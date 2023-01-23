Chateau Westport – Washington Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 23, 2023 · Leave a Comment

Chateau Westport | 710 S Hancock Ave, Westport, WA 98595 | (360) 268-9101

Your home on the Washington Coast.

Chateau Westport, located on the beautiful Washington Coast offers comfortable rooms just steps from the Pacific Ocean. Their oceanfront property offers an abundance of rooms to choose from including – ocean-view suites with saunas, kitchenettes, and dog-friendly rooms.

Take a short walk to the beach or enjoy their beautiful property with an indoor pool, frisbee golf, gym, and 27 acres of gardens to explore.

AMENITIES:

The Chateau Westport offers over 100 guest rooms, suites, and dog-friendly rooms; many with fireplaces, kitchens, balconies and ocean views.

Enjoy their indoor heated pool, or work out in their fitness room. With two conference rooms, it’s a perfect place for your family reunion or conference at the beach. Best of all, they’ve assembled a wonderful staff to meet your needs.

Click HERE for more information on amenities.

PROPERTY FEATURES:

From their oceanfront property, you can follow beautiful nature paths to miles of uninterrupted solitude where you can beach comb for sea treasures, dip your toes in the sand and play in the Pacific Ocean.

Their gardens offer the perfect place to gather with friends and family with picnic areas, fire rings, yard games, and frisbee golf. If you spent your day fishing, crabbing, or clamming, they have a covered outdoor cleaning station for preparing your day’s catch.

Learn more about property features HERE.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

For a listing of available room types at Chateau Westport click HERE.

GROUPS + EVENTS:

MEETINGS, WEDDINGS & PRIVATE EVENTS

From corporate retreats, birthday parties, family reunions or weddings Chateau Westport has the perfect space!

Click HERE for more information.

ABOUT WESTPORT:

Westport, Washington is a cozy little beach town located at the mouth of Grays Harbor on the southernmost peninsula known as Point Chehalis. It’s close proximity to Seattle and Portland makes it a great destination for local Staycations.

The Westport Landing boasts a working marina where you can watch the fishing boats coming and going, purchase fresh local seafood, take fishing or whale watching charter, stroll through the docks or even drop your own crab pots. Charming local shops and restaurants are sprinkled throughout downtown which offers a little something for everyone.

Learn more about Westport, Washington HERE.

Click HERE for a list of things to do when visiting Westport, Washington.