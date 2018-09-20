Land’s End at Cannon Beach – Oregon Posted by gaytravelinformation on September 20, 2018 · Leave a Comment

Land’s End at Cannon Beach | 263 West Second Street | Cannon Beach, OR 97110 | 1-800-793-1477

Looking for a relaxing getaway or fantastic beach adventure? Land’s End at Cannon Beach has all the ingredients for a perfect vacation on the Northern Oregon Coast. We offer spacious, light-filled suites and studios with fabulous ocean views. We’re just steps away from the beach and from the shops, galleries and cafes of downtown Cannon Beach. Relax in our outdoor whirlpool spa, rain or shine. Take a morning walk to explore tide pools at Haystack Rock. Enjoy the sea breeze from our oceanfront terrace, where the Pacific sunsets are spectacular events. Hiking, fishing, golf, horseback riding, historic sites, and family amusements are just minutes away.

Land’s End offers oceanfront and ocean view suites that feature kitchenettes, modern bathrooms, and fireplaces. Many of our suites and studios come with whirlpool tubs and ocean view balconies.

Our hotel is non-smoking and pet-friendly. Land’s End is perfect for a romantic escape or a family trip. Come watch the sunset with us.

ROOMS:

Land’s End at Cannon Beach offers large, light-filled hotel suites and studios with fabulous views of the Oregon Coast. Our beachfront hotel has fireplaces and modern bathrooms, kitchenettes and whirlpool tubs. Our hotel is non-smoking and dogs are welcome.

We have the accommodations that are right for you. Each room is unique, so explore what we have to offer below. Most suites and studios sleep 4 and 2-bedroom suites sleep up to 8.

Learn more HERE.

AMENITIES:

We offer everything you need for a relaxing stay at the Oregon Coast.

Our guests come back year after year to enjoy our beachside terrace, our outdoor spa, and our spacious, well-equipped rooms.

Learn more HERE.

LOCATION:

Cannon Beach boasts world-class scenery and a town renowned for its unique shops, galleries and cafés. Famous Haystack Rock is a birder’s paradise, with lots of tide pools to explore. Ecola State Park, located just north of Cannon Beach, features hikes and drives through dense rain forests, glorious panoramic vistas and great surfing.

Cannon Beach is the ideal spot to test out a new kite or build a giant sand castle. The adventurous can wander the Farmer’s Market in the summer, explore the area by bike, catch a play at the Coaster Theater, or play tennis on rose-scented courts. All an easy walk from Land’s End. Ask in the office for seasonal information about local or nearby fly fishing, crabbing, clamming, kayaking and deep sea charters. To see what’s going on in town, check out the Cannon Beach Events Calendar.

Learn more HERE.

SPECIALS:

CALL US to book our Off-Season MIDWEEK SPECIAL:

25% off each weeknight when your stay includes two or more nights.

Sunday – Thursday nights November to mid-May, excluding school vacations, holidays, and special events.

This special is only available by calling us, so call at 800-793-1477 now!

**Subject to availability.

For the latest deals click HERE.

DOGS:

You don’t have to leave your dog at home, well-trained dogs are welcome at our pet friendly hotel on the Oregon Coast! Land’s End is pet-friendly, dog friendly and we love pets as much as you do! We provide a convenient wash area in the courtyard and blankets and towels to dry your dog after an afternoon chasing seagulls or playing fetch.

Dog fees are $18 per dog, per night. All dogs must be registered with the office during check in, and there is a 2-dog maximum per room. Dogs may not be left unattended at any time.

Learn more HERE.