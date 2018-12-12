Aspen Square Condominium Hotel – Aspen, CO

Aspen Square’s condominiums have all the comforts of home and so much more. They feature Fireplace Studio Suites and larger condominiums, all with facilities to make your Aspen visit the best. Considerably more spacious than a regular hotel room, their accommodations include a variety of conveniences and amenities:
- Private balcony with picturesque views
- Fully-equipped kitchen
- Luxurious king or queen bedding
- Comfortable living room and sitting area
- Flat-screen TVs and DVD player
- Wood-burning fireplace with complimentary wood
- Free high-speed Internet access
- Central air-conditioning
- Daily maid service
- In-room safe
- Humidifiers
The hotel also provides guests with:
- Lobby with front desk
- Public Internet access
- Concierge Desk
- Elevators for access to all condominiums
- Outdoor heated swimming pool and two hot tubs
- Fitness Center
- Laundry facilities on each floor
- Free parking
Aspen Square is a non-smoking property, including prohibition of tobacco and other smoke products in rooms and public areas.
A special $200 cleaning fee will be charged to any guest smoking in a condominium.
For more information on Aspen Square’s condominiums and room types click HERE.
POOLS & HOT TUBS
Planning an event or reception? Their poolside courtyard is just steps from Aspen Square’s spacious meeting room, offering flexible indoor and outdoor entertaining spaces for dining and private events with full catering services available—spring, summer and fall.
FITNESS CENTER:
You don’t need to skip a beat of your personal workout routine while staying at Aspen Square. Conveniently located on the lower level below their Conference Center, their well-equipped fitness center includes two treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes, free weights, a universal weight machine and flat-screen TVs. Men’s and women’s changing rooms with shower are just across the hall, or you can wind down from your workout in their heated swimming pool or one of the hotel’s generous hot tubs.
While staying at the Aspen Square, if you would like to pamper yourself with additional spa services, their concierge staff is happy to assist you in making appointments for massage, fitness classes, salon treatments and more at the Aspen Club. Fees for these services are determined by the Aspen Club and Spa.
MEETINGS & EVENTS:
Aspen Square’s ideal location in the heart of downtown makes it the perfect location for small-to-medium business meetings, family gatherings or other special occasions. Their handsome 900-square foot conference room is a flexible space, which can be set up in a variety of seating options. Depending on the set up, it can comfortably accommodate 30 people for a meeting, or many more for cocktail parties or receptions.
If you’re coming to Aspen for a family gathering, attending a conference or planning a birthday celebration—Aspen Square is well-prepared to host your group. Just outside the conference room, their courtyard, with its BBQ, heated pool and hot tubs, is a great spot for a festive party.
Aspen’s Square’s friendly, professional staff is ready to help you plan your meeting or event and is happy to assist with special off-site arrangements, suggestions for additional group activities, area tours or other details.
For more information click HERE.
CURRENT SPECIALS:
To fill remaining room nights during the season, Aspen Square will often offer last-minute special rates for their accommodations. In addition to lower rates, the required nightly minimum stay is frequently waived. These specials are always offered for NEWreservations only and are based on remaining availabilty at time of booking. 17% combined sales tax and service fee additional. For specifics on rates and availability and to book during a special, please call the reservations office at (800) 862-7736, or email reservations@aspensquarehotel.com.
For up-to-the-minute deals click HERE.