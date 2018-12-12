Aspen Square Condominium Hotel – Aspen, CO Posted by gaytravelinformation on December 12, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Aspen Square Condominium Hotel | 617 E Cooper Ave, Aspen, Colorado 81611 | +1 970-925-1000

Aspen Square combines ideal location in downtown Aspen, full hotel-style services, the warmth of wood-burning fireplaces and the convenience of fully-equipped kitchens in all of its 101 accommodations. Their mix of fireplace studios and larger condominiums offer flexible options for guests from couples to larger families.

Popular hotel amenities and services include front desk, concierge and bell assistance, attractive courtyard with heated pool and two hot tubs, fitness center, conference room facilities, daily housekeeping, free wireless internet access and complimentary parking. And Aspen Square is now a fully non-smoking property, with prohibition of tobacco and other smoke products in rooms and public areas. It’s another reason why Aspen Square is known as the healthy, hospitality place in downtown Aspen!

ROOM AMENITIES:

Aspen Square’s condominiums have all the comforts of home and so much more. They feature Fireplace Studio Suites and larger condominiums, all with facilities to make your Aspen visit the best. Considerably more spacious than a regular hotel room, their accommodations include a variety of conveniences and amenities: Private balcony with picturesque views

Fully-equipped kitchen

Private balcony with picturesque views

Luxurious king or queen bedding

Comfortable living room and sitting area

Flat-screen TVs and DVD player

Wood-burning fireplace with complimentary wood

Free high-speed Internet access

Central air-conditioning

Daily maid service

In-room safe

Humidifiers The hotel also provides guests with: Lobby with front desk

Public Internet access

Concierge Desk

Elevators for access to all condominiums

Outdoor heated swimming pool and two hot tubs

Fitness Center

Laundry facilities on each floor

Free parking Aspen Square is a non-smoking property, including prohibition of tobacco and other smoke products in rooms and public areas. A special $200 cleaning fee will be charged to any guest smoking in a condominium. For more information on Aspen Square’s condominiums and room types click HERE. POOLS & HOT TUBS Relax year-round in Aspen Square’s heated outdoor pool and hot tubs. Newly remodeled to provide a modern spa-like atmosphere, this courtyard area offers plenty of space and comfort for individual lounging or entertaining with friends. Soaking up the sun or soaking tired muscles has never been more fun—a great way to wind up an adventurous day of play in our spectacularly scenic surroundings. Planning an event or reception? Their poolside courtyard is just steps from Aspen Square’s spacious meeting room, offering flexible indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces for dining and private events with full catering services available—spring, summer and fall. FITNESS CENTER: You don’t need to skip a beat of your personal workout routine while staying at Aspen Square. Conveniently located on the lower level below their Conference Center, their well-equipped fitness center includes two treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes, free weights, a universal weight machine and flat-screen TVs. Men’s and women’s changing rooms with shower are just across the hall, or you can wind down from your workout in their heated swimming pool or one of the hotel’s generous hot tubs. While staying at the Aspen Square, if you would like to pamper yourself with additional spa services, their concierge staff is happy to assist you in making appointments for massage, fitness classes, salon treatments and more at the Aspen Club. Fees for these services are determined by the Aspen Club and Spa. MEETINGS & EVENTS: Aspen Square’s ideal location in the heart of downtown makes it the perfect location for small-to-medium business meetings, family gatherings or other special occasions. Their handsome 900-square foot conference room is a flexible space, which can be set up in a variety of seating options. Depending on the set up, it can comfortably accommodate 30 people for a meeting, or many more for cocktail parties or receptions. If you’re coming to Aspen for a family gathering, attending a conference or planning a birthday celebration—Aspen Square is well-prepared to host your group. Just outside the conference room, their courtyard, with its BBQ, heated pool and hot tubs, is a great spot for a festive party. Aspen’s Square’s friendly, professional staff is ready to help you plan your meeting or event and is happy to assist with special off-site arrangements, suggestions for additional group activities, area tours or other details. For more information click HERE. CURRENT SPECIALS: To fill remaining room nights during the season, Aspen Square will often offer last-minute special rates for their accommodations. In addition to lower rates, the required nightly minimum stay is frequently waived. These specials are always offered for NEWreservations only and are based on remaining availabilty at time of booking. 17% combined sales tax and service fee additional. For specifics on rates and availability and to book during a special, please call the reservations office at (800) 862-7736, or email reservations@aspensquarehotel.com. For up-to-the-minute deals click HERE.