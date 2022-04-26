DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando Disney Springs Area Posted by gaytravelinformation on April 26, 2022 · Leave a Comment

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando Disney Springs Area | 2305 Hotel Plaza Blvd | Lake Buena Vista, FL 32830 | +1 407-934-1000

An Official Walt Disney World® Hotel

DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando Disney Springs Area is an official Walt Disney World® hotel located less than a mile from shopping, dining, and entertainment at Disney Springs®.

Take the hotel’s free shuttle (reservation required) to the Walt Disney World Theme Parks. The hotel also offers advanced tee times and discounts at four nearby PGA golf courses. Enjoy their pool, whirlpool, splash pad, tennis court, and fitness center.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

The hotel offers everything from standard to suite accommodations.

Hotel amenities include:

Connecting Rooms

Free WiFi

Non-smoking rooms

Digital Key

TennisResort

On-site restaurant

Outdoor pool

Fitness center

Pet-friendly rooms

Business center

Meeting rooms.

DINING / DRINKS:

Evergreen Cafe – EverGreen Cafe- serves breakfast, lunch and dinner in a calm, cool and relaxed setting just off the main lobby. The American style menu features a full buffet breakfast, including a cook to order omelet and waffle station. EverGreen offers a great lunch and dinner menu with something for everyone, including a children’s menu.

Evergreen Lounge – Enjoy your favorite cocktails and snacks nightly in EverGreen Lounge.

The Reef Poolside – A casual location to enjoy the Florida sun, meals and tropical drinks. This colorful setting is just off the main lobby directly overlooking the hotel pool.

MEETINGS and EVENTS:

The hotel has a variety of meeting spaces including three boardrooms and the flexible Buena Vista Room with natural lighting.

Experienced wedding specialists and event planners are on hand to assist.

OFFERS and DEALS:

LOCATION:

Doubletree Suites by Hilton is the only all-suite hotel in the Walt Disney World Resort, located in the exciting Disney Springs Area.

