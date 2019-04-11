Hyatt Palm Springs | 285 North Palm Canyon Drive | Palm Springs, California, USA, 92262 | Tel: +1 760 322 9000

Expect energy, excitement and entertainment from the Hyatt Palm Springs hotel, conveniently located next to more Palm Springs activities, shops and dining than you can account for. The hotel will be more than happy to suggest outdoor activities that make the most of the area’s scenic desert landscape.

Grab your irons and see why Palm Springs is considered the “Golf Capital of the World.” Learn about Coachella Valley from a guided horseback tour or covered wagon expedition. Sail by the Santa Rosa Mountains in a hot air balloon. Or discover regional artists from Palm Spring’s groundbreaking museums.

Many of the best local attractions are a short walk away or minutes away with a quick hop on I-10.

From birthdays and banquets to luncheons and pool parties, Hyatt Palm Springs offers the best facilities to accommodate your needs. Over 12,000 square feet of meeting & function space is available, and many of their meeting rooms include unique add-ons like outdoor balconies that assist with large group sizes.

Impress the higher ups during a business gathering with customized catering. Surprise wedding guests with complimentary Wi-Fi and shuttle services from Palm Springs International Airport. Watch your family enjoy the heated outdoor pool or work up a sweat on a treadmill in our elevated, state-of-the-art fitness center. The amenities even seep into the guestrooms, where travel-weary visitors can feel at ease after an in-room Pure Body Spa massage session.

Hyatt Palm Springs holds many claims to fame. The first is their designation as the only all-suite hotel in Palm Springs. Another is their premier cabana guestrooms with exclusive patio access to the outdoor pool. Private luxuries like these are commonplace, and they only get better as you move through your room: Whirlpool baths, marble countertops, full-sized refrigerators, two 42” flat-screen TVs. Elegance doesn’t get in the way of practicality though, and that’s why every room is smoke-free and spacious enough for pets—with accessible designs for the special needs guests.

You never hear the phrase “bed of roses” in a positive light, but Hyatt Palm Springs aims to change how you look at hotel beds and hotel guestrooms. Beautiful marble bathroom countertops and whirlpool Jacuzzi tubs, full kitchens with refrigerators and coffeemakers, two 42” flat-screen TVs—lodging in Palm Springs has never been better. And while their beds might be free of roses, they certainly retain the soft feeling of the petals. Your sound night of sleep on a plush Hyatt Grand Bed® comes complete with daily turndown service, and their all-suite standard means that every room offers 200 square feet of extra space compared to our competition. Before you head out the door, use the hotel’s complimentary Wi-Fi to gauge just how close you are to local stores, restaurants and entertainment on Palm Canyon Drive. If you need to see it to believe it, simply step out onto your private balcony for a bird’s eye view of the breathtaking desert landscape.

There won’t be slim pickings if you go panning for activities in The Golden State. Even if you narrow your search to just their spot on Palm Canyon Drive, you have more than enough shopping, dining and local attractions to stay busy for a long time. And Hyatt Palm Spring’s offer the finest extended-stay amenities in the city to make sure it stays that way.

Before you take your first step out the front door on your great California adventure, get the family energized with a day at our luxury outdoor pool, or hit the road after your daily regiment at their cutting-edge fitness center.

The beautiful views you’ll enjoy from these facilities are sure to feed your passion for the outdoors.