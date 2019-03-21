Porter Square Hotel – Cambridge, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on March 21, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Porter Square Hotel | 1924 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02140 | (617) 499-3399

Welcome to Porter Square Hotel – A Modern Boutique Hotel in the Heart of Cambridge

Introducing Porter Square Hotel, a brand new destination, centrally located in the heart of Cambridge just steps away from the MBTA Red Line train.

We are easily accessible to colleges and universities in the area. Lesley University is only a 2-minute walk away! The campuses of Harvard University, Tufts University, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology are within a 3-mile radius of the hotel.

If you’re looking to stay here while you check out the many cultural attractions that Cambridge has to offer, the museums in the hotel’s vicinity include Harvard Museum of Natural History, the MIT Museum, and the Museum of Science, all within a 20-minute trip from the hotel’s front door.

Taking a day trip into downtown Boston where you may have interest in visiting the sites. We’re a quick 20-minute train ride from the famous Boston Common, and the start of the Freedom Trail. Those with an artistic interest,

The Museum of Fine Arts and the Institute of Contemporary Art are within a 5-mile drive of the hotel.

Our 65 guest rooms are equipped with 48 inch flat-screen Smart TV’s, complementary Wi-Fi, comfortable bathrobes, slippers, and all the other amenities one would expect while traveling. The suites have a separate living area with an additional 48 inch flat-screen Smart TV, comfortable couches or chairs, a desk, and closet for all your long term, or business stay needs. Socialize, network, or grab a bite at our restaurant and bar on Massachusetts Avenue. Those looking to indulge in even more relaxation can do so in our lovely courtyard.

ROOMS:

We pride ourselves on being a perfect place for every traveler: providing 56 rooms, 9 suites with comfortable beds and all the luxuries of home.

On-Property Amenities Complimentary Wi-Fi

100% cotton bedding

48″ Samsung Smart TV

Hair dryer

Iron and ironing board

Bathrobes and slippers

Work desk and chair

In-room climate control

Meeting space

24-hour coffee and tea

Complimentary luggage storage

Valet parking (no self parking available)

EAT + DRINK:

Colette Bistro

Colette blends the best of French culture to bring a dynamic dining experience to Porter Square through food and conversation.

We offer a range of small plates, hot and cold, which remix French classics – Steak Tartare, Mussels, Steak Frites, Salads, along with Cheese and Charcuterie boards and French desserts: Nutella Chocolate Mousse, Crème Brûlée, Beignets… Everything is made in house with love by Chef Cyrille Couet and his team. Learn more HERE.

HOTEL AMENITIES:

At The Porter Square Hotel in Cambridge, MA, you’re well taken care of with every amenity necessary for a relaxing, rewarding stay.



MEETINGS:

Meeting space near Porter Square Hotel: Coming soon

Meeting space near Porter Square Hotel: Coming soon

Our meeting room is equipped with modern conference technology and our staff is more than willing to assist with your meeting needs. Plan an Event: Our team is equipped with the knowledge and expertise to assist you in customizing a meeting experience for you and your guests. EXPLORE CAMBRIDGE, MA: Travelers from around the country descend on Cambridge to tour the magnificent campuses of Harvard University and MIT. They soak up the startup-infused buzz of young minds at work and enjoy the everyday life by the Charles River. Along with its unquenchable thirst for knowledge, Cambridge has a voracious appetite for new and innovative cuisines, a keen eye for fashion and a cultural pedigree that rivals that other city across the river.