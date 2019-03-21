The Quogue Club at Hallock House – Quogue, NY

Dining at the Quogue Club is an exceptional experience exclusively reserved for our members and hotel guests. Our founding executive chef, Matt Birnstill, is a Long Island native who has cooked for some of the best restaurants on the East End, most recently including Zagat’s highly rated 1770 House in East Hampton. A master at pleasing the discerning tastes of Hamptons gourmands, he is known for his varied and innovative menu featuring Long Island’s freshest fare. With his deep community ties and regional knowledge, Chef Birnstill sources his produce, meat and seafood from local farmers, meat purveyors and fishermen who work the abundant fields and waters of the North and South Forks.

Relaxed, Sophisticated Dining

The Club offers both a beautifully appointed dining room as well as a welcoming and always popular bar and tavern area. Comfortable fireside seating and an outside patio and wide veranda porch provide further opportunities to relax over cocktails or a cappuccino in privacy or with friends.

Throughout the Club, guests enjoy the exquisite taste of decorator Alexa Hampton, whose unique blend of modern and traditional themes and furnishings make our restaurant the ultimate in relaxed, engaging dining year-round.

A Welcome Bar & Lounge

The Club offers the full spectrum of classic cocktails, aperitifs, liqueurs and beers on tap, plus local favorites like “The Blue Q” and “Jalapeño Blood Orange Margarita.” Our wine list has been personally curated by Sommelier Joseph Reinis and is an inspired collection reflecting the sophisticated tastes of our Hamptons community, all carefully chosen to complement Chef Birnstill’s gourmet fare. The Quogue Club cellar includes an internationally culled selection of exceptional wines at reasonable price points.

Learn more about dining at Quogue Club HERE.

EVENTS & MEETINGS

Weddings & Special Event Dining:

The Quogue Club will work with you to make your event an exceptional experience. Chef Matt Birnstill will customize the cuisine for your special social event. Floral decorations can be designed to reflect your event’s style and aesthetic. The Club’s luxurious hotel accommodations can sleep up to 32 persons; if your group is larger, the staff can assist with other local lodging options.

While staying at the Club, guests can take advantage of group activities in the surrounding areas arranged by our staff. The Quogue Club is a child-friendly hotel and our staff will happily arrange family-friendly activities and outings.

Corporate Events:

The Quogue Club at Hallock House is a wonderful venue to inspire both effective thinking and maximum relaxation. Well-appointed surroundings and luxurious accommodations make a retreat, seminar or other company event a memorable success. The Founders Room has capacity for 50+ participants in theater configuration and can easily accommodate smaller groups for workshop set-ups, round table discussions, and board meetings. You can start by meeting over coffee in the Club’s outdoor courtyard. Mingling over cocktails can be the prelude to a customized gourmet meal, specially paired with select wines from the cellar of our quintessential Hamptons Dining Room.

The Club offers state-of-the-art AV equipment, business printing and wireless Internet to meet professional needs. A variety of meals can be provided to our corporate clients including breakfast, gourmet luncheons, as well as cocktail parties and formal seated dining. Numerous group activities can be arranged, including golf, tennis, vineyard tours/wine tastings, paddle boarding, fishing, shopping and more.

Family Retreats & Activities:

The Quogue Club is a special haven for family events and celebrations. Reunions, birthdays, anniversaries, private receptions– all can be accommodated and personalized to your taste. We are family friendly with a special kids room and plenty of gathering space for everyone. Just tell our staff about the event you’re planning and we will do everything we can to make the occasion wonderful.