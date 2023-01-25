The Platinum Pebble Boutique Inn – West Harwich, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 25, 2023 · Leave a Comment

The Platinum Pebble Boutique Inn | 186 Belmont Road | West Harwich, MA 02671 | 1-508-432-7766

The Platinum Pebble Boutique Inn is a 1850s sea captains house that has been reimagined into a modern, adults only Bed & Breakfast, centrally located on Cape Cod. With just eight guest rooms and situated on 2 acres, there is plenty of space to relax and find your private niche! Each room is thoughtfully appointed, anticipating whatever a guest may need. Some guest rooms offer private outdoor space, gas fireplaces, deep soaking tubs and dry bars. Gourmet breakfasts, catering to most dietary needs, focus on locally sourced ingredients, including our own fresh eggs, honey, herbs and veggies. In fact, during the off season the inn offers cooking classes!

We have an eye towards sustainability and being eco-friendly. Amenities include a heated pool, outdoor fireplace and firepits, complementary bicycles & beach gear. Whether you are here to enjoy the beaches, hike, bike, antique shop, visit museums, kayak, whale watch or find live entertainment, our concierge is here to help you plan the perfect day on the Cape. Come discover why guests consider us a rare find and hidden gem on Cape Cod.

The entire inn may also be booked for a family or friends reunion, or as an intimate venue for seminars or a business retreat – ask us about the possibilities! stay@platinumpebble.com

EXPERIENCE:

The Platinum Pebble Boutique Inn is owned by Sharon Foster & Shawn Gilmore. They have brought their love for entertaining and personal travel experiences to this luxury boutique inn on Cape Cod … a place designed for travelers looking for an enhanced bucket list vacation. Guided by the local owners, travelers can expect to see the Cape Cod most only dream about.

Or, hang by the sparkling pool all day. Walk to the beach. Walk to lunch, dinner, or ice cream….experience Cape Cod like a local at the Platinum Pebble Boutique Inn.

FOODIES:

What happens when you cross Foodies with Innkeepers? A Cape Cod vacation highlighted by a delicious start to your day, everyday!

People love food. We love people and we love food. Our Chef is our Innkeeper, our Innkeeper is also our Chef. Foodies delight!

If you are headed to Cape Cod and love food, you have found the spot. The Chef of the Platinum Pebble Boutique Inn creates an innovative menu every day and Guests have the option of dining in their rooms, the Lounge, gardens, or poolside. Enjoy the sun on your face as you dine on Orange Cranberry Croissant French Toast, Crisp Bacon, Strawberry & Watermelon Parfait with Vanilla Yogurt and Homemade Granola, Orange juice or Cranberry juice, and your choice of Mighty Leaf teas or Cape Cod Roasters coffee (sample Sweet menu). The next day is a Savory menu, so expect to be treated with a main dish like Bacon Wrapped Asparagus, toasted Country Bread with a Vinegar Poached Egg, Breakfast Potatoes, and a Pineapple & Blackberry Parfait. As much of our menu as possible is sourced locally to support the great businesses that make up Cape Cod.

When Foodies run an Inn you know breakfast will be a sin.

ROOMS:

All rooms at The Platinum Pebble Boutique Inn have been delightfully decorated with plush furnishings and luxurious linens reflecting a welcoming blend of modern interior design and serene comfort. This is truly an upscale Cape Cod Accommodation with a touch of coastal elegance.

All reservations at the Platinum Pebble Boutique Inn include the following:

Each room has a King-size Bed (our Cozy Queen room category is the only room with a Queen).

All beds have high-end Comphy Luxury Linens.

Plush, Comphy Towels and Platinum Pebble Robes to relax in style.

Individually, Remote Controlled Heat & A/C units.

Premium WiFi is included.

Each room has a TV-DVD Player or a smart TV.

Media Library is full of Books, DVDs, and Games for your entertainment.

The Lounge is open 24 hours a day and is stocked with complimentary snacks & hot and cold drinks.

Eco friendly BeeKind toiletries in each room.

Free Parking on-site and the beach is a short walk away.

Complimentary bikes available for Guests to explore town, the beach, the Cape Cod Rail Trail…

Beach chairs, towels, umbrellas and more also available, just pack a bathing suit!

Every reservation at the Platinum Pebble Boutique Inn is served a gourmet breakfast each morning with the choice of in-room dining or poolside if the weather is beautiful. Our Chef is very creative and has mastered the art of preparing fresh, seasonal dishes that will inspire and delight. Every breakfast is served with fresh fruit and for your main course think Roasted Red Pepper Egg Galette (over a thin pastry), Eggs Benedict, Avocado Toast, Huevos Rancheros, Bananas Foster Croissant French Toast, Popovers with homemade Strawberry Butter…this is breakfast as it should be.

SPECIALS + PACKAGES:

THINGS TO DO IN HARWICH:

The Platinum Pebble Boutique Inn, is located in Harwich, Cape Cod, the center of and the best place to stay on the Cape!

What most visitor’s do not know is that Harwich is comprised of 7 villages: Harwich Port, West Harwich, East Harwich, South Harwich, North Harwich, Harwich Center and Pleasant Lake!

With the charming downtown area for shopping and dining, the variety of warm beaches along the Nantucket sound, cultural and nature activities…there is so much to do and see on The Warm Side of the Cape!

