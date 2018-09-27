1 Hotel South Beach – Miami Beach, FL Posted by gaytravelinformation on September 27, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Gay Friendly Hotel Spotlight

1 Hotel South Beach | 2341 Collins Ave | Miami Beach, FL 33139 | 1-(305) 604-1000

“We operate from a very simple premise: nature is beautiful, and we want to keep it that way.” ~ 1 Hotels

Your South Beach retreat is inspired by 600-feet of beach on the Atlantic Ocean. Designed for comfort, using reclaimed materials, it is one-of-a-kind, naturally.

4 Pools

Spa

4 Restaurant, Bar, and Lounge

Seedlings Basecamp for Children

Gym

SLEEP

Thoughtful touches bring nature into your expansive room with reclaimed woods, ocean views, custom hemp-blend mattress by Keetsa and 100% organic cotton sheets.

Learn more about the available room types HERE.

POOLS and BEACHES

Swim, sun and recharge on 600 feet of white sand beach at the Beach Club. Relax on a waterside daybed with full-service cabanas at one of two ocean-side swimming pools, or the adult-only 1 Rooftop pool.

Center Pool

Cabana Pool

South Pool

BEACH

Swim, sun and recharge on 600 feet of pure white sand beach along the Atlantic Ocean. The Beach offers a complete amenities menu, from umbrellas to chaise lounges, with beach waitstaff for food and drinks.

CABANAS

Private retreat. Natural luxury. Reserve your cabana and spend the day ensconced in comfort, calm and attentive service. Cabanas and Ultra Cabanas are available at the Rooftop Pool, the Cabana Pool and Center Pool.

#DAYLIFE

What will you do with your South Beach #daylife? There are many things to discover. Start the day with Sunrise Yoga. Tour the Atlantic on a rented jet ski. Catch a wave on a rented paddleboard.

PRIVATE BEACH CLUB

Claim your spot on our 70,000-square-foot private beach club along the Atlantic. With access to the pools at 1 and the oceanfront beach, waitstaff for food and drinks, it is the perfect beach basecamp.

LEARN MORE.

GATHER

1 Hotels offer everything you need for your business functions, wedding or celebrations, including unique meeting spaces, state-of-the-art technology, turnkey event planning, menus by an experienced Culinary team and private events available in Beachcraft with menus by chef Tom Colicchio.

EVENT SPACES

TERRA BALLROOM – The 6,500-square-foot Terra Ballroom has space for up to 1,000 guests. Thoughtful details include eight adjoining breakout rooms, architectural lighting and a 20-foot green wall made of living moss.

WEDDINGS – 1 true love. From a small intimate ceremony for two to a gala party for 500, celebrate your perfect union with 1 Hotels. Custom planning will create an unforgettable wedding suited to your taste and budget. LEARN MORE

MEETINGS – Book the right space for your work and budget, from the 2,300 square foot Junior Ballroom to 14 tech-ready meeting rooms. Add thoughtful elements like digital guides and theme-based modules for mindful meetings. MORE INFO

CABANA POOL – The private Cabana Pool, located on the third floor, is lined with 10 cabanas and two fully outfitted ultra cabanas. Inspired by nature and the panoramic ocean view, design details include reclaimed wood and natural fabrics.

ROOFDECK – 1 South Beach has the largest oceanfront rooftop pool in South Beach. The rooftop pool, bar and lounge are furnished with banquettes, chaise lounges and cabanas, with details of reclaimed wood and natural fabrics.

PRIVATE BEACH CLUB – Gather at the 70,000 square foot private beach club along the Atlantic. Available for private events, it has access to the pools at 1 South Beach and the oceanfront beach, and has full-service staff for catering and amenities.

NORTH EAST TERRACE – Meet outdoors. The ocean front North East Terrace is detailed with lounge pits, a low knee wall right to the ocean and a built in bar for an array of events

Learn more on all gathering places at 1 Hotel South Beach HERE.

DISCOVER

Discover the neighborhood on a bicycle tour, or take to the water with paddleboard yoga and kayaking through the mangroves. The Seedlings program at Basecamp offers daily adventures for younger guests.

Full Moon Parties

Mind and Movement

Healthy pool party

Rio Lounge at Beachcraft

Brunch at Beachcraft

#Daylife Poolside

The Sand Box Happy Hour

A Tour on Two Wheels Bike Rental

CLICK HERE FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF EVENTS.

TASTE

Food is farm-stand fresh at seven unique dining outlets. Critically-acclaimed chef Tom Colicchio makes his Miami debut with Beachcraft, Tom on Collins, The Sand Box and In Room DIning. Dining outlets also include Nativ Made and STK by the One Group.

BEACHCRAFT – Chef Tom Colicchio makes his Miami debut with Beachcraft. Dine inside with a view of the open kitchen, where organic ingredients, like locally caught fish, are on the menu. Or sit outside and overlook Collins Avenue. LEARN MORE

RIO LOUNGE at BEACHCRAFT – Cheer on your favorite athletes and countries during the 2016 Summer Olympics. Select games and events will be featured on the second floor of Beachcraft paired with savory bites, specialty cocktails and local brews.

WATER at the 1 ROOFTOP – Watr at the 1 Rooftop embodies a tropical divinity only possible in an unforgettable venue that floats over the sea. Embrace spirituality and discover a divine path towards a truly unique dining experience. Menu offerings are inspired by the islands of Polynesia and Japan, with notes of fresh seafood, lively surroundings and tropical undertones. Watr invites guests to explore all that surrounds us while you breath deep, eat light and drink healthy. The 1 Rooftop is an adults only area for the ages of 21 and over.

TOM ON COLLINS – Stop by the lobby for a farm-to-bar selection of local beer, wine on tap and seasonal cocktails, with a menu of small plates and flatbreads by Tom Colicchio. Sit at the bar or lounge in the comfortable seating area.

THE SAND BOX – Find your refuge by the Center Pool and refuel on tacos, antojitos and tortas. The Cantina-style menu by Tom Colicchio includes refreshing seasonal cocktails, fresh juices and cold drinks.

NATIV MADE – At Nativ Made, we make food that fits your busy lifestyle. Food made with organic, local ingredients. Food that’s ready to go whenever you are. Because fast food doesn’t have to be bad food and we’re happy to prove it. Once you try our signature salads, delicious pastries, cold-pressed juices, healthy snacks and fair-trade coffee, we think you’ll agree. Made From The Community. Made With Integrity. Made For You. That’s Nativ Made.

STK – Surf and turf. STK is a fresh take on the steakhouse, with local ingredients and cool atmosphere. Open daily for cocktails and dinner, this is a great restaurant experience to unwind.

IN-ROOM DINING – Refuel on your schedule with locally-sourced, vibrant foods 24 hours a day. Order in-room dining, by Tom Colicchio, delivered straight to your room.

LOBBY FARMSTAND – Forage for seasonal ingredients at the Lobby Farmstand. At this daily market, local farmers and artisans offer fresh foods and unique products that make a great meal on the go or fresh gifts to take home.

OFFERS

Find your perfect retreat with 1 Hotel South Beach’s unique packages and special rates. Discover ways to stay and save, from seasonal events, Breakfast in Bed and family discounts. CLICK HERE FOR LATEST DEALS.

DO

Take a complimentary ride in our Tesla premium electric vehicles, or valet your bicycle. Recharge 24 hours a day in the Turf Fitness Center. 1 Hotels are pet friendly, naturally.

Learn more about gay friendly 1 Hotel South Beach by visiting: https://www.1hotels.com/south-beach