh, local ingredients found throughout our thoughtfully curated menu at Fresh Salt. Or, if it's not all play, allow our perceptive meeting planners to help you create the ideal corporate event with perfectly executed details at the ready. We strive to offer something for everyone and are always happy to help you plan a trip to best suit your needs.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Wake up to the calming sounds of the Long Island Sound, the smell of the salty coastal breeze, and feel the warmth of the sun as it peeks through your balcony doors. At our coastal Connecticut inn and spa, unwind in our spacious accommodations, perfect for a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or even a solo trip to the coast.

Choose from our 81 guest rooms in our main inn, our one-of-a-kind lighthouse suite, and our newly created guesthouses, Three Stories and Tall Tales. At Saybrook Point Inn & Spa, you can discover lodging options to fit your needs.

No matter what your vacation has in store, discover a home away from home at Saybrook Point Inn, Marina & Spa.

All rooms at Saybrook Point Inn include:

Beautifully appointed furnishings and linens.

Complimentary wi-fi

In room dining

Use of on site health club & indoor and outdoor pools

Plush bathrobes in room

Learn more about available room types HERE.

AMENITIES:

At Saybrook Point Inn, Marina, & Spa, get away to an environment designed for relaxation. Our amenities include:

Free Wi Fi

Fresh Salt, our charming restaurant, delivers appetizing dishes, a unique and extensive wine list, dedicated service, and lovely waterfront ambiance.

Sanno Spa, features 11 treatment rooms and a diverse collection of services. Treatments include massage therapy, facials, body wraps and scrubs, manicures, and pedicures.

Our Health Club is equipped with a steam room, sauna, indoor and outdoor pools, therapeutic whirlpool, a multitude of exercise classes, state-of-the-art fitness equipment, and expanded sun decks.

Accommodating personalized customer service including free shuttle to Amtrak and main street.

Meeting & Event Spaces for corporate and social milestones.

On-Site Marina.

Outdoor Marina bar with live Summer seasonal music.

Nearby mini golf.

Complimentary bicycles (in season)

PACKAGE DEALS:

PACKAGE DEALS:

WATERFRONT DINING IN CONNECTICUT:

One of Connecticut’s Top 25 Most Gorgeous & Delicious Outdoor Dining Spots – Connecticut Magazine

Voted Best Sunday Brunch in 2016 – Connecticut Magazine

Welcome to one of southern Connecticut’s favorite waterfront dining destinations. For lunch, dinner, special events, and cocktails on the Sound, choose between our upscale casual restaurant, Fresh Salt; a relaxed lounge atmosphere at the Fresh Salt Lounge; and the outdoor Marina Bar.

As part of our Local Food Commitment, we are always working closely with local farmers and artisans to craft locally inspired seasonal menus with fresh ingredients from land and sea.

Learn more about dining at Saybrook Point Inn & Spa HERE.

SANNO SPA at THE SAYBROOK POINT INN:

Experience a luxurious level of pampering and indulgence with SANNO Spa. Choose from an expanded spa menu as well as spa products are featured in SANNO which allow guests to create and enjoy tailored visits to perfectly reflect their needs. Services include massage therapy, facials, body wraps and scrubs, manicures, and pedicures. Interested in taking home a few of the featured products in your services? SkinCeuticals, Eminence Organic Skincare and Aromatherapy Associates are all available for purchase.

Click HERE for more details.

MARINA:

Chart a course for relaxation and enjoyment at Saybrook Point Marina. Located at the mouth of the Connecticut River in historic Old Saybrook, our marina provides convenient access to Long Island Sound. Saybrook Point Marina offers world class amenities and provides high quality service to yachts of all sizes.

On site, you will find friendly concierge service, award winning cuisine, AAA Four Diamond hotel, an indulgent spa, and state-of-the-art health club. The Saybrook Point Marina can accommodate vessels from 13-140 feet. Our goal is to enhance your boating experience.

Our commitment to customer service is matched by our commitment to environmental action, as Saybrook Point Marina is Connecticut’s first designated Clean Marina.

Learn more HERE.

WEDDINGS:

What is your dream wedding venue? A rustic outdoor space overlooking the Connecticut River? A New England location with charm and unique character? Let our Experienced Wedding Professionals help bring your vision to life.

If you want elegance, color, or seaside charm, we will enhance all of your wedding needs. Saybrook Point has an amazing reputation for handling weddings of all sizes and styles. There is no trend we can’t handle at Saybrook Point Inn & Spa. With several options for your ceremony, cocktail hour, and reception, you can leave all the details to us.

Learn more HERE.

MEETINGS:

Meetings are meant to be impressive and efficient, to bring peers together to learn and listen to one another. Allow Saybrook Point Inn to take care of the details so you can focus on the success of your event. We offer a variety of conference center facilities on the Connecticut coast, ideal for meetings, conventions, and corporate retreats.

Our expert staff will guide you through the details of planning your program. Their precision preparation, meeting-inspired catering and complete audiovisual capabilities will ensure your space is exactly as it needs to be.

Learn more HERE.

EVENTS & ACTIVITIES:

Old Saybrook and our surrounding towns are full of history and life. Experience the many hidden treasures and adventures waiting to be discovered. Days are meant to be spent riding a bike down the causeway at sunset, wandering through notable museums, putting across the green, and digging toes into the warm, golden sand.

Cruise down the Connecticut River or across the Long Island Sound and explore the surrounding area with a new perspective. Boat charters are plentiful in Saybrook and offer a truly unique experience that gets you off the beach and onto the open water. Who doesn’t love a little adventure?

Learn more HERE.