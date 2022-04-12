The Lodge at Spruce Peak – Stowe, VT Posted by gaytravelinformation on April 12, 2022 · Leave a Comment

7412 Mountain Road | Stowe, VT 05672 | 1-888-478-6938

The Lodge at Spruce Peak is an idyllic, luxury, four-season resort, located in the quintessential New England town of Stowe, VT.

My colleague Catherine and I recently had the pleasure of experiencing a weekend at this 4-diamond resort.

Our entire stay was flawless. From the sun showers that produced an awe-inspiring rainbow upon our arrival, to being greeted by Anderson James, the Marketing & PR Manager for The Lodge at Spruce Peak.

The check-in was effortless and before we knew it we were stepping into our beautiful two-bedroom suite.

Two-Bedroom Suites are approximately 1,200 sq. ft. of spacious luxury. Each bedroom has either a king bed or two double beds. Rooms feature two marble-finished bathrooms with shower and one includes a separate relaxation tub. The living area has a full-service gourmet kitchen, equipped with a dining room table for 6, a common area with a sofa, flat-screen TV, and a stone-framed fireplace. All suites have a washer and dryer as well as complimentary high-speed wireless internet access and an outdoor private terrace.

What blew me away was the view from our living room!

Stepping out onto the balcony I was in awe as I took in beautiful Mount Mansfield right before my eyes. I also had a view of the gondolas making their ascent/descent from the mountain.

There was also another balcony in the second bedroom which overlooked the beckoning (heated) outside pool!

The beds were super comfortable as was the suite temperature which was easily adjustable.

Although Catherine and I didn’t plan on skiing during this trip we were excited to explore the village, spa services, and dining options.

First on our to-do list was dinner at The WhistlePig Pavilion in the heart of the village.

The WhistlePig Pavilion offers the best apres ski experience in the East!

It’s located steps from the slopes and serves WhistlePig-inspired cocktails, craft beer, fire-baked raclette, and alpine fare.

Every Saturday brings live music and their Spruce toast to making connections and celebrating mountain culture.

We were very lucky to be able to dine here as they were closing for the spring (set to reopen in the summer)!

And when I say LUCKY, I mean it — the food and drinks were absolutely delicious!

Catherine started with their WhistlePig S’mores drink consisting of PiggyBack Rye whisky, hot chocolate, whipped cream, and graham cracker crumbles.

From the smile on her face and the fact that she finished the entire drink, I could tell it was fantastic!

For dinner, we shared the following items: Buttermilk Sweet Cornbread (nutty gritty cornmeal with smoked honey butter), Swiss Mac and Cheese (Cavatappi pasta, Raclette cheese sauce, and apple sauce), The Wurst (confit potatoes, Vermont Wagyu Kielbasa, roasted tomato, cornichon, and arugula), and The Figgy Piggy Salad (sliced apples, pears, figs, prosciutto, and arugula).

Oh. My. God.

An absolutely delicious experience!

The Raclette cheese was the star of the show in the dishes that featured it, but everything was perfectly made, presented, and tasted amazing.

The Swiss Mac and Cheese with its cinnamon-flavored apple sauce was so unique! It blended the Raclette cheese sauce perfectly with a slight cinnamon taste.

The Wurst exploded with flavor as I ate the Raclette cheese melted on the potatoes which paired perfectly with the smoky-flavored Kielbasa!

Catherine’s favorite dish was the Figgy Piggy Salad which consisted of fresh slices of apples, pears, and figs. The prosciutto provided a nice salty burst of flavor that complimented the sweetness of the fruit.

The cornbread with its smoked honey butter was the cherry on top of a fabulous dining experience!

The atmosphere inside The WhistlePig Pavilion is charming and rustic! The perfect apres-ski environment!

We enjoyed watching the chef add wood to the fire in the center of the room and then cook over it.

After dinner, we took a walk around the village which was quiet since it was approaching 10 PM.

The ice rink looked beautiful all lit up even though it was melting after bidding adieu to a long winter.

We noticed people out walking their dogs (The Lodge at Spruce Peak is pet friendly), and loved the pergola area strategically placed in front of the ice rink!

The next day Catherine headed for her spa treatment at The Spa at Spruce Peak (voted one of the top 100 spas in America!)

She enjoyed a 50-minute hot stone massage and said from the moment she checked in she was treated like a pampered guest. She was escorted to a changing room with lockers and a plush robe for use during her spa stay. The space is filled with anything you could want before, during, and after your treatments, right down to the hairdryers and salt scrubs in the showers!

She was greeted at check-in, shown around, and led to the spa waiting area. There is a beautiful fireplace surrounded by comfy chairs and plenty of spaces to relax and wait for treatment.

Her masseuse, Nate, brought her into the spa room, confirmed her massage type, and asked when she last had a massage (this was her first experience). Her hot stone massage was offered with her choice of scented oils (lavender, thieves, and spruce). Nate left the room so Catherine could disrobe and lie down on the heated table (which she said was divine!) The table was draped in a clean sheet and had both a sheet and blanket to cover her up and wonderful little touches, like a tray for a mask, glasses, jewelry, etc.,

Nate was very professional, friendly, asked questions, and checked in to make sure he worked the most necessary areas.

When Catherine was done with her massage she said she felt a world of difference and was extremely relaxed. The experience was a ten-out-of-ten!

During the afternoon we took a ride to Cold Hollow Cider Mill in Waterbury, VT (town next to Stowe) and explored Downtown Stowe as well as Trapp Family Lodge.

In the evening we had dinner reservations at Alpine Hall located in The Lodge at Spruce Peak.

Alpine Hall celebrates Vermont’s mountain culture by bringing the work of the region’s best growers, farmers, makers, and artisans to family tables and their grand bar. Chef Sean Blomgren has crafted a simple, yet highly elevated menu that combines the best ingredients and a hand-crafted ethos.

Alpine hall is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

I ordered their Bucatini & Meatball dinner for two (garlic, bread, basil, and Parmigiano Reggiano) and Catherine ordered the Spruce Burger (8 oz VT Wagyu burger, slopeside chedder, bacon jam, bibb lettuce, and roasted roma fancy bun).

For dessert, we shared a delicious slice of bread pudding with maple ice cream and chocolate.

Another perfect meal at this perfect resort!

Before we knew it Sunday had arrived and it was time for check out.

There were some heavy snow showers that hit Stowe on Sunday morning and every staff member we encountered told us to be safe and warned us of very slick roads. I thought it was sweet and a testament to the great customer service that so many workers voiced their concerns to us as we were leaving.

I can’t count the number of smiles and happy faces I encountered during our stay at The Lodge at Spruce Peak. That in itself added to the entire experience.

The workers seemed to genuinely love their jobs. Everyone was so kind and helpful.

I would be too if I worked in such a beautiful location for such a great property!

The Lodge at Spruce Peak is the perfect getaway. Whether you are looking to partake in some adventure/sport activities, relax in the spa, enjoy shopping, indulge in delicious foods, enjoy an outdoor swim (sometimes even with snow falling down), or simply — RELAX, The Lodge at Spruce Peak has you covered.

I can’t wait to return!