Hotel On North – Pittsfield, MA

Hotel On North | 297 North Street | Pittsfield, MA | 413-358-4741

Hotel on North is a rich blend of Berkshire roots and cosmopolitan style. And best of all…we’re right in the center of the region.

If you’ve ever been to The Berkshires, you know that it’s not a tiny village in Massachusetts. Driving from “North County” to “South County” (that’s local lingo, by the way) can take nearly 90 minutes just because of sheer geography.

When we saw an opportunity to claim this pair of 19th century buildings that are on the National Register of Historic Places…and transform them into a boutique hotel that captures the vibrant spirit and energy of the region…well, how could we resist?

Located on North Street in Pittsfield, we’re right smack in the center of The Berkshires…which means when you stay with us, you’re never more than 30-40 minutes away from absolutely everything the region has to offer.

Owned by Berkshire residents David and Laurie Tierney, and managed by Berkshire-based Main Street Hospitality, Hotel on North is a celebration of character in every expression. Honoring the buildings’ long heritage as the legendary menswear and sporting goods emporium Besse-Clarke, we’ve preserved and restored many architectural features that nod to another era…exposed brick walls, tin ceilings, decorative columns, and all the charming quirks that today’s newly constructed buildings just can’t embrace.

True, state of the art technology and modern design sit naturally inside this centuries-old setting. But that’s a testament to the loving care infused into blending historic preservation with the solutions and conveniences that allow you to live at your accustomed pace. Our public spaces and lodging have all been designed to satisfy both your sense of comfort and your sense of style.

We are grateful to the many Berkshire artists, artisans, purveyors, and entrepreneurs that have banded together to help us bring Hotel on North to life. And we’re proud to be a new milestone in Pittsfield’s cultural renaissance, refreshing its position as the urban hub of The Berkshires and helping shepherd in a new chapter in the storied legacy of the historic downtown district and Main Street community.

ROOMS:

Each one of our Berkshires hotel rooms have a different footprint, but they all share a spirit of individual design. Locally crafted, handpicked furniture and décor draws out the distinctive character of every room, and on return visits, you’ll enjoy the pleasure of discovering a new room each time. Accents of modern whimsy sit naturally beside Victorian sensibility.

Our five room categories include standard, superior, and premier rooms…some with working gas fireplaces, wet bars, and even kitchenettes with washer/dryers. Each of our 45 spacious rooms feature flat screen high-definition smart TVs, Bluetooth-enabled audio, personal coffee makers, in-room safes, free high-speed Wi-Fi, and – here’s the best part – an alarm clock that doesn’t require a PhD in physics to operate.

Whether your Pittsfield, MA getaway is meant to be romantic, family fun, or business focused, we have a room that fits your need and suits your character. Learn more HERE.

AMENITIES:

IN EVERY ROOM

An alarm clock you will be able to set without a manual

LATHER’s makes pure and aromatherapy-based skincar. Enjoy their hair wash, conditioning rinse, body wash, moisturizer, and soaps.

Luxurious Mascioni bed linens

Serta Presidential Suite II pillowtop mattress

Sleek high-definition flat screen smart TV with USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connections for content viewing from broadcast or your phone/tablet

Bluetooth enabled audio and MP-3 plug-in radio

Lightning-fast fiber-optic free Wi-Fi

Hairdryer, bathrobe, and deliciously fluffy towels

Coffee maker with fresh ground locally roasted coffee

Minibar curated with a variety of Berkshire goodies

Complimentary filtered water

Desk and work space aplenty, especially for you business travelers

Pampering in-room spa services

Spa menu available here. IN SELECT ROOMS: Separate seating area with sofa bed

Second flat screen smart TV

Wet bar

Kitchenette

Gas fireplace

Claw foot soaking tub IN THE HOTEL: 24/7 luggage assistance

24/7 Guest Service Team to tend to your concierge needs

Full service restaurant and bar – Eat on North – open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily

In-room dining for continental breakfast plus full-service lunch, dinner, and late night menu

The Gallery, a curated exhibition located adjacent to our lobby that spotlights a rotating collection of art, photography, and sculptures

The Atrium – a casual lounge area on floors 2 and 3 where you can bask in natural light from our skylight

Business Nook with computer, printer, and light office supplies for guest use

Sundries, toiletries, and a small selection of hotel merchandise available for purchase at Front Desk

Ground floor gift boutique, Dory + Ginger , offering unique home goods, candles, soaps, books, local wares, textiles, and more

Fitness center located adjacent to the building. Day pass includes all classes and equipment. Complimentary day passes for all hotel guests.

Versatile meeting and celebration spaces that gracefully host intimate gatherings or expansive receptions of up to 200 people

Guests may store their ski equipment in our spacious lockers with easy access to the parking lot The Lounge…a relaxed, comfortable space with complimentary morning coffee and tea service from 6am to 8am daily, plus a selection of newspapers, board games, vintage puzzles, playing cards, and more for guest use. Refreshments can be enjoyed here from our restaurant and bar in the afternoon and evenings. Learn more about amenities HERE. EAT ON NORTH: Eat on North is a casual restaurant where good, honest, uncomplicated food is served without pretension. Executive Chef, Ron Reda, a former White House Chef and Pittsfield local, who joined us most recently from Table Six in Lenox, has a passion for fresh local ingredients and culinary creativity. Our dining menus offer flavorful, American cuisine and are available for lunch and dinner. You may choose from small plates, large plates, snacks, and more. The oyster bar serves up delicious shellfish and oyster samplers as well as our selection of charcuterie & cheese which are perfect for sharing. Learn more HERE. EVENTS ON NORTH: There is always something exciting going on at Hotel On North. For up-to-the-minute information click HERE. WEDDINGS ON NORTH: Head North for an unforgettable wedding experience. Located in the heart of the Berkshires, Hotel on North provides a unique venue for all things wedding. This former men’s haberdashery blends classic 19th Century architecture with a smooth urban vibe and impeccable service to create an imaginative ambiance with a distinctly modern twist. So whether it’s a wedding, rehearsal dinner, party or reception, let our experienced staff and stylish digs make your bridal event even more unforgettable. Click HERE for more info. MEETINGS & EVENTS: With 3,000 square feet of versatile meeting space – including a dramatic, high-ceilinged reception hall graced with original exposed brick and natural light, and several intimate meeting spaces nestled into each floor – the Hotel on North welcomes meetings, banquets, parties, weddings, and celebrations of all kinds to Pittsfield, MA. Details about the character and dimensions of our Berkshires spaces can be found in the Venues section, and each is equipped with free fiber-optic (a.k.a. super-fast) Wi-Fi, HD video and audio, Bluetooth and legacy connectivity for multiple formatted presentations. Whether you’re presenting slides at a business meeting, or showing a teary romantic video of how the bride and groom met…we’ve got the audiovisual chops to make it happen seamlessly. The group attending your meeting or social event will enjoy our location in the very center of The Berkshires, and if you need rooms to go along with your event, you should check out our Rooms section. No two hotel rooms are exactly alike, yet they all share a spirit of stylish individuality. Click HERE for more info.

BERKSHIRES MEETING SPACES & VENUES:

Our gathering spaces all blend clean, modern style with accents of whimsy and historic sensibility. Each is equipped with conference phone, free fiber-optic (a.k.a. super-fast) Wi-Fi, HD video and audio, Bluetooth and legacy connectivity for multiple formatted presentations, and each possesses its own special charm.

For group and business meetings…we’ve got all the other tools you’ll need to make your meeting effective and memorable. From easels and pin-up boards to food that will stimulate brain power, ask our sales team to make it happen for you.

And for social events – from weddings and galas to celebrations of all kinds – Hotel On North has a library of hand-picked Berkshire-based resources to enhance your big day. Flowers, photography, music, gifts, transportation and more…let us guide your planning to help make the event perfect in every way. Click HERE for more information.

PACKAGES & DEALS:

Learn more about the latest package deals at Hotel On North by clicking HERE.

FAMILIES ON NORTH:

Hotel on North is the ideal point for your family to launch a full-scale exploration of the Berkshires. Located in the center of Massachusett’s most picturesque area, this beautifully designed boutique hotel offers something for everyone in your family. So head North and head out to discover everything the Berkshires have to offer. Take advantage of a myriad of outdoor adventures, enjoy some of the country’s most well known cultural attractions with concerts, theater and dance. Catch the exhibits at some of the world’s most popular and prestigious art museums and visit some of the area’s magnificent gardens. Then let the kids have their day and take advantage of our bevy of kid-friendly activities in our specially designed kids playroom, complete with fun games, a ping pong table, a foozball table and books to curl up with on a comfy bean bag chair. We also offer a delicious kids menu and gummy worms and bears as treats.

THINGS TO DO IN PITTSFIELD, MA:

While here in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, you’re in the center of The Berkshires. And right outside our front door you’ll find a neighborhood sprinkled with restaurants, culture, shopping, and history.

Ask our Guest Service Team for some suggestions. They’re all experts in the area and can help you discover both our neighborhood and the region. Click HERE for more information.

THINGS TO DO IN THE BERKSHIRES:

From our centrally-located home base in Pittsfield, MA, you’re never more than 30-40 minutes away from any corner of The Berkshires. This gives you easy access to the region’s legendary cultural venues – museums, theater, music, and design – as well as outdoor adventures, antiquing, history, and of course, delicious culinary offerings from sun up to starry night.

Our experienced Guest Services Team would be delighted to provide directions, suggestions, and tips on their favorite local haunts.

Click HERE for more information.