The Quogue Club at Hallock House – Quogue, NY
The Quogue Club at Hallock House | 47 Quogue St, Quogue, NY 11959 | (631) 653-0100
A LUXURY BOUTIQUE HOTEL THAT IS YOUR GATEWAY TO THE HAMPTONS
Our freshly renovated, historic inn is your private retreat in the Hamptons— a ten minute bike ride to Long Island’s most pristine beaches, a casual stroll to adorable shops, galleries and some of the Hampton’s most beautiful neighborhoods and a short drive to North Fork wineries, South Fork museums, theaters, shopping and a world of recreational fun.
All just 90 minutes from Manhattan and 10 miles west of Southampton. Come explore the “Quiet Hampton” with us.
A FIVE STAR EXPERIENCE
In 2012 fifty Quogue families came together to renovate a classic but neglected town landmark. Together they envisioned a welcoming private dining club local residents could join and enjoy year-round.
They painstakingly returned the hotel to its former glory, adding modern features and amenities appropriate for a world-class, luxury boutique hotel, all with the ambiance of a friendly, New England inn.
Overnight guests have the unique opportunity to experience a private social and dining club featuring fresh, local fare, thoughtfully selected wine list, fully accessorized fitness center, yoga studio, massage room and a fun, child-friendly lounge. Our 14 guest rooms, including two cottages, have been personally designed by Alexa Hampton, perennially one of Architecture Digest’s Top 100 Designers … and all inspired by members who share an appreciation for relaxed, sophisticated comfort.
ACCESS TO THE BEST OF EASTERN LONG ISLAND
Quogue Club guests have access to the best of the Hamptons. Whether exploring North Fork vinyards, surfing on Eastern Long Island’s pristine beaches, paddle boarding along Quogue’s quiet waterways or shopping in Southampton’s stylish boutiques, guests can leave the planning to our knowledgeable staff. If you are staying for the week or a weekend, whether it’s summer, fall, winter or spring, there is a world of delight awaiting you at the Quogue Club at Hallock House.
ROOMS
The Quogue Club features ten individually designed rooms overlooking the quaint village of Quogue, plus two beautiful private cottages, all created by renowned designer Alexa Hampton.
DINING & BAR
Chef Birnstill brings Long Island fresh to your table.
Dining at the Quogue Club is an exceptional experience exclusively reserved for our members and hotel guests. Our founding executive chef, Matt Birnstill, is a Long Island native who has cooked for some of the best restaurants on the East End, most recently including Zagat’s highly rated 1770 House in East Hampton. A master at pleasing the discerning tastes of Hamptons gourmands, he is known for his varied and innovative menu featuring Long Island’s freshest fare. With his deep community ties and regional knowledge, Chef Birnstill sources his produce, meat and seafood from local farmers, meat purveyors and fishermen who work the abundant fields and waters of the North and South Forks.
Relaxed, Sophisticated Dining
The Club offers both a beautifully appointed dining room as well as a welcoming and always popular bar and tavern area. Comfortable fireside seating and an outside patio and wide veranda porch provide further opportunities to relax over cocktails or a cappuccino in privacy or with friends.
Throughout the Club, guests enjoy the exquisite taste of decorator Alexa Hampton, whose unique blend of modern and traditional themes and furnishings make our restaurant the ultimate in relaxed, engaging dining year-round.
A Welcome Bar & Lounge
The Club offers the full spectrum of classic cocktails, aperitifs, liqueurs and beers on tap, plus local favorites like “The Blue Q” and “Jalapeño Blood Orange Margarita.” Our wine list has been personally curated by Sommelier Joseph Reinis and is an inspired collection reflecting the sophisticated tastes of our Hamptons community, all carefully chosen to complement Chef Birnstill’s gourmet fare. The Quogue Club cellar includes an internationally culled selection of exceptional wines at reasonable price points.
EVENTS & MEETINGS
Weddings & Special Event Dining:
The Quogue Club will work with you to make your event an exceptional experience. Chef Matt Birnstill will customize the cuisine for your special social event. Floral decorations can be designed to reflect your event’s style and aesthetic. The Club’s luxurious hotel accommodations can sleep up to 32 persons; if your group is larger, the staff can assist with other local lodging options.
While staying at the Club, guests can take advantage of group activities in the surrounding areas arranged by our staff. The Quogue Club is a child-friendly hotel and our staff will happily arrange family-friendly activities and outings.
Corporate Events:
The Quogue Club at Hallock House is a wonderful venue to inspire both effective thinking and maximum relaxation. Well-appointed surroundings and luxurious accommodations make a retreat, seminar or other company event a memorable success. The Founders Room has capacity for 50+ participants in theater configuration and can easily accommodate smaller groups for workshop set-ups, round table discussions, and board meetings. You can start by meeting over coffee in the Club’s outdoor courtyard. Mingling over cocktails can be the prelude to a customized gourmet meal, specially paired with select wines from the cellar of our quintessential Hamptons Dining Room.
The Club offers state-of-the-art AV equipment, business printing and wireless Internet to meet professional needs. A variety of meals can be provided to our corporate clients including breakfast, gourmet luncheons, as well as cocktail parties and formal seated dining. Numerous group activities can be arranged, including golf, tennis, vineyard tours/wine tastings, paddle boarding, fishing, shopping and more.
Family Retreats & Activities:
The Quogue Club is a special haven for family events and celebrations. Reunions, birthdays, anniversaries, private receptions– all can be accommodated and personalized to your taste. We are family friendly with a special kids room and plenty of gathering space for everyone. Just tell our staff about the event you’re planning and we will do everything we can to make the occasion wonderful.
THINGS TO DO
Eastern Long Island at your Doorstep
Long Island’s most beautiful beaches, its famous North and South Fork wineries, sophisticated shops and galleries, historic and cultural museums, Atlantic Ocean fishing, surfing, biking, golf, tennis, paddle boarding, kayaking, boating, antique shopping, gourmet dining and all around fun for kids and adults await your stay at the Quogue Club. Tell us what you want to do and we’ll make it happen.
World Class Golf at Laurel Links CC
You can enjoy a round of golf at the private Laurel Links Country Club, one of the premier golf courses of the beautiful, vineyard-laden North Fork of Long Island. Laurel Links was named as one of the top ten best New York City area golf courses built in the past decade by Links magazine and has been rated by New York’s Metropolitan Golf Association on the same level as the other prestigious courses in the Hamptons.
Tennis Anyone?
Through our exclusive relationship with Westhampton Beach Tennis & Sport, Quogue Club hotel guests can enjoy quality racquet time at one of over 28 Har-Tru tennis courts. Want to play during the off season? No problem— WHB Tennis & Sport offers five indoor courts as well, open year-round, all less than a ten-minute drive from the Quogue Club. Tennis lessons also available for adults and kids. Just tell our concierge when you’d like to play and we’ll take care of the rest.
Eastern Long Island Attractions and Activities
There is never a shortage of great things to do on the famous East-End of Long Island. Whatever the season, an amazing variety of outdoor sports activities, exceptional theater and music, wonderful restaurants for every palate, historic towns and villages to explore and fun to be found in every nook & cranny. A recreational wonderland is at your front door when you stay at the Quogue Club!