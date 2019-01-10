Newport Vineyard, BRIX + Taproot Brewing Co. Posted by gaytravelinformation on January 10, 2019 · Leave a Comment

Rhode Island Gay Friendly Business Spotlight

Newport Vineyards, BRIX Restaurant + Taproot Brewing Company | 909 East Main Rd. (Rte 138) | Middletown, RI 02842 | 401-848-5161

Following a multi-million dollar expansion and renovation on the heals of their 20th anniversary, Newport Vineyards today is a wine, craft beer and culinary destination. Taproot Brewing Company joined the family in 2018, featuring small-batch fresh beer, brewed on premise.

Boasting a fully farm-to-table, from-scratch culinary program served in their Brix Restaurant, Taproot Taproom and in-house catering program that supports more than 100 private events a year. The new and expanded venue also hosts over 40 public events as year as well, from live music, to wine and cheese classes, festivals, comedy shows and much more.

Great Wine is Made in the Vineyard.

Paul Nunes, co-owner and vineyard manager, believes that the best wines come from a combination of quality soil, a favorable climate, and meticulously managed vines. His approach to viticulture involves constant monitoring of plant and soil health in order to allow the vines to grow and produce as naturally as possible, without an excess of fertilizers and pesticides. Physical management of the vineyard canopy is done in a way that maximizes airflow through the leaves, which in turn minimizes fungal disease pressure.

Leaves are removed which shade the fruit clusters in late summer, allowing direct sunlight onto the grapes and optimal ripeness. Grapes are harvested throughout October and early November, after constant evaluation by Paul and the winemaker, George Chelf. Winter months are spent pruning the vines and constructing a solid trellis system for the upcoming season. For more information click HERE.

PRIVATE EVENTS:

More than a vineyard. Celebrate, convene, entertain or dine in one of Newport County’s most unique venues. From rehearsal dinners, showers or intimate weddings, to corporate events, galas or anniversary celebrations Newport Vineyards offers distinctive event spaces for groups from 20 to 400, in a combined space – all surrounded by a historic vineyard crafted by the sea.

Situated amongst 100-acres, yet just minutes from downtown Newport, our location offers ample parking, is easily accessible from Newport or Providence, and is just over an hour from Boston and 3.5 hours from New York City.

For more information click HERE.

WEDDINGS | SAME SEX WEDDINGS:

From formal rehearsal dinners to clambakes, wedding receptions, showers or brunches, Newport Vineyards offers distinctive spaces, all surrounded by a historic vineyard crafted by the sea.

VINEYARD VOWS: A sea of vines and meadows drape their ceremony location, evoking romance throughout this setting. Offering two configurations, exchange your vows in front of the vineyard or meadow backdrop surrounded by family and friends. Boasting ample space, the location can accommodate both large or small ceremonies and is easily accessible.

WEDDING RECEPTION: Surrounded by a historic vineyard, celebrate in one of Newport County’s most unique venues. Each with their own distinctive space, our Meadow Room and Tank Room are ideal for wedding receptions and boast views of the vineyard through expansive windows. Each space offers an adjacent outdoor location perfect for cocktail hour prior to the reception. REHEARSAL DINNER: From formal rehearsal dinners to traditional New England clambakes, celebrate surrounded by our vineyard setting. Pair your evening with a Newport Vineyards wine tasting for a truly memorable experience. WEDDING BRUNCH: Continue the celebration and enjoy your first morning as a married couple surrounded by family and friends with a post-wedding brunch at Brix Restaurant or any of our vineyard venues. BRIDAL SHOWER: The perfect setting for bridal shower celebrations, savor the moments with those closest to you at Newport Vineyards. Enjoy a wine tasting before a luncheon or following a bridal shower brunch. CUSTOM WINE LABELS: Commemorate your wedding with custom wine labels featuring your own photos and personal notes, perfect for rehearsal dinners, wedding guest gift bags or bridal parties. Learn more about hosting your wedding at Newport Vineyards HERE. EVENTS: Click HERE for a calendar of upcoming events at Newport Vineyards.

SHOP NEWPORT VINEYARD ONLINE BY CLICKING — HERE.

BRIX RESTAURANT:

Brix (°Bx) – The scientific measurement of sugar in grapes that determines their ripeness

Dine with family and friends at Brix Restaurant. Join us for dinner following an afternoon at the winery or cozy up around the fire with a glass of Newport Vineyards wine. Enjoy expansive views of the vineyard and the entire winemaking operation through two walls of windows that drape the room.

Our approach starts with basic belief that it is our responsibility to provide the truth in our food. From our vineyards we bring the philosophy that our wine should highlight the taste of the grapes themselves, and therefore our food should highlight the taste the flavors and ingredients that make it come to life.

Learn more about BRIX Restaurant HERE.

TAPROOT BREWING COMPANY:

FRESH. LOCAL. BEER. Straight from our farm brewery to your glass. Equipped with a state-of-the-art seven-barrel brewhouse, Taproot Brewing focuses on unfiltered hop-forward beers made in small batches and meant to be enjoyed immediately for the ultimate freshness.

Come for the beer and nosh on our farm-focused menus, artisanal cheeses, or house-made pretzels – for an afternoon overlooking the vines. Or join us upstairs at Brix for our dinner hours, where Taproot beers will be flowing paired with Brix’s signature scratch fare.

Learn more about Taproot Brewing Company HERE.