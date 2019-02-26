The LINE DC – Washington, DC Posted by gaytravelinformation on February 26, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The LINE DC | 1770 Euclid St NW, Washington, DC 20009 | 202-588-0525

Inspired by the District and housed inside a 110-year old historic church, the LINE DC is the product of a community effort by local chefs, bartenders, artists, and designers.

Full Service Radio broadcasts live from the hotel lobby daily while celebrated chefs Spike Gjerde of Baltimore’s Woodberry Kitchen and Erik Bruner-Yang of DC’s Maketto embrace the region’s diversity with American and international culinary experiences.

Amplified by Adams Morgan’s eclectic personality, the LINE delivers a richly rounded experience unlike any other in DC.

ROOMS:

Throughout the LINE DC, no detail was spared in crafting a bespoke guest experience at every turn.

With 3,000 pieces of original artwork and photography from local, female artists, curated micro libraries, the considered choice of textiles and materials and sweeping room views of the nation’s capital, each room is unique.

Everyone’s welcome at the LINE DC and pets stay for free.

FOOD + DRINK:

With three restaurants, two bars, and a coffee shop (see also: 24 hour in-room delivery), the LINE DC offers dining experiences at every hour of the day.

James Beard Award winner Spike Gjerde’s A Rake’s Progress is hyper-local and directly-sourced; Erik Bruner-Yang’s lobby-situated Brothers And Sisters and his Michelin Bib Gourmand-awarded Spoken English take cues from around the globe.

There’s every reason to dine in, here.

MEETINGS + SPECIAL EVENTS:

The LINE DC is like no other venue Washington, DC has ever seen. With 10,000 sq. feet of event space, a rooftop terrace, and a grand ballroom, events at the LINE DC are truly distinctive experiences.

From small, intimate gatherings to grand events up to 500 people, our on-site special events team can help you create a remarkable experience.

CALENDAR OF EVENTS:

COMMUNITY CENTER:

The Adams Morgan Community Center is a 4,000 sq. ft. community and nonprofit incubator space at the LINE DC. Our mission is to support and empower the artistic and philanthropic endeavors of our neighborhood while celebrating the rich history of the Adams Morgan area.

We welcome artists and nonprofit organizations from across the city to apply to use the space – which includes Carina East, a satellite meeting space located in the LINE DC – for events and exhibits, with priority scheduling allowed to those headquartered in Ward 1 of Washington, DC.

Black box theatre space is subject to availability, as is all meeting and event space in the AMCC and Carina East. Please note that the Community Center is an entirely not-for-profit space, and only not-for-profit events will be approved.

OFFERS / PACKAGE DEALS:

