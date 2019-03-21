The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa Posted by gaytravelinformation on March 21, 2019 · Leave a Comment

The Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa | 7700 W Courtney Campbell Causeway, Tampa, FL 33607-1430, US | 1-813-281-8900

ESCAPE TO WATERFRONT LUXURY ON TAMPA BAY

Nestled amid lush tropical grounds at the edge of the Tampa Bay beachfront, our island-inspired hotel is a waterfront escape of chic casual luxury, comfort and service. The Godfrey’s convenient location near Tampa International Airport is ideal for relaxing family vacations, couple’s getaways and wedding celebrations.

Every detail of our resort-style property is designed to help you discover your element, from our two heated outdoor pools, private dock, fitness center, 7,000 square feet of flexible function space and our 20,000sf pool and cabana venue. Treat yourself to fresh seafood at our full-service waterfront restaurant, WTR Pool & Grill, or cool off with icy drinks at our poolside beach bar.

Our 276 stylishly appointed guestrooms and suites feature complimentary Wi-Fi, 42” flat-screen TVs, coffeemakers, mini-refrigerators and plenty of space to spread out and relax. Every room also has a private patio or balcony offering breathtaking views of the city skyline or twinkling Tampa Bay.

Discover one of the best Tampa Florida hotels on the bay. Discover your element at The Godfrey Hotel Tampa.

ACCOMMODATIONS:

RELAX IN STYLISH WATERFRONT ACCOMMODATIONS Stylish and chic, yet simple and effortlessly casual, the 276 hotel rooms and suites at The Godfrey Hotel Tampa have been designed to offer the best in waterfront luxury in Tampa’s vibrant Rocky Point neighborhood. Located just steps from the hotel’s pool and the waters of Tampa Bay, these are the rooms you dream of returning to after a day of travel or exploring the city’s attractions and things to do.

Enjoy bright, spacious living areas with private balconies or patios with lovely views of the bay or Tampa skyline for al fresco relaxation. Settle comfortably into your routine with little luxuries like free Wi-Fi, flat-screen TVs, coffeemakers and mini-refrigerators. Order in room service from WTR Pool & Grill and treat the family to dinner and movie or have a romantic dinner for two on the patio. For added comfort, upgrade to a Junior Suite with a separate sitting area, sofa bed and two TVs. Whether you’re in town for couple’s escape, weekend getaway with the whole family or a business trip, the rooms and suites at The Godfrey Hotel Tampa are the perfect home away from home. Check-in: 3:00 p.m.

Checkout: 11:00 a.m. Parking fees apply.

Please note: All rooms are non-smoking. Cribs are available upon request.

No pets allowed.



RESORT FEES: Godfrey Hotel & Cabanas Tampa is all about the guest experience. Effective January 14, 2019 , a daily resort fee of $10.00 ( plus applicable tax), will be added to all reservations in addition to your current nightly rate( with the exception of certain negotiated rates). Our resort fee allows us to ensure that we are providing the best accommodation for our valued guests. The benefits of this service include: Hi-speed WiFi access on multiple devices

Two (2) Bottles of Water per Night

Access to Fitness Center

In-room Coffee

Preferred access to certain WTR Events and Activities

Complimentary Self-Parking ( one space per reservation)

Complimentary Shuttle Transportation (see front desk for details)

Complimentary Mobile Printing & Fax Services

MEETINGS & WEDDINGS: If there’s a better place to meet or celebrate in Tampa, we have yet to find it. Located on the beach in the fashionable Rocky Point neighborhood of Tampa Bay, The Godfrey showcases event venues and banquet halls designed to inspire. Whether you’re hosting a business breakfast for ten or a gala wedding for 150, we offer fully tailored planning and catering along with a dedication to bring your vision to life down to the very last detail.

GODFREY EVENTS AT A GLANCE 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space

Complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel

Waterfront bar and dining at WTR Pool & Grill

Complimentary airport shuttle (6:00 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.)

Fitness center

In-room work desks

On-site event planner

Banquet catering services

Discounted group rates for event attendees

DINING & POOL:

LOCAL FLAVOR, STUNNING VIEWS, UNFORGETTABLE PARTIES Offering the most spectacular waterfront views of Tampa Bay, WTR Pool & Grill is a 20,000 square foot indoor & outdoor bayside/poolside multi-use venue; a new, contemporary and casual setting serving the freshest local seafood and classic American dishes. WTR Grill serves breakfast, lunch, sunset dinners and late night bites.

WTR Pool & Grill An unforgettable experience, WTR Pool & Grill offers a menu based on the bounty of ultra-fresh Florida ingredients, from cracked-to-order coconut cocktails to light and delicious tuna poke.

Whether you choose to dine in our indoor/outdoor waterfront dining room, share a romantic dinner on our private pier or relax poolside in a daybed or cabana, you are sure to make memories to last a lifetime.

SPECIAL DEALS & PACKAGES:

At The Godfrey Hotel Tampa, we’re always thinking of you. Our valuable hotel deals and vacation packages are designed to help you get the most out of your Florida getaway. This is just one more way that we help you Discover Your Element. Find the deal that best meets your needs.

TAMPA ATTRACTIONS:

Famous for its tranquil bay, family-friendly attractions and breathtaking area beaches, Tampa is one of Florida’s most vibrant cities. At The Godfrey Hotel, enjoying all that Tampa has to offer has never been easier. Our tropical waterfront property is ideally situated along the edge of the bay, just eight miles from downtown and five minutes from the airport. Tucked away on a sandy Tampa Bay beach, we are close to the best local attractions, yet feels like a world unto itself. Whether you want to visit top attractions like Busch Gardens and the Florida Aquarium or prefer to sunbathe on Clearwater’s pristine beaches, the best of Tampa is right outside your door. Go picnicking at beautiful Ben T. Davis Beach, or shop at over 200 stores at International Plaza, both just five minutes away. Guests can also play sand volleyball and partake in water sports right here at the hotel.