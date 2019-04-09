Margaritaville Island Hotel – Pigeon Forge, TN Posted by gaytravelinformation on April 9, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Margaritaville Island Hotel | 131 Island Dr | Pigeon Forge, TN 37863 | 1-844-434-6787

I have been a HUGE Jimmy Buffett fan for over 20 years, so you can imagine my excitement when I found out that a Margaritaville Hotel had opened up in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (a complete listing of Margaritaville hotels & resorts can be found HERE)!

The Margaritaville Island Hotel is located within the Smoky Mountains and is minutes away from the main entrance to Smoky Mountain National Park.

The Island shopertainment complex is chock full of affordable family fun and includes more than 60 retail and specialty shops, dozens of dining options (including, of course, Margaritaville restaurant), rides, games, dancing fountains, live music, attractions and more!

One of the best parts of my stay at Margaritaville Island Hotel was the convenience of being able to walk from the hotel to all The Island had to offer!

Margaritaville Island Hotel is one attractive property! I was instantly impressed by it’s contemporary / island decor and attention to detail.

After my smooth check-in I made a quick detour to the hotel’s Margaritaville Coffee Shop to grab a drink. The vibe and music would make any parrot head happy (and the coffee was delicious)!

ROOMS:

I was booked in a River King Jacuzzi Suite which was absolutely gorgeous!

The powder blue + white color tones mixed with wood, slate and the stacked stoned fireplace were beautiful!

The room includes a large whirlpool tub, riverfront balcony, stacked stone fireplace, 40″ LCD TV, free WiFi, desk, wet bar with refrigerator, microwave and, OF COURSE, a Margaritaville Frozen Concoction Maker! 😉

The Jacuzzi bathroom had a dual rain shower (which was heavenly), porcelain tile flooring, granite appointed vanity with lighted mirror and windows that opened up to the bedroom.

You can find out more about Margaritaville Island Hotel’s rooms HERE.

POOL + CHILL BAR:

The next morning I continued to explore the hotel and headed up to the roof-top pool and Chill Bar.

Wow, what a view!

A beautiful blue sky, the Smoky Mountains and the Smoky Mountain Wheel kissed my camera lens!

The rooftop pool deck is a mini destination within the hotel and is, by far, the best place in town to unwind.

The hotel’s attention to details are obvious everywhere you look. From the Margaritaville logo at the bottom of the pool to the colorful lounge chairs and Jimmy Buffett tunes playing at the Chill Bar.

Everything was just — perfect.

NOTE: The Chill Bar serves cold drinks, Margaritas, beer, sandwiches, salads and burgers.

TIP: Head up to the hotel’s rooftop when the sun sets to be treated to stunning views of The Fountain Show and the illuminated Smoky Mountain Wheel.

For more information on the hotel’s dining options click HERE.

SPA:

Unfortunately I didn’t make it to the St. Somewhere Spa during my short visit.

Treatments include – Relaxing Hot Stone Couples Massage, Couples Massage, Tranquil Facial, Lost Shaker of Salt Glow, or their signature Lime Margarita Spa Manicure & Pedicure.

Hair stylists are also available! Learn more HERE.

WEDDINGS / EVENTS / REUNIONS:

The gay friendly Margaritaville Island Hotel’s spectacular backdrop, contemporary mountain cottage-surroundings, dining options, recreational offerings and close proximity to Smoky Mountain National Park make it a perfect choice to host your wedding, meeting or special event at! Learn more HERE.

In conclusion I want to stress how EVERYTHING about my experience was truly enjoyable.

Check-in was smooth, parking a breeze (fyi – valet is available for an additional charge), our room was spotless, service was friendly, the onsite amenities / dining were plentiful and, best of all, the hotel’s close proximity to Smoky Mountain National Park is fantastic!

I am already looking forward to my return.

Thanks for the experience, Margaritaville Island Hotel!

Desiree Sousa

Owner / Editor-In-Chief

Gay Travel Information | We Are Gay Friendly | Out & About Travel