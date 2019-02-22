The Porches Inn at Mass MoCA – North Adams, MA Posted by gaytravelinformation on February 22, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The Porches Inn at Mass MoCA | 231 River Street | North Adams, MA 01247

The Porches Inn at MASS MoCA is a boutique inn located in the historic community of North Adams, MA. With an expansive view of The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) from its porches, this row of beautifully detailed 19th Century Victorian row houses pays homage to generations of mill worker families who once called them home.

But Porches is more than a piece of history. It is a visible manifestation of the changes brought about by the arrival of MASS MoCA.

Porches is an intentional blend of the old and new. Retro-industrial architecture mingles with modern comforts, cutting edge technology and a design sensibility that could most closely be described as granny chic. The result is an atmosphere that retains a certain homey, quirky spirit that is the underpinning of everything we do.

The Inn’s decor reflects a whimsical approach to life. A unique blend of color and texture throughout create a visually engaging experience that is totally unique to Porches. Spaces are filled with retro furniture and collectibles that range from vintage plates and paint-by-number pictures framed on the walls to vintage TV lamps.

Porches can best be described as homey, ironic with a touch of whimsy. In fact, Travel + Leisure calls the iconic inn “Earnestly homey and at home with irony.” But most of our guests simply call it home when visiting with us in the Berkshires.

MASS MOCA

A former 19th Century textile mill, the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) is one of the world’s most vibrant centers for making, displaying and viewing some of today’s most evocative art. With vast galleries and a stunning collection of indoor and outdoor performing arts venues, MASS MoCA is able to embrace all forms of art: music, sculpture, dance, film, painting, photography, theater, and new, boundary-crossing works of art that defy easy classification. Much of the work shown is created during extended fabrication and rehearsal residencies that bring hundreds of the world’s most brilliant and innovative artists to North Adams and The Porches Inn.

The museum campus features free parking, affordably priced cafés, a full-service restaurant, delicious ice cream, great coffee, and an innovative microbrewery that spotlights locally malted grains and hops grown right here in the Berkshire valley.

ROOMS & SUITES:

There’s nothing usual about a stay at Porches. Take our rooms. No two are alike. Architectural framings and angles vary. Individual decors give a distinct personality to every space.

A rich palette of color schemes adds a sense of tone and atmosphere to each room, suite and common area. Some rooms have private porches. Some have lofts and spiral staircases. Others have kitchens. But they all have one thing in common – a relaxed, cozy atmosphere topped off by that classic Porches flair.

Learn more by clicking HERE.

AMENITIES:

Porches has a wide array of amenities to satisfy even the most discriminating tastes. We believe in anticipating our guests’ every need and handling any special request – no matter how daunting.

A few of our most popular amenities include: Complimentary Continental Breakfast It’s said that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. So we go all out. Our fresh, healthy complimentary Continental breakfast features an assortment of locally sourced goodies ranging from croissants and fresh whole grain breads to cheese, hardboiled eggs, locally made granola, fresh fruit and more. If you prefer to enjoy a steaming pot of French Roast coffee and a croissant while leisurely lounging in the comfort of your bed, we’ll even deliver it to you in one of our signature Porches lunchboxes. Heated Outdoor Swimming Pool

Whether it’s 90 degrees or a foot of snow on the ground, our heated, 14-by 38-ft heated outdoor pool is ready for you. Surrounded by a radiant-heated stone patio, the pool also features a hot tub, sauna and shower. Changing rooms are located in adjacent Building Seven.

Fitness Center While we hope that you get outside and enjoy the many recreational opportunities that are part of the Berkshires experience, we do have a fitness center so you can continue your workouts while staying with us. A separate building houses our 425 square-foot fitness center with large, plate-glass windows overlooking MASS MoCA. Lobby Bar We have our own swanky little bar right here at Porches. That’s right. Pop into our Living Room, located in the Reception Building, and you’ll find a blazing fireplace, a stocked liquor bar, comfortable chairs and plenty of good conversation with your friends and other Porches’ guests. LIST OF KEY AMENITIES ALSO INCLUDE: GENERAL Express check-in, checkout

TDD Accessibility Equipment

A Business “Nook” with computer, Internet and printer

Meeting Rooms

In-room Massage and other Spa Services, Yoga classes and Golf can easily be arranged by our staff

A sundries station and Porches memorabilia shop Outdoor Year-round Outdoor Heated Swimming Pool

A Woodland Gazebo (wired)

A Wedding Glen

Native Woodland Gardens

Bonfire Pit

A Children’s Playground Next Door

An Electric Car-Charging Station IN ROOM SERVICES Apple TV’s in every room

Private stocked Mini-Bar and Refrigerator

Complimentary WiFi

Porches Duvets and Down Pillows

In-room Safe

All Suites Have Jacuzzi Tubs Learn more by clicking HERE. GROUPS & CELEBRATIONS: Looking for a quiet, intimate setting for your nuptials? Or a cozy, functional space for that board meeting or corporate retreat? Maybe you’re holding that 10th annual family reunion. Or just bringing along a group of friends to tour MASS MoCA or scale Mt. Greylock. Porches can help to make that next event truly magical. WEDDINGS The Porches Inn is perfect for intimate, non-traditional weddings. Especially for those who truly love art. We offer a variety of function spaces to enhance your event – from exchanging vows high on the hill at our wedding glen or gazebo to a quiet rehearsal dinner or rollicking reception under the high ceilings and artwork of Building 7. And our location makes us a great place to stay if you happen to be getting married across the street at MASS MoCA. Outside catering available. LGBT-friendly. Please contact our sales department to discuss how we can help customize your next event to make it the most it can be. Learn more HERE BUSINESS MEETINGS: We specialize in smaller business meetings. And with 47 rooms and two intimate meeting spaces, you’ll never feel like you’re being overlooked or lost in the crowd. Yet you won’t sacrifice any of the comforts you’d expect from much larger business friendly hotels. We offer state-of-the-industry hotel amenities that range from high speed WIFI to our uniquely comfortable bedding, complimentary Continental breakfasts, a year-round outdoor heated swimming pool, full service fitness center and sauna. There are plenty of cultural activities to immerse yourself in, too– from top-notch summer stock theater to cutting-edge contemporary art. In addition, Porches is located in the beautiful northern Berkshires, near the highest peak in Massachusetts (Mount Greylock), with incredible rivers to fish in or raft on, bike paths to explore, and broad swaths of fields to daydream in. And we’re easy to get to. Our location, right near the end of the Mohawk Trail (Route 2) puts us just two hours from Fanueil Hall, and just over three hours from Union Square. If flying is your preferred method of travel, check out the Albany International Airport, barely an hour away. Learn more HERE. SOCIAL GATHERINGS: Family reunions. Club trips. Art lovers’ visits. Boys or Girls’ weekends. Mountain bike rides. Porches is a welcome retreat for anyone looking to come together with friends and family for a special Berkshires getaway. We’ll make that extra effort to bring your visit to life. So take in a group luncheon in our picturesque woodland garden. View the fabulous work at Mass MoCA and the Clark Art Institute. Experience an outdoor adventure in some of the region’s finest natural settings. Just let us know when you’re coming and we’ll be glad to help you arrange your visit in advance. Learn more HERE. SPECIALS & PACKAGES: Looking for a convenient way to experience all Porches and the Berkshires have to offer? Then let us take care of it for you. We’ve created some Porches-only special experiences that will allow you to take advantage of the myriad of exciting things going on in our area. Learn more HERE. THE NEIGHBORHOOD – NORTH ADAMS: A small, walkable city with the charm of a classic New England mill town infused with a totally artsy vibe. Visitors will find a vibrant, up-and-coming contemporary arts and crafts scene, plentiful galleries, restaurants for every taste and price range, shopping and, of course, the world-renowned MASS MoCA. North Adams and its surrounding area is also home to dozens of cultural and recreational attractions, including: the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, Clark Art Institute, Williams College 62 Center for the Arts, Mount Greylock State Reservation, Western Gateway Heritage State Park, Natural Bridge State Park, The Appalachian Trail, and Windsor Lake Park, along with a variety of restaurants and shops. It is only a short drive to five ski areas, a dozen golf courses, the Green Mountains of Vermont, Upstate New York, as well as numerous swimming, fishing, boating and camping facilities. The Berkshire North area is a lovely place to cycle with views that will take your breath away. Learn more HERE. Learn more about gay friendly Porches Inn at Mass MoCA by visiting: http://www.porches.com/.