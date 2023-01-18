The Resort at Port Ludlow – Washington Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 18, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Resort at Port Ludlow | One Heron Road | Port Ludlow, WA 98365 | 877.805.0868

Nestled on the shores of Puget Sound, Port Ludlow hosts beautiful residential neighborhoods, a boutique waterfront inn, a 300-slip marina, and a championship 18-hole golf course.

The award-winning Fireside Restaurant offers sweeping views of Ludlow Bay and a daily menu featuring the bounty of the local farms. For those seeking adventure, Port Ludlow offers a variety of activities to enjoy the wonders of Mother Nature. Take a kayak or a stand-up paddleboard into the bay and explore the twin islands. Hike or bike some of the 30+ miles of trails and experience the magical views and abundant wildlife. If it’s a nice walk you’re in the mood for or looking for a place to set down a chair, head to the beach and soak in the views.

GOLF:

A course designed by Golf Course Architect, Robert Muir Graves that all levels of golfers will enjoy. You’ll experience the spectacular natural setting of rolling fairways, abundant wildlife, historic logging stumps, and incredible views of the Hood Canal, Ludlow Bay, and the Olympic and Cascade Mountains.

MARINA:

Port Ludlow Marina, Latitude 47° 55.30′, Longitude 122° 41.10′, welcomes you to the pristine shores of The Resort at Port Ludlow where guests and residents enjoy the best of waterfront resort activities and living.

With 300-slips and accommodating vessels up to 200′, the marina is perfect for a yacht club cruise, rendezvous, or getaway. Our goal is to provide an experience that will make us your favorite Puget Sound port of call. Below are some of the amenities that you’ll find at the Marina.

INN:

The Port Ludlow Inn is a 37 room boutique, waterfront inn inspired by New England’s classic coastal summer homes. Our accommodations include 35 guest rooms and two suites. In each of the beautifully appointed guest rooms, you will find numerous amenities including a fireplace and jetted tub.

Most rooms provide spectacular water and mountain views and private balconies. The Inn features a waterfront award-winning restaurant, as well as 3,000 square feet of meeting space and hosts retreats, conferences, social gatherings, and special events.

DINING:

The Fireside

Treat your senses to a delicious meal at the Fireside. Savor the bounty of the local farms, artisan meats and cheese, and celebrate the best the Pacific Northwest has to offer. Located on the shores of Ludlow Bay and overflowing with Pacific Northwest warmth, The Fireside Restaurant is an ideal setting for Farm-To-Fork locally sourced food. The dinner menu changes daily to reflect the best our region has to offer with local, in-season ingredients. The Fireside has garnered recognition for its wine program from the Washington State Wine Commission, Wine Spectator, Touring & Tasting- Pacific Northwest Magazine, TripAdvisor, and has been a Grand Award winner at the Washington State Wine Awards.

Learn more HERE.

WEDDINGS, GROUPS, + EVENTS:

Enjoy one of the Northwest’s most spectacular settings for your next off-site meeting or event. Whether you are planning an executive retreat, conference, wedding, or special occasion, Port Ludlow has the facilities and expertise to set the stage for your successful event. Ask our team about customizing your event to highlight the best of our region and to ensure your experience is memorable.

HOMES:

There is plenty to do in Port Ludlow, just ask to join any one of our 100+ clubs including bird watching, photography, walking/jogging, pickle ball and a performing arts club. You can spend your days out on the water with your kayak or paddle board or meet your neighbors for a game of tennis. Sometimes, you might choose to take in your surroundings while enjoying a cup of coffee from your front porch or meet up with some friends for a stroll in the park. No matter what you decide to partake in you’ll feel great knowing that you have decided to call Port Ludlow Home.

Learn more HERE.