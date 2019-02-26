W Chicago Lakeshore Posted by gaytravelinformation on February 26, 2019 · Leave a Comment

W Chicago Lakeshore | 644 N Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60611 | 312-943-9200

Stay in downtown Chicago in the modern style of W Chicago – Lakeshore, a newly-redesigned hotel that exudes urban energy.

Located on the waterfront of Lake Michigan, our luxury hotel is the ideal choice for jetsetters, trendsetters, business travelers and pleasure-seekers.

Ensure a restful night’s sleep on W Signature Beds, then wake each morning to Chicago or sweeping lake views. Elevate your stay in Chicago by choosing one of our residence-inspired suites. Explore the best of Chicago from our luxury hotel. Visit the attractions on Navy Pier, or explore the upscale shops, luxe fashion outlets and trendy restaurants on the Magnificent Mile.

After a day of exploring or business, indulge in a spa treatment at Bliss Spa, take a dip in our heated indoor pool, or enjoy modern American fare and seasonal ingredients at CURRENT, our signature restaurant. With over 14,000 square feet of sophisticated event space in downtown Chicago, our hotel is also the ideal backdrop for a waterfront wedding or business meeting.

ROOMS:

RECHARGE IN OUR HOTEL’S LUXURY SUITES IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

Experience the contemporary style and preferred amenities of our luxury hotel rooms and suites

Ensure a restful night’s sleep in downtown Chicago with sumptuous W Signature Beds and plush bedding

Wake each day to sweeping Lake Michigan or downtown Chicago views from your hotel room or suite

Stay connected with work and family using high-speed Wi-Fi access and oversized work stations

Enjoy luxury amenities such as 42″ flat-screen TVs with premium programming and Bliss bath products

Elevate your stay in Chicago with the luxury, style and optimal space of our one-bedroom suites

DINING:

True to its name, CURRENT features a fresh, modern take on seasonal New American cuisine, with soulful, ingredient-driven dishes. Our restaurant and bar enjoys a reputation as one of downtown Chicago’s most revered dining destinations, with its bold flavors and stunning views of Lake Michigan and Navy Pier. Guests savor carefully crafted dishes, along with an extensive beverage menu including innovative cocktails, a boutique wine list, wines on tap, and an array of local microbrews.

Gaze out at Lake Shore Drive and Lake Michigan from the patio, and immerse yourself in the energy of downtown Chicago while indulging in seasonal New American bites and experiencing W’s famous cocktail bar culture.

THE LIVING ROOM BAR

Not your ordinary living room. DJs, games, wireless High-Speed Internet Access, a colorful W Signature drink list, and full bottle service will keep you entertained for hours.

SPA:

Indulge in a signature spa treatment at Bliss Spa, our downtown Chicago hotel’s onsite spa. Schedule an age-defying facial or deep-tissue massage, then splurge at our famed brownie buffet. Some treatment rooms also feature fantastic Lake Michigan views.

FITNESS + SWIMMING:

Bulk up or slim down in our FIT gym. Take a dip in WET® or soak up the sun on the outdoor deck nearby. Treat yourself to a decadent treatment at Bliss® Chicago Spa. And if you need anything else, our Whatever/Whenever desk is on duty 24/7.

WEDDINGS:

Stunning Wedding Venues in Downtown Chicago

Are you ready to make your wedding dreams a happy reality? Imagine toasting your love 33 floors above Lake Michigan in our Altitude Ballroom, amid the glittering downtown Chicago skyline. Or gather with your nearest and dearest for a more intimate soiree in one of our smaller venues. Whatever your style, W Chicago-Lakeshore provides an unforgettable backdrop for a wedding or commitment ceremony.

Our recently restyled luxury hotel is home of one of the most unique wedding venues in downtown Chicago, boasting panoramic views and contemporary design. Rest assured that when you exchange your vows with us, you’ll enjoy our exclusive Whatever/Whenever® services – guaranteeing an experience beyond compare here in the heart of downtown.

MEETINGS:

Host your next upcoming meeting, conference or corporate retreat at our downtown Chicago hotel

Choose from our 21 curated meeting rooms, combining for over 14,000 square feet of flexible space

Hold a conference for up to 80 attendees in our Great Room, boasting 2,500 square feet of space

Simplify planning your meeting by coordinating with our team of experienced event specialists

Mix business with pleasure in Chicago by planning a welcome banquet with customizable catering menus

OFFERS + PROMOTIONS:

