W Chicago City Center
W Chicago City Center | 172 W Adams St, Chicago, IL 60603 | 312-332-1200
Timeless elegance meets modern luxury at W Chicago – City Center. Occupying a historic Beaux Arts building in the heart of downtown, on Chicago’s famed Loop, our hotel provides an enviable location to experience the charms of the Windy City.
Step into our Art Deco-inspired lobby and be greeted with soaring ceilings and bold decor elements which pay homage to the rich history of downtown Chicago.
Grab a cocktail at Midland Social Club, our new dining destination and enjoy conversation, people-watching and globally-inspired cuisine. Our guest rooms and suites provide a welcoming respite from the buzz of downtown; relax in our luxuriously appointed beds while enjoying state-of-the-art technology and entertainment.
FIT, our signature fitness center, is open 24/7 while over 12,400 square feet of meeting and event space is at your fingertips to create, connect and collaborate. Best of all, downtown Chicago’s endless attractions are steps away, including Grant Park, Millennium Park, the Willis Tower and much more.
ROOMS:
-
Cutting-edge amenities and vivid design elements set the stage for an unforgettable hotel experience
-
Stay connected in the heart of Chicago; all rooms feature high-speed Wi-Fi and plug-in technology
-
Escape the hustle of downtown Chicago in our sumptuous beds, which feature signature W bedding
-
Upgrade to a Suite accommodation for wow-worthy perks and plenty of space to work and play
-
Luxury entertainment systems are available in all guest rooms; enjoy a 42-inch flat-screen TV
-
Benefit from our hotel’s unbeatable location in downtown Chicago, steps from Millennium Park.
Learn more about available room types at W Chicago City Center HERE.
DINING:
- Midland Social Club –
Soak in the casually elegant surroundings of our historic hotel while sampling sumptuous cuisine at Midland Social Club. Open for breakfast and lunch, this convivial restaurant features globally-inspired fare and accommodating service.
Open for breakfast and lunch Dress code: Casual Phone: +1 312-332-1200
- MSC Bar –
All work no play? Not at Midland Social Club. Sign the deal and toast to the success from the illuminated bar top or revel in the street art stretching from floor to ceiling as you sample bites from different cultural profiles of Chicago.
Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Dress code: Smart Casual Phone: +1 312-332-1200
FITNESS:
- Cardiovascular Equipment
- Free weights
- Fitness classes: Complimentary
- Fitness services: Personal training available for fee
- Special guest privileges: Ready for more? Ask about our personal training.
WEDDINGS:
-
From the perfect proposal to the dreamiest honeymoon, our hotel sets the stage for wedding magic
-
Situated in downtown Chicago, our exquisite reception venues reflect the unique energy of the city
-
Fresh off renovations, our historic ballrooms are ideal venues to celebrate in the heart of Chicago
-
Thoughtful event planners are at your disposal, ensuring that your wedding is flawlessly executed
-
Elevate your reception by crafting a custom menu with creative catering and specialty mixology
-
Host wedding guests at our hotel, which offers a dazzling downtown location and modern amenities
MEETINGS:
-
Located in downtown Chicago, near the Financial District, our hotel is perfect for business travel
-
Modern and elegant, our refreshed meeting rooms are inspiring spaces to collaborate and create
-
Intuitively designed, our downtown Chicago hotel features high-speed Wi-Fi throughout all spaces
-
Break out of the business mold at Midland Social Club, a dynamic space to conduct after-hours work
-
Enhance your meeting with creative catering; we also provide on-site event planning and management
-
Stay connected in downtown Chicago; videoconferencing services are available in all spaces
OFFERS / PACKAGE DEALS:
For up-to-the-minute package deals at W Chicago City Center click HERE.
