Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills

Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills | 8555 Beverly Blvd | Los Angeles, USA 90048

Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills blends Hollywood glamour and French elegance in the heart of the beautiful city of Los Angeles.

As a Proud Certified hotel, Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is committed to offering inclusive hospitality for their LGBTQIA+ guests. Everyone is welcome at the hotel, free to be themselves, no matter who they are or who they love.

As a LGBTQIA+ friendly venue, the hotel works exclusively with LGBT-owned and LGBT friendly vendors and partners.

You can read General Manager, Eric Lemaire’s message on the importance of the guest journey and support of activations during Pride Month on CoStar. Eric and the hotel’s Director of PR & Marketing, Cecile Sandral-Lasbordes also discuss how “Hotels Prioritize Inclusivity Year-Round Beyond Pride Month” , making all feel welcome year-round, promoting inclusivity and equality for guests and employees.

Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is also featured on MSN in their trend setting article, “25 Resources for LGBTQ Travelers”, and are proud partners and supporters of the Los Angeles LGBT Center and the Trans Wellness Center of Los Angeles.

ROOM & SUITES:

Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills welcomes you with luxury hotel accommodations.

295 Rooms on ten floors

26 Suites and 2 Presidential Suites

DISTINCTIVE FEATURES:

SoBed – Sofitel’s luxurious feathertop and duvet sleep systems.

Lavin and Hermes bath amenities.

FEATURES & AMENITIES:

High-definition LCD television with laptop connect.

Wired and wireless Internet access.

Mini bar.

Safe deposit box.

Spacious bath with rainfall shower and luxurious French toiletries.

RESTAURANTS, BAR & LOUNGE:

Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills is happy to open back the doors of their bar, Riviera 31, and their garden patio, Le Jardin at Riviera 31, to their guests with a bites-size menu featuring locally-sourced, family-farmed ingredients, fines wines and craft cocktails. Enjoy the best live music in Los Angeles and make the most of their outdoor garden patio! The hotel’s oasis creates a safe haven for guests in the heart of Los Angeles, at the crossroads of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood.

Hours of operations: Monday-Thur: 5pm-10pm | Fri-Sat: 5pm-12am | Boozy Tiki Brunch Sunday: 12pm-5pm | Closed Tuesday

HAPPENINGS at RIVIERA 31:

MONDAY: JAZZ ECLECTIC – Every Monday night, Riviera 31 becomes the Jazz temple of Los Angeles! Cello Maestro Ryan Cross and his band show you the best of jazz & blues with exceptional live music and surprise performances from special guests. Be part of the best “to go to” party in town, where Stevie Wonder, Craig Robinson and Imagine Dragon frontman Dan Reynolds come to sing and enjoy the best jazz night of the City of Angels. Enjoy mixology cocktails and delicious bar bites while listening to unforgettable live performances. The place to be and to be seen, where the unexpected can happen. Doors open at 8pm. No Cover. Seating only available with bottle service. Event is 21+. Call or text +1 310-770-1654 for more information.



Wednesday: Salsa Night – Let’s dance! Every Wednesday, the incredible Angelo Pagan and his band spread their caliente Cuban and Puerto Rican rhythms at the best Salsa Night in town. Professional dancer or enthusiastic beginner, come feel the Latin vibes at Riviera 31! Hosted by the gorgeous Gabriela Lopez, discover the night where Marc Anthony and Jamie Foxx come to sing and where Hollywood celebs go to hang out and dance, like E!’s Total Bellas sisters Nikki and Brie Bella, DWTS stars Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and famous couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson! You heard about it? Now be part of it! Doors open at 8PM. No Cover. Seating only available with bottle service. Free Salsa Lesson from 9PM to 10PM. Event is 21+. Call or

text +1 310-770-1654 for more information.



THURSDAY: ROOM SERVICE DRAG SHOW – Room Service Drag Show has delighted an ever-growing crowd by providing a drag revue unlike most others–incorporating a variety of acts that encompass all of drag (from drag queens, drag kings, trans performers, burlesque acts, burlesque acts, and anything and everything in-between). Indulge yourself in a night of cheers, queers, and beers. Liberate your inner party monster with an assortment of handcrafted libations, revel in the beauty and performances of Los Angeles’s elite drag talent, and chow down on a bevy of delicious bar snacks. Room Service has had the unique opportunity to create a safe place for the lgbtq+ community and all its allies at an upscale hotel in Beverly Hills for FIVE YEARS. Every Thursday on the stage of Riviera 31. Ticketed night. Call or text +1 310-770-1654 for more information.



FRIDAY & SATURDAY: DJ ANNIE SOLANGE – Join us every Friday and Saturday evening for a great outdoor live DJ set on our patio with DJ Annie Solange! Celebrate the weekend with fresh handcrafted cocktails, delicious bar bites and the best live DJ vibes. Music is a great mix of top 40, old goodies and new sounds for a perfect summertime chill time. Ideal for birthdays and celebrations. Large parties accepted. Every Friday & Saturday. Patio opens at 6PM. DJ set starts around 8PM.



Sunday: Tiki Boozy Brunch – Join us every Sunday on our gorgeous outdoor garden patio for a tropical-themed tiki brunch, featuring crafted Oahu cocktails and delicious Hawaii-inspired bar bites. Celebrate #SundayFunday with our Bottomless options, from mimosas to bloody Mary and sangria! Looking to book a birthday brunch or a celebration on our patio? We welcome large groups! Live DJ set starting at 12PM every Sunday.

SPA, SALON & FITNESS:

SOSPA – **Currently Closed for Renovations

LE SALON by ANGELA K – Nestled on the 1st floor of the Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Le Salon offers a relaxing indoor/outdoor environment, designed to be a refreshing respite. The boutique salon is comprised of three chic stylist stations with floor to ceiling mirrors, a drying station, makeup application area, and a charming al fresco bistro style patio garden, where you won’t even feel like you’re in the middle of the city. The perfect spot for a great hair & make-up beauty pampering moment.

SOFITEL FITNESS – Sofitel Fitness, a 2,000ft Yabu Pushelberg masterpiece, is both a contemporary and exclusive fitness facility landscaped by cardio, strength-circuit and free-weight workout systems. Inside, fitness enthusiasts are treated to complimentary headphones, towels, chilled water and fruit. Guests are also welcome to use the relaxing steam rooms, located in the changing rooms. Guests can enhance their Sofitel fitness experience with a session from one of LA’s top trainers! The hotel’s five personal trainers from Five Star Fitness offer customized workouts, which cater individual needs. And to boost its fitness experience, Sofitel Fitness just acquired 3 Peloton bikes, the best of indoor bikes, with digital screen for personalized sessions or interactive classes.

WEDDINGS & EVENTS:

Say “I DO” on Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hill’s Helipad!

Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, a LGBTQIA+ friendly venue at the crossroads of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, is the perfect place to plan the day of your dreams with a hint of Hollywood glamour and luxurious French flair. Set the stage for happily ever after with an exceptional intimate wedding ceremony on the hotel’s helipad surrounded by your friends and family and breathtaking views of the City of Angels. Enjoy tailor-made luxury service that will make your special day memorable thanks to the hotel’s Catering Sales expert team and local preferred partners and vendors. Treat yourself to the suite life to celebrate your union and make the most of our luxurious décor and amenities. Memories that last forever thanks to the hotel’s helipad wedding exclusive package!

The offer:

– 1 Night in our Presidential Suite or 2 nights in the hotel’s Hollywood Hills View Suite (high floor guaranteed), with early check-in/late check-out

– Veuve Clicquot bottle in room to celebrate in style

– Access to the helipad for wedding ceremony, security included, up to 10 guests

– Champagne toast for the newlywed couple and their guests right after the ceremony

– Access to the sky-lounge for glam room before ceremony

– Access to all public areas of the hotel for pre and post wedding photoshoot (up to 5 hours)

– Day time valet parking included (up to 10 cars), with overnight parking for the newlywed couple

– Exclusive discounts at G.Rocks.LA and Natural Objects on their shopping app nJoy

PACKAGE PRICE: $1,999++

Why Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills?

– LGBTQIA+ friendly venue, exclusively working with LGBT-owned and LGBT-friendly vendors and partners – Proud certified (click here to learn more)

– Located in the heart of Los Angeles, at the crossroads of Beverly Hills and West Hollywood

– Stunning 360 panoramic view on all major Los Angeles landmarks, including The Hollywood Sign, the Griffith Observatory, The Downtown LA skyline, Bel-Air, the Hollywood Hills

– Multiple indoor/outdoor spaces offering several types of design from raw industrial to garden.

– Drone filming authorized

– Gorgeous Presidential Suite with spacious balcony

– Wedding catering manager exclusive contact

– Pets are welcome and stay for free

MEETINGS & EVENTS:

Discover our fully refreshed 10,000 sqft of flexible event space at Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. Discover the perfect location for your next corporate meeting or special event in a gorgeous new decor blending French-inspired modern chic design with a classic Hollywood twist and make the most of the hotel’s special offers! Select from their many meeting rooms and event spaces offering more than 10,000 square feet of flexible space on the second floor. The hotel can accommodate large or small groups, with spaces ranging from our 3,800 sq. ft. divisible ballroom to their 420 sq. ft. elegant boardrooms. The main lobby level boasts additional indoor and al fresco event venues including a lounge bar, a private restaurant for groups, a gorgeous outdoor patio and more.

The hotel’s commitment is to keep you safe and well, for the gatherings of today and tomorrow. This is why they are now using Social Table, the leading diagramming, seating, and group business products program providing innovative solutions to handle complex problems, to provide their guests with already configured socially distant diagrams and capacity charts if necessary.

THE CITY:

Discover a wide array of Beverly Hills attractions and thrilling things to do in LA near Sofitel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills: • Explore Hollywood, Sunset Strip and Rodeo Drive • Visit Disneyland and Universal Studios • Plan a day trip to Santa Barbara and Palm Springs • Venture to Malibu, Santa Monica and Venice to enjoy the areas’ many famous beaches.

