Gilded Hotel – Newport, RI

With daring design and striking architectural details, Gilded provides a colorful, “only in Newport” vacation experience.

Gather with friends in the dazzling designer guest lounge, challenge your significant other to a rousing game in the billiards room, or relax outside in the private courtyard.

Enjoy a late afternoon “G and Tea” at our BYOB mixer bar. You bring the spirits, they supply mixers and modifiers inspired by libations from the Gilded Age.

Gilded offers 17 Newport accommodations with luxury linens, LED Smart TVs, iPads loaded with local information, and a variety of other pampering amenities to appeal to the discerning traveler. A curated small plates breakfast (think tapas in the morning!) will prepare you for a day of wandering Newport’s historic downtown, sailing in the harbor or exploring the stunning mansions.

ROOMS:

Gilded offers a number of accommodations to fit your style and the vibe of your New England getaway.

Looking to lounge? Check out their spacious and singular Lark Suite or signature Gilded Suite.

Planning on being out and about? The King and Queen rooms will fit the bill. All rooms offer modern, high-tech and pampering amenities.

AMENITIES:

Modern rooms with super-soft linens

Curated small plates breakfast included

Billiards room with a white lacquered and black velvet pool table

Secluded patio with lounging spaces and croquet practice green

Guest lounge with bold, envelope-pushing decor

40″ LED Smart TVs

Complimentary iPad loaded with local information for use during your stay handed out at check in

iPod/iPhone docking stations in every room

In-room USB charging outlets

Free wireless internet

Bath amenities by Lather

Beach bags and chairs

Waffle Kimono robes

A guest hospitality center with 24/7 coffee service

Room essentials, such as wine glasses, cork screws, irons, hairdryers, and more

24-hour front desk

Complimentary daily housekeeping services

Personalized concierge services

BREAKFAST:

Gilded hotel serves a morning meal of curated small plates and homemade baked goods. Think of it as tapas for breakfast! From 8-10 am, help yourself to a sampling of small savory and sweet items. Enjoy as much as you like – all included in your room rate.

They add in fresh fruit and juices, Mighty Leaf organic teas, and rich-roasted coffee and you are all set for a day of exploring Newport. If you are an early riser and don’t see many items out yet — just ask! They may be keeping things warm in the back. If you plan to sleep in, don’t worry. Baked goods are available all day.

SAMPLE SMALL PLATES

Baked portobello stuffed with quahog clam cake and chorizo

Arugula, goat cheese and prosciutto breakfast pizza

Open-faced pulled pork egg sandwiches

Strawberry lemon and basil salad

Overnight oatmeal with coconut and currant

Caprese baked eggs with basil and tomato

Melon balls and cucumber with mint drizzle

Honey roasted pineapple with blueberry

SAMPLE BAKED GOODS

Brioche au chocolate

Mexican hot chocolate scones

Lemon-ginger scones

Sea salt & cracked pepper biscuits

Cheddar-scallion scones

Caramelized onion and walnut bread with bacon jam

HOTEL DESIGN:

The interior design of Gilded is an integral part of the brand concept – a clever twist on golden age. This hotel is the fun, fame and fashion of an historical era brought into the bright new light of today.

Designer Rachel Reider sought inspiration from rococo, beaux arts, and the other popular styles of the Gilded Age when designing the interiors. Get ready for the boldest Lark Hotel yet with a stairway filled with gold mirrors and frames, plush carpets, bright and colorful wallpapers, lacquered surfaces, and gold accents.

All combine to create envelope-pushing decor unlike anything found in Newport (or anywhere in New England for that matter).

SPECIAL OFFERS:

ABOUT NEWPORT:

Newport Mansions – A highlight of any Newport vacation, the eleven grand, Gilded Age mansions represent more than 250 years of social, architectural and landscape history in one of United State’s most historically intact cities. See the magnificent history that inspired our Newport hotel’s interior design. Plan your visit to the Newport Mansions.

Cliff Walk – Find dramatic ocean views, stunning seaside flora and fauna, and an up close look at the mansions. The Cliff Walk has it all and is a “must do” for first time visitors to Newport. An entrance point is close to Gilded. Just ask us. Click here for more details on the Cliff Walk.

Beaches – Newport offers a beach for any reason and in all seasons. Play volleyball, skip in the surf and people watch on crowded First Beach or stroll in the peaceful quiet of Third Beach. You’re sure to find a strip of sand to suit you in Newport. Here is a terrific resource to all the local Beaches.

Newport Art Museum – A few blocks away, this small museum is one of the longest running in the country. The permanent collection of more than 2,300 works of American art concentrates on artistic activity from the late 19th century to the present day, and on works emphasizing the role played by Newport and New England artists. More details: Newport Art Museum

Sailing in Newport – From sailing classes and workshops to day trips and two-hour excursions, Sailing is a way of life in Newport. Many areas of the town are best viewed by boat, so consider carving out some time for Sailing in Newport.

International Tennis Hall of Fame – Just a 15 minute stroll from our boutique Newport hotel, this unique museum chronicles the entire history of tennis, dating from the 12th Century through today. In its 18 galleries, the hall of fame encompasses more than 20,000 square feet of interactive exhibits, momentous videos and popular memorabilia of tennis champions past and present. More details: Tennis Hall of Fame

Rhode Island Red Food Tours – Talk a walk off the beaten path with this award-winning tour company for a look at Newport’s rich history and food culture. Tours take place every weekend from April – November, click here for more details about Rhode Island Red Food Tours.

