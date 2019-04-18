Four Seasons Hotel – Miami, FL Posted by gaytravelinformation on April 18, 2019 · Leave a Comment

FOUR SEASONS HOTEL MIAMI / 1435 BRICKELL AVE / MIAMI, FL 33131 / 1-305-358-3535

Four Seasons Hotel Miami is eloquently hip. It exudes class with a luxurious, modern vibe.

Then again, what would you expect from the Four Seasons?

I recently had the pleasure of experiencing this spectacular hotel first hand.

As I approached Four Seasons Miami’s massive building (tallest in Florida) Icouldn’t help but look up (…and up) toward the sky. I was in complete awe by the immense size.

The awe factor continues at every turn at Four Seasons Miami. The first thing that really hit me when I stepped inside were the towering bronze sculptures, Adam and Eve, in the arrival lobby. Adam and Eve, by Colombian Fernando Botero, are close to 12 feet (4 metres) high. The seated woman, by the same artist, weighs 1,985 pounds (900 kilograms).

Truly a site to behold.

Four Seasons Miami has an extensive art collection valued at $3.3 million dollars. Miami’s vibrant contemporary art scene is showcased in a collection of paintings, sculptures, prints and photography throughout the hotel.

After admiring the art work I proceeded to check-in, which was quick and efficient.

I was super excited to experience our Premier Bay-View Room as I had been informed of its recent remodel.

As my readers know, I always feel like a kid at Christmas time upon entering a new hotel room.

Slide key. Open door.

Gorgeous!

I was instantly impressed by the vastness of the room and the window seat overlooking beautiful Biscayne Bay.

The color tone of the room was beautiful – slate gray with red accents.

I dove on the bed and let out that happy “sigh” of “OH-MY-GOD-THIS-FEELS-ABSOLUTELY-AMAZING!”‘

ROOMS FEATURE:

Down pillows

Down duvets

Hypoallergenic pillows on request

Thick terry or waffle bathrobes

Ortigia bath products

Hair dryer and make-up mirror

INTERNET ACCESS

Wired or wireless high-speed Internet access

SERVICES & AMENITIES

Twice-daily housekeeping service

Evening turndown service

Complimentary newspaper

ENTERTAINMENT All-news cable network

iHome docking station for iPads and iPhones

DVD player (on request) with access to DVD library

Satellite television

HD LCD TV ROOM FEATURES In-room safe suitable for a laptop

Multi-line telephone(s) with voicemail

Refrigerated private bar

Fax machine (on request)

Refrigerators, microwaves, in-room coffee makers (upon request) Besides the window seat I really loved the over sized marble bathroom with deep soaking tub and a glass-enclosed shower.

The executive desk with ergonomic seating was also much appreciated and very comfortable.

Even though I was unfortunately sporting an awful migraine during our visit, I just had to get out and explore the hotel grounds.

The first stop was the pool area.

Four Seasons Miami have two pools. The Main Pool and Palm Grove Pool.

The Main Pool, located via seventh floor access, is a tree-lined, two-acre urban oasis with a breathtaking backdrop by the Miami skyline.

The heated waters of the main pool make for invigorating early-morning laps and refreshing late afternoon dips. You can even enjoy a soak in the whirlpool while the kids enjoy their own enclosed, shallow water pool area.

Chaise lounge chairs and complimentary cabanas are available for your enjoyment. You can also dine poolside or unwind with a cool cocktail. Wi-Fi internet is available on the pool deck as well. This pool area was one of the best I have every experienced! Absolutely gorgeous.

** COOL FAQ – Located close to The Main Pool is the Chef’s Garden.

Four Seasons Miami grow their own herbs and various ingredients that are used in their “Farm to Table” program at the hotel’s onsite restaurant, EDGE Steak & Bar.

Onto to pool # 2!

The Palm Grove pool allows you to step into the cool waters, fully clothed.

Kick off your shoes, roll up your pant legs, or hike up your dress, and feel instantly refreshed. The shallow waters are knee-level: you can even lounge on a chair partially submerged in the waters. Little islands of palms dot the pool, offering a canopy of trees that help you beat the Florida heart. You can also relax on a poolside hammock!

Pretty cool, don’t you think?

Some features that I unfortunately did not get to experience during this stay was a visit to the spa, The SportsClub/ LA’s tranquil spa.

There is a great selection of treatments available, including poolside massages. Click HERE for more information.

We also didn’t have a chance to dine at EDGE, Steak & Bar.

There are numerous reasons I anticipate my return to Four Seasons Miami and this is one of them. EDGE Steak & Baris a modern indoor-outdoor restaurant offering an eclectic, affordable menu of high-quality food. I peeked in the restaurant and loved its sleek, contemporary decor.

**COOL FAQ – EDGE is a firm believer in the farm to table philosophy, which embraces a sustainable approach to agriculture and dining. Farm to table food is fresher, healthier and less burdensome to the environment.

Back at my room I was pleasantly surprised to find delicious chocolates (part of the hotel’s creative chocolate collection) and turn down service.

Soon after there was a knock on our door and a complimentary serving of Mojito’s! The great thing about this presentation was that the room service attendant prepared one right in front of me.

He also provided me with instructions on how to make one myself. It was very cool and a perfect ending to a perfect day.

GOOD TO KNOW:

Opening date October 2003

Number of rooms – 221

Guest Rooms – 182

Suites – 39

Residential Units – 84

The hotel is the tallest building south of Atlanta and east of the Mississippi. It has 70 floors.

Four Seasons Miami features over 3.3 million dollar works of art.

Hotel is located on Brickell Ave close to numerous shops, restaurants and nightclubs.

There are three restaurants (EDGE Steak & Bar, EDGE Terrace and Bahia poolside dining).

The hotel offers 24-hour room service.

The hotel has 2 pools. The Main Pool and Palm Grove Pool area.

There is a large fitness facility (50,000 sq ft) and numerous fitness activities available including yoga, pilates, kettleball training, spinning and more!

The spa has 10 treatment rooms and numerous treatments including their signature De-Stress Massage & Body Cocoon (110 minutes).

The hotel has a 24-hour self-service Business Center and complimentary standard internet. Complimentary house car service is available weekdays to local meeting destinations in Brickell.

Click HERE for more information. Four Seasons Miami is a dream destination for a wedding! They will make your special day truly magical.

Click HERE for more information. Four Seasons Miami is the perfect spot to host your next event / meeting.

PACKAGES:

Four Seasons Miami offer a great selection of packages throughout the year including 3rd night free, family and romance packages. Click HERE for more information.

HAVE YOU HEARD? Four Seasons Hotel Miami recently launched weekly “Golden Hours” Pool Parties! This is the ONLY hotel on Brickell Avenue to receive sunlight from dawn to dusk! The Golden Hours Pool Parties take place on the hotel’s two acre pool terrace.

Pool parties are every Saturday from noon to 6:00 pm and feature a DJ, mixology lessons and, on some occasions, complimentary drinks and appetizers. The Golden Hours pool parties kicked off July 6, 2013 with a Patrón-sponsored event, with future parties to be sponsored by Strongbow, Leblon and more.

Access for Hotel guests, residents, and Sports Club LA members is complimentary. Outside guests are USD $25.00; must be 21 years and up to attend.

GAY & LESBIAN FACTOR: Four Seasons Miami is located in one of the hottest, sexiest and most popular LGBT friendly destinations in North America. With it’s numerous gay nightclubs, restaurants, cafes, shops and, of course, THE BEACH, Miami has been on the gay travel radar for years. Four Seasons Miami offers a great downtown location as well as easy proximity to sizzling South Beach. Megan Sterritt, Four Seasons Miami’s Public Relations Manager, took great care of me and made my visit extremely memorable. She was very eager to work with Gay Travel Information and made me feel very welcome. Of course there is no lack of gay friendly hotels in Miami, however, Four Seasons Miami offers that special luxury experience that you can only get at a Four Seasons hotel. You will love the sleek, classy, modern decor and luxurious amenities and top-notch service. I am most definitely “OUTING” Four Seasons Miami as LGBT friendly and worthy of our business.

Four Seasons Miami deserves your time and attention. Plan a visit to just indulge in the hotel’s offerings. Be it a weekend, week or longer, you will not run out of things to do. I myself cannot wait to return so that I can enjoy every aspect this celebrity of a hotel offers.

Bravo all around!

Desiree Sousa

Owner / Editor in Chief

Out & About Travel / Gay Travel Information