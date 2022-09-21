Loews Miami Beach Posted by gaytravelinformation on September 21, 2022 · Leave a Comment

LOEWS MIAMI BEACH HOTEL | 1601 COLLINS AVE | MIAMI BEACH, FL 33139 | 1-877-563-9762

Miami is one of the world’s most exciting destinations. A tropical paradise co-existing with world-class dining, renowned nightlife, vibrant arts and all things cutting edge.

During my last visit I was lucky enough to stay at the extravagant, Loews Miami Beach Hotel, an attraction in itself!

The resort is perfectly located in the heart of South Beach, steps away from the blue-green waters and white-sand beaches of the Atlantic Ocean.

You are one block away from the Art Deco beauty of Ocean Drive and three blocks away to Lincoln Road Mall, known for its fantastic shopping, dining and nightlife.

After an efficient check-in process, including quick valet and bellhop service I headed to my superior king room.

The stylish, sleek room provided a private balcony with the most breathtaking ocean view imaginable.

Oh my God, the view.

I think I spent more time out on the balcony than inside the room itself!

How could I not? I know Miami has a thriving arts scene, but nothing could compare to the masterpiece of art before my eyes — The Atlantic Ocean.

My room had (an extremely comfortable) king bed plus a twin size sofa bed. There was a Keurig coffeemaker, iPod docking station and spacious work desk. Wi-Fi is free and the connection was fantastic during my stay.

I loved the marble bathroom, walk-in shower and soft lighting of the room.

There was a fully stocked mini-bar for your convenience (let me tell you, when that 2 AM snack craving hits, you will be very glad you had that pack of M&M’s, regardless of the price! 😉 )

After “oohing and aahing” over the room and views, I toured the grounds of the hotel.

Loews Miami Beach Hotel has so many incredible amenities it was impossible to grasp everything during my short overnight stay.

Two components I did get to enjoy was their oversized deluxe pool and beach access (which is located steps from the pool area via the boardwalk).

You can arrange chairs, umbrellas and cabanas, but do so the night before or early that morning as they fill up quickly.

As for dining I enjoyed room service the first evening and breakfast at Preston’s, the only oceanfront restaurant views in South Beach.

Both experiences were great. I was sad I didn’t get a chance to dine at Lure Fishbar, the hotel’s signature restaurant. Next time for sure!

GOOD TO KNOW

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Loews Miami Beach Hotel has 790 guestrooms and suites.

Signature amenities include:

100% combed and ring-spun cotton terry towels and bath sheets

Comfort Zone skin and body-care products

Davines shampoo and conditioner

The Ultimate Doeskin robe by Chadsworth & Haig

Julien Farel professional hair dryer

Flat-screen TV

Frette duvets

iHome docking stations

24-hour room service In-room safe

Keurig coffeemaker with gourmet coffee

Minibar

Doorbells with “Do Not Disturb” buttons accessible from the inside of the room

Free Wi-Fi

Free Rides with FIAT

For more information on accommodations click HERE.

DINING:

Loews Miami Beach Hotel features seven restaurants and lounges, many of which provide a soothing Atlantic Ocean backdrop and food by acclaimed chefs.

Restaurants include:

Lure Fishbar , the hotel’s signature restaurant, voted “2014 Best Seafood Restaurant” by the Miami New Times.

Preston’s , open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, serving American and tropical flavors.

SOBE Social, an Asian fusion eatery.

Hemisphere Lounge, serving big-bite menu offerings, signature cocktails and craft beers.

SOBE Scoops , an ice-cream and candy shop.

Nautilus Bar & Grill , steps from the pool, serving food and beverages daily from 11 AM to dusk.

SOBE Coffee Bar , serving Continental Breakfast, Starbucks coffee, latte, Tazo tea and juice daily from 6 AM – 12 PM.

24-Hour Room Service.

For more information on dining click HERE. SERVICES & AMENITIES: Pool – The Loews Miami Beach Pool Concierge will provide you and your family with the ultimate luxury pool experience, offering you treats and services throughout the afternoon. Sit back, watch your kids in the pool play area, and enjoy chilled hand towels, Evian and suntan lotion misting, smoothies and frozen grape kabobs. Beach – The beach is just steps from the hotel’s back door and is open year-round. Here, you can jump into a water-sports adventure or stretch out in a chaise lounge and bask in the sun—or under the shade of an umbrella. Water Sports – Loews Miami Beach Hotel partners with the award-winning Boucher Brothers Management to pamper our guests during their day on the beach, whether relaxing or getting active. Their wide variety of services and rental options include: Lounge chairs, cabanas and breach umbrellas

Kayaking

WaveRunner rentals

WaveRunner Tours of South Florida’s exotic locales (1, 2 or 4 hours)

Banana Boat rides

Parasailing

Yachts, sailboats, speed boats and catamarans charter service

Windsurfing

Scuba diving, snorkeling and fishing

Surfing lessons For more information on services & amenities click HERE. SOAK – Loews Miami Beach Hotel offers the ultimate, exclusive luxury experience that they call SOAK. SOAK Cabanas & Daybeds features eight state-of-the-art poolside cabanas with rooftop sundecks, AC, plush furnishings, personal concierge service, and other VIP amenities. Want to share the SOAK experience with friends? You’ll be glad to know that all SOAK Cabanas have room to comfortably seat six people. Also available are oversized, comfy daybeds, perfect for sunning and relaxing in a tranquil, exclusive environment. SOAK Cabanas: All Cabanas feature: a full bathroom with shower, climate control, plush indoor and outdoor seating, safe deposit box, sundeck, soft seating, flat-screen TV, iHome iPod-docking station, an iPad, minibar and more. SOAK Cabanas will comfortably fit up to six people. SOAK Cabana Experience includes: Personalized SOAK Butler Service

An exclusive and designated area

Fiji Water, Evian Mist

Apple TV

Safe

Marble bathrooms with a glass shower

DVD player

Satellite TV

iPad—with Netflix, online magazine subscriptions such as The Wall Street Journal, Business Week, The New York Times, etc. Climate Control

Newspaper and magazine corner

Complimentary Internet access

Jacuzzi exclusive for the Cabana and daybed area

Sundeck with ocean views

Expanded food menu, wine list and bottle service

Daily hourly amenities, such as; smoothies, fruit cart, hourly poolside pampering and more

Four lounge chairs, umbrellas and soft seating on the rooftop sundeck

Two beach chairs included with cabana rental SOAK Daybeds Daybeds are oversized plush lounge chairs that will comfortably fit two people for sitting/lounging. Umbrellas for shade are also included. SOAK Daybed Experience includes: Personalized SOAK Butler Service

Exclusive and designated area

Jacuzzi exclusive for the cabana and daybed area

Expanded food menu, wine list offerings and bottle service

Daily amenities, such as smoothies, fruit cart, hourly poolside pampering and more

Welcome amenity For more information click HERE. EXHALE SPA – Well-being belongs at the beach. Which is why Loews Miami Beach Hotel is proud to partner with exhale on the brand’s 23rd location. Located in the resort’s historic St. Moritz tower, exhale features 16 spa therapy rooms, large full-amenity changing rooms with a steam room and whirlpool, a mani-pedi lounge, Glam & Go express blow dry bar hair services and an expansive gym with a mind body studio, where guests can experience exhale’s transformational Core Fusion and yoga classes. Exhales’ full menu of spa therapies allow guests to revive and restore with signature restorative massages, award-winning rejuvenating facials, nail care, waxing and eastern healing therapies. Additionally, exhale South Beach’s Well-being Boutique carries the best of the best in fitness and yoga apparel, face and body products, well-being goods and gift items. Both hotel guests and local Miami residents alike are welcome to enjoy exhale South Beach. Memberships to exhale’s mind body studio classes are also available. For more information click HERE. MEETINGS & EVENTS: When it comes to hosting a business function or special event, the Loews Miami Beach Hotel—one of the prime spots on South Beach—knows what it takes to make it a success. In business, being at the right place at the right time can make all the difference. Fortunately for you, you’re in the right place. Their unbeatable location combined with our world-class amenities puts you one step ahead of the competition and ensures that your meeting will be an exceptional one. For more information click HERE. WEDDINGS: You’ve been dreaming about this day for as long as you can remember. You want everything to be just right. From the floral arrangements to the breathtaking South Beach backdrop, Loews Miami Beach Hotel makes every wedding a memorable one. Their experienced planners, award-winning chefs and their exquisite menus, plus our exceptional ceremony venues ensure that every detail is tailored to your wishes. For more information click HERE. FAQS: Loews Miami Beach Hotel offers valet and self-parking. Valet parking is $40 overnight, $30 daytime and $20 for Preston’s Restaurant. Car rental arrangements can be made via their dedicated Enterprise desk located in the main lobby. You can pick up and return your rental car at the hotel.

The FedEx Business Center offers a full range of services and supplies.

Guests are provided free Wi-Fi.

There are seven dining and lounge options.

Every room features an in-room safe. The front desk has additional safe deposit boxes available 24 hours.

The Fitness Center at Loews Miami Beach Hotel offers state-of-the-art equipment. The cost is $10 for hotel guests and includes use of the Jacuzzi, lockers, shower and steam room.

The hotel is both family and pet-friendly!

Cab service is readily available in front of the hotel. GAY & LESBIAN FACTOR: Miami has been one of the country’s most gay friendly destinations for many years. With the passing of gay marriage in January 2015, the popularity is set to grow even more! South Beach, known to attract the gay jet set crowd, provides nonstop partying at some of the hottest bars and clubs in the world! It’s international appeal attracts gay men and women from all over, especially during annual events such as The White Party. Loews Miami Beach Hotel is the perfect ground zero for your exploration of gay Miami! The Loews Hotel brand, as a whole, is extremely gay friendly. I have been spotlighting their hotels on Gay Travel Information for years and have come to expect nothing less than a top-notch experience, as was the case with our stay at Loews Miami Beach Hotel. The luxurious accommodations, amenities and service will leave you planning a return trip before you even check out. I could also think of no better place to host your wedding and/or reception! The grounds are stunningly beautiful and the meeting / event space provides all you could need and more. This is a great company to work with! It is a given that I “OUT” Loews Miami Beach Hotel as LGBT friendly and worthy of our business! It is always hard returning to reality after a vacation. It doesn’t matter if it was a quick overnight getaway or a multi-year trip around the world. It is an adjustment. I so didn’t want to leave Loews Miami Beach Hotel. I know I have said that many times before, but it was EXTRA hard this time. Pulling myself away from the breathtaking view from our room, that soft, comfortable bed, the beautiful pool area and convenient beach access was like pulling myself out of quicksand. Next to impossible. But alas, reality was calling. My overnight stay was just a SAMPLE of all that Loews Miami Beach Hotel has to offer. Like a bite of the most decadent dessert you’ve ever had. It leaves you wanting more. The difference is you don’t have to feel guilty about indulging in all that Loews Miami Beach Hotel has to offer! 😉 Gaze at these photos a bit longer and then GIVE IN to that craving. Make the call. Book your stay. Indulge. Desiree Sousa Owner / Editor-In-Chief Gay Travel Information | We Are Gay Friendly | Out & About Travel