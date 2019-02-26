The Red Lion Inn – Stockbridge, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on February 26, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The Red Lion Inn | 30 Main Street, Stockbridge, MA 01262 | 413-298-5545

THE RED LION INN is an iconic landmark whose warmth and character express timeless tradition while its vibrant personality brings the best of the Berkshires to life. We are located in Stockbridge, MA, in the heart of the Berkshires. It’s home to the iconic Red Lion Inn as well as Maple Glen, a 17 room guesthouse that features an unexpected twist on modern country. Many charming village houses are also located on the property along with several unique lodging options such as our turn-of-the century Firehouse.

We also have four dining choices ranging from our famous Main Dining Room to our al fresco Courtyard open during the summer season. Come enjoy our outdoor year-round heated pool and hot tub and check out our gift shop loaded with unique finds.

And don’t forget to meet Norman, our feline lobby ambassador during your visit.

He’s usually hanging out in our side parlor people watching and soaking up rays.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

The Red Lion Inn offers four unique lodging experiences. From our iconic Main Inn, to the modern country feel of Maple Glen to the unique houses in our Village, each exude their own distinctive style and character.

No two rooms or buildings are the same. We suggest that you try them all to find your favorite.

Learn more HERE.

INN LIFE:

Life at The Red Lion Inn can be both rejuvenating and restorative depending on what you’re looking for. Or maybe it’s a bit of both. You may want to relax on the front porch and sip our “famous Bloody Mary.” But don’t be surprised if without any warning, a few actors pop up from nearby Berkshire Theatre Group to rehearse a scene or two right on our steps. Or occasionally a pop up rosé bar appears from nowhere providing tastings for our guests. In the summer you can relax in our Courtyard and enjoy al fresco dining under a red umbrella. Or go for a dip in our year-round heated pool. And if it’s nightlife you’re looking for, step down for some live music. You never know who might be there.

FOOD & WINE:

Talk about a long-standing dining tradition. Since welcoming our first guests more than two hundred years ago, we have developed a reputation for outstanding food and genuine New England hospitality in our restaurants.

Our five, diverse formal and casual eateries are must-stops for some of the best food in the the Berkshires. Our team is headed up by Brian Alberg, Main Street’s Vice President of Culinary Development who works alongside with Executive Chef, Max Kiperman. Menus reflect an approach that is globally inspired and locally sourced.

WEDDINGS / CELEBRATIONS:

So you’re going to say “I Do”. Or you’re getting the clan together for one of those annual family gatherings. Maybe you’re bringing your girlfriends along for a special birthday weekend.

No matter what you’re celebrating, The Red Lion Inn will work with you to bring your occasion to life with a custom designed, individualized event that fits your vision, theme and budget. Whether its full catering service, staging, or whatever else you can possibly think of, we’ll be there to help you celebrate your special moment with one of our venues and event spaces.

MEETINGS:

Looking for a different kind of place to hold that next business meeting or retreat? Somewhere a little quiet, intimate, inspiring – a place that makes you feel a thousand miles away from the hustle and bustle of the workplace. Then the Red Lion Inn is just for you. After all, our historic inn has served as a favorite meeting spot for over two centuries. Today, the Red Lion Inn continues to provide inspiring, well equipped meeting spaces, as well as exceptional service and hospitality … all in a magnificent Berkshires setting that provides an authentic, creative environment that fosters innovation and productivity.

SPECIALS & PACKAGES:

There’s a whole host of reasons to visit The Red Lion Inn Village. Our lodging packages have been created to appeal to the unique interests of our guests. Whether an insider peek at a cultural institution or an off the beaten path outdoor adventure, our specially curated experiences provide a unique view to the Berkshires.

EXPLORE THE BERKSHIRES:

The Berkshires are a veritable playground of things to do, places to explore, outdoor adventure to conquer, and some of the finest food, art, music, theater and dance in the world. And best of all, most are within just minutes of the Red Lion Inn Village. See our list of can’t miss experiences below.