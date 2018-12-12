The Bernic draws inspiration from its neighbor, the United Nations, in our commitment to bridge every guest to authentic, historic Turtle Bay and to the world. We commissioned artist-in-residence Ian Sklarsky to create the eight iconic cityscapes that adorn the guestrooms, hallways, and lobby of The Bernic.

The eight cities showcased at The Bernic Hotel – New York, Dubai, London, Paris, Sao Paulo, Shanghai, Sydney and Tokyo – represent the forefront of global travel and accessibility and throughout history the way we have accessed them has both defined and evolved these unique metropolises. In his signature blind contour technique, Sklarsky’s artwork reminds you that nearly every person, place, and object in our modern world is at your fingertips.

This is the essence of The Bernic philosophy. We wish to unite people, ideas, passion and inspiration because often in life it’s not where you’re going that matters – it’s how you get there.

