The Adelphi Hotel – Saratoga Springs, NY

The Adelphi Hotel | 365 Broadway | Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 | 1-518-678-6000

Reimagined after 140 years, The Adelphi Hotel reopens its doors to extraordinary escapes, unparalleled service and unforgettable experiences. A vivid, modern reimagining of classic Victorian luxury. A rewriting of Saratoga Springs history. Our Golden Age is now.

Thirty-two artfully appointed rooms, sumptuous suites, and grand common spaces are perched along historic Broadway, reinstating The Adelphi Hotel at the top of Saratoga’s tradition of grand hospitality.

The Adelphi Hotel is centered around innovative dining; The Blue Hen offers refined cuisine presented with impeccable service, while Morrissey’s wood-fired kitchen serves a selection of eclectic and experimental small plates with panache.

From horse racing to natural springs to first class cultural events, make The Adelphi Hotel — the crown jewel of the Broadway Historic District — your majestic home base for your Saratoga adventures.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

Luxury hotel in Saratoga Springs, NY

From the moment you unlock your door to the moment you let in the morning sun, we prioritize your comfort in every detail, for a thoroughly beautiful, well-considered stay.

DINING:

The Adelphi is a hotel truly centered around vibrant, contemporary dining. Our chefs create stunning dishes each and every day from fresh, local ingredients.

The Blue Hen elegantly melds Saratoga Springs’ Victorian heritage with The Adelphi Hotel’s modern epicurean sensibilities. Impeccable service and fine artisanal details combine to create an unmistakably refined dining experience. Local, sustainable ingredients are transformed into remarkably creative dishes for dinner and breakfast seven days a week in our stunningly designed glass conservatory. Simultaneously contemporary and timeless, The Blue Hen will exceed your every expectation.

WEDDINGS:

Your iconic day deserves an equally iconic backdrop—bathed in contemporary yet classic sophistication, infused with rich history and effortless luxury, elevated by the most attentive staff.

Whether your gathering calls for traditional elegance or spirited creativity, our broad collection of inspired event spaces invites couples to create a signature experience as unique as their love story. and allows wedding planners to ensure every moment will be celebrated—and remembered.

From romantic weddings with all the trimmings in the lavish ballroom to sun-dappled ceremonies among the lush Adelphi gardens with nature as your witness, we focus on customizing each special day to reflect your dream of the perfect beginning.

Learn more about weddings The Adelphi Hotel HERE.

PRIVATE EVENTS:

The Adelphi Hotel features a broad array of newly transformed event spaces that superbly accommodate elegant gatherings & lively soirées. Gather your friends, families or colleagues in our unique & versatile event spaces that have been designed to stand alone or be combined into richly curated experiences.

The Adelphi offers eight event spaces that are well suited to a variety of business & social gatherings. From glamorous black-tie affairs to casual garden soirées, choose the setting that captures the spirit of your occasion.

Whether you’re planning a stunning engagement party, a festive holiday social, an intimate family celebration or a full-scale corporate fundraiser, The Adelphi Hotel welcomes groups of all sizes.

EXPLORE SARATOGA:

The Adelphi Hotel is the crown jewel of the Broadway Historic District of Saratoga Springs, New York. After playing a pivotal role in America’s revolution, Saratoga became a favored resort town in the early 1800s, frequented by travelers on a quest for the curative waters flowing from the surrounding springs. As the wealth of the region grew, so did development of stately Victorian homes, luxurious hotels, and other considerations for the growing flock of Saratoga devotees. Soon, visitors would split their time and preferences between the local spas and baths, thoroughbred horse races, and casinos. Having realized a vital reawakening since the 60s, Saratoga Springs is a popular destination for high end shopping, golfing, and polo, in addition to the spas, horse races, and cultural destinations such as local museums and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Saratoga Springs is conveniently located just over 3 hours from New York City, Boston, and Montreal.

Learn more by clicking HERE.