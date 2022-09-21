W Chicago City Center Posted by gaytravelinformation on September 21, 2022 · Leave a Comment

W Chicago City Center | 172 W Adams St, Chicago, IL 60603 | 312-332-1200

Timeless elegance meets modern luxury at W Chicago – City Center. Occupying a historic Beaux Arts building in the heart of downtown, on Chicago’s famed Loop, our hotel provides an enviable location to experience the charms of the Windy City.

Step into our Art Deco-inspired lobby and be greeted with soaring ceilings and bold decor elements which pay homage to the rich history of downtown Chicago.

Grab a cocktail at Midland Social Club, our new dining destination and enjoy conversation, people-watching and globally-inspired cuisine. Our guest rooms and suites provide a welcoming respite from the buzz of downtown; relax in our luxuriously appointed beds while enjoying state-of-the-art technology and entertainment.

FIT, our signature fitness center, is open 24/7 while over 12,400 square feet of meeting and event space is at your fingertips to create, connect and collaborate. Best of all, downtown Chicago’s endless attractions are steps away, including Grant Park, Millennium Park, the Willis Tower and much more.

ROOMS:

Cutting-edge amenities and vivid design elements set the stage for an unforgettable hotel experience

Stay connected in the heart of Chicago; all rooms feature high-speed Wi-Fi and plug-in technology

Escape the hustle of downtown Chicago in our sumptuous beds, which feature signature W bedding

Upgrade to a Suite accommodation for wow-worthy perks and plenty of space to work and play

Luxury entertainment systems are available in all guest rooms; enjoy a 42-inch flat-screen TV

Benefit from our hotel’s unbeatable location in downtown Chicago, steps from Millennium Park.

Learn more about available room types at W Chicago City Center HERE.

DINING:

Midland Social Club – Soak in the casually elegant surroundings of our historic hotel while sampling sumptuous cuisine at Midland Social Club. Open for breakfast and lunch, this convivial restaurant features globally-inspired fare and accommodating service.

Open for breakfast and lunch Dress code: Casual Phone: +1 312-332-1200

MSC Bar –

All work no play? Not at Midland Social Club. Sign the deal and toast to the success from the illuminated bar top or revel in the street art stretching from floor to ceiling as you sample bites from different cultural profiles of Chicago.

Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Dress code: Smart Casual Phone: +1 312-332-1200

Learn more about dining HERE.

FITNESS:

Cardiovascular Equipment

Free weights

Fitness classes: Complimentary

Fitness services: Personal training available for fee

Special guest privileges: Ready for more? Ask about our personal training.

Learn more HERE.

WEDDINGS:

From the perfect proposal to the dreamiest honeymoon, our hotel sets the stage for wedding magic

Situated in downtown Chicago, our exquisite reception venues reflect the unique energy of the city

Fresh off renovations, our historic ballrooms are ideal venues to celebrate in the heart of Chicago

Thoughtful event planners are at your disposal, ensuring that your wedding is flawlessly executed

Elevate your reception by crafting a custom menu with creative catering and specialty mixology

Host wedding guests at our hotel, which offers a dazzling downtown location and modern amenities

Learn more HERE.

MEETINGS:

Located in downtown Chicago, near the Financial District, our hotel is perfect for business travel

Modern and elegant, our refreshed meeting rooms are inspiring spaces to collaborate and create

Intuitively designed, our downtown Chicago hotel features high-speed Wi-Fi throughout all spaces

Break out of the business mold at Midland Social Club, a dynamic space to conduct after-hours work

Enhance your meeting with creative catering; we also provide on-site event planning and management

Stay connected in downtown Chicago; videoconferencing services are available in all spaces

Learn more HERE.

OFFERS / PACKAGE DEALS:

For up-to-the-minute package deals at W Chicago City Center click HERE.